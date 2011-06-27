I purchased the vehicle in July 2018. So its been a little over 3 months, but its been GREAT so far. And keep in mind, my review is based on a vehicle that was manufactured in 08/2004 and sold as a 2005 model. It is now 14 years old. Its a dinosaur in the luxury game, BUT it is still relevant. It gained wisdom and experience after all these years and will still keep owners happy as it grows older, as long as you do your part. Personally I grew up with large, gas guzzling RWD V8's. I still love them. Dodges are cool yes, but I needed reliability and I wanted to be loyal to the company that employs me. I am a MASTER ASE and Toyota Master service Technician. I may be a little bias but please read on. The dealer I work for sells Toyota AND Lexus. I started working there in 2009 and I would see the LS430 often in the parking lot. I liked it. Personally, i'm not about exotic styling. Sure that's ok, but truthfully If it has a V8 and rear wheel drive I will adapt. If it said Toyota own it instead of Lexus I wouldn't mind. For me its not about the label, its all about the V8. You hit that gas and this thing hauls @SS. It may not be as "Stylish or cutting edge" as its European counterparts, but it is abled to balance the luxury with reliability BETTER than they do. I am friends with service technicians from all MAKES and MODELS and nobody likes the LS430 because they are TOO reliable. People writing their reviews may have horror stories and that's understandable BUT a large MAJORITY of them have had MULTIPLE owners, and some treated it better than others. Some were trouble cars sold off and shipped away to another state and sold at auctions to buy here pay heres. If you didn't buy it from the dealer, theres a reason. They didn't maintain it and wanted to unload it. I was FORTUNATE to get mine after having only 1 owner. These LS's RARELY experience expensive issues and if they do, having a good relationship with the dealer helps these people tremendously. It's called loyalty and we do the same for our Toyota owners as well. Ask me ANY questions you might have and I will answer them. The PROS: SOO many. BUT my favorite feeling is when you're getting on the highway doing 25-45 and you accelerate and the THE DOHC 32v V8 starts singing and it takes off like a missile and next thing you know its at 80mph and because the interior deadens road no so damn well, you don't even realize it. With most cars, the faster you go, the louder, but the LS works in reverse. It gets quieter. the CONS: Drivers seat. To me personally, it is comfortable, but if you drop ANYTHING down the gaps, It is NEXT to impossible to recover it. The odds and ends: Its 14 years old. Technology changes and it doesn't have the features we have now like USB or Bluetooth or the NEWEST Nav, but there are a few retrofit devices on the market that help on that front, but at this age, its about transportation first and it delivers on it. Sure, it gets lower MPG compared to '18 models, but I knew what I was getting myself into so I can NOT complain about it.

