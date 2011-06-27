  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2012 Lexus LS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene ride
  • impeccable construction
  • smart electronics features
  • limolike options for the rear seat.
  • Lacks driver engagement
  • slow for its class
  • grabby brakes with subpar stopping power.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Lexus LS 460 represents a relative bargain when compared to its European rivals, but lacks its competitors' driver engagement and high-performance variants.

Vehicle overview

At the very top of the luxury sedan segment, there seems to be a race to see how many features or how much power can be crammed into a manufacturer's flagship. On the other hand, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 takes a more pragmatic view. It checks all of the boxes that any luxury sedan buyer has on their must-have lists, foregoing some of the extraneous niceties and over-the-top power that European rivals have. As a result, the Lexus LS 460 and long-wheelbase LS 460 L undercut the exorbitant prices of rivals by as much as $20,000.

Just like the competition, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 features a potent V8 engine under the hood, opulent interior treatments, loads of technological features and a roomy cabin that insulates passengers from the outside world. It also offers a long list of optional extravagances, like reclining rear seats, a refrigerated beverage cooler and rear seat entertainment systems. In all likelihood, any passenger would find little, if anything, to complain about.

The average driver will likely remain complaint-free as well, though a minority who place a premium on enthusiastic driving may find the Lexus lacking. This car is about refinement and comfort, so perhaps it's no surprise that it lacks the emphasis on driver engagement that is conventional elsewhere in this market segment.

In the end, there really isn't a poor choice to be made. We still endorse the Mercedes-Benz S-Class as the class leader, with the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ in a very close race for second place. For the frugal-minded buyer, the Hyundai Equus and Genesis sedans may be worth a look, but definitely show their shortcomings when compared back to back with the class leaders. Regardless of where your priorities are, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 warrants serious consideration.

2012 Lexus LS 460 models

The 2012 Lexus LS 460 is a large luxury sedan offered in standard- and long-wheelbase (LS 460 L) models. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on both models. The LS 600h L hybrid is reviewed separately.

The LS 460 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, power-folding and heated exterior mirrors, foglamps, adaptive and automatic xenon headlamps, automatic wipers, a sunroof, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping multifunction steering wheel, a 16-way power driver seat and 12-way power passenger seat (includes lumbar adjustments, multilevel heating and memory functions), leather upholstery, wood trim, auto-dimming mirrors, a rearview camera, Safety Connect emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Opting for AWD brings with it a heated steering wheel.

The LS 460 L adds headlamp washers, automatic high beams, a power trunk lid, power door closers, front and rear parking sensors, rear seat vanity mirrors, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats as standard equipment.

Lexus options usually get bundled into expensive packages, but this varies depending on region. The Comfort package for the LS 460 includes the added LS 460 L items (minus the rear vanity mirrors) and adds a power rear sunshade. The Comfort Plus package goes even further by adding upgraded leather trim, rear-seat side airbags and power rear seats with ventilation, lumbar massage and power-adjustable headrests.

The Sport package (RWD only) includes 19-inch wheels (stand-alone option also) with exclusive summer performance tires, an exterior styling kit, Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned air suspension, sport front seats, special two-tone interior trim with ash burl accents, shift paddles with rev-matched downshifts and a heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel.

The Luxury package (available for the LS 460 L only) adds upgraded leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner and power rear-door sunshades. The Rear Seat Upgrade includes the Luxury package and adds dual-zone rear climate controls, rear audio controls, a refrigerator, rear airbags and power rear seats with lumbar massage and power butterfly headrests. The Executive-Class Seating package includes the Rear Seat Upgrade plus a fixed center console (deletes center seat), a wood-trimmed retractable table, a rear-seat DVD system and a 45-degree power-reclining right rear seat with leg rest and multifunction massage.

Options available on both the LS 460 and LS 460 L include the Appearance package, which adds the same body kit as the Sport package and, on rear-drive models, 19-inch wheels with all-season tires. The optional navigation system adds Bluetooth phonebook download capability, Lexus Enform telematics services, voice controls and real-time traffic, weather, sports and stocks.

Also available is a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system with a DVD/CD changer. A self-parking system can be specified, but only in a bundle with other options packages. Adaptive cruise control and the Advanced Pre-Collision Safety system are packaged together. The air suspension is a stand-alone option available only on AWD models and the LS 460 L.

2012 Highlights

The Lexus LS 460 returns essentially unchanged for 2012.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Lexus LS 460 is a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 380 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive available.

In Edmunds performance testing, the rear-drive LS 460 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a good second slower than its competitors. The EPA estimates fuel economy for rear-wheel-drive models at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, and 16/23/18 for AWD models.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Lexus LS 460 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat knee airbags, active front head restraints and emergency telematics. Optional items include rear side airbags and the Advanced Pre-Collision Safety system that pairs with the adaptive cruise-control radar emitters to sense an impending impact (with either another car or a pedestrian), then optimizes brake response and crash preparedness.

In Edmunds brake testing, an LS 460 came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is average for this class. The LS 460 L registered an unacceptably long 136 feet. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Lexus LS 460 scored the highest rating of "Good" for its protection in frontal-offset impacts.

Driving

Under almost any driving condition, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 insulates its occupants from the outside world with a serene ride and an ultra-quiet interior. Acceleration isn't all that remarkable for a premium flagship, but the V8 and eight-speed transmission nonetheless provide smooth power and shifts. Under more aggressive maneuvers, the base LS suspension exhibits significant dive during heavy braking and pronounced body roll while cornering. The optional Sport package does make a notable improvement in the LS's handling capabilities.

Interior

As is fitting for a Lexus flagship, the interior of the 2012 LS 460 represents the best the company has to offer, with craftsmanship and materials beyond reproach. But the overall design is a bit staid when compared to more dramatic treatments found in some European luxury sedans. To its credit, the Lexus controls are simple and intuitive, featuring both a touchscreen and clearly labeled physical buttons. The iPod interface comes up a little short in functionality, though.

Cabin space is exceptional for all occupants in the regular-wheelbase version, while the extended-wheelbase LS 460 L could easily serve limousine duty. The Executive-Class Seating package takes rear comfort to absurd levels with a 45-degree seat recline, lumbar massage and a footrest. Outside of the LS, you'd need a Maybach or Rolls-Royce to get rear-seat coddling like this. Trunk space is generous at 18 cubic feet, but it drops to 15.5 cubes if rear-seat climate control is specified.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Lexus LS 460.

5(70%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Perfect Luxury Car
jrl999,05/25/2014
I bought my 2012 LS 460L with 18K miles certified at a Lexus dealer in Miami FL. Drove it back to NC and found it to be the most comfortable car imaginable. Had a 2006 LS 430 which was also a near flawless car. I like everything about this car and it simply devours long trips on an interstate. Have only driven 3500 miles since buying it, but it is so comfortable and enjoyable to drive.
Comfort and Quiet in a luxury package!
Paul Tamburelli,03/12/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
This is my second Lexus LS! Cost of ownership is minimal other than oil changes every 5 to 7 thousand miles. Comfort of ride and a quiet environment sets the LS apart from its competition! 4 years into ownership and my LS rides like the day I drove it off the showroom floor..
Crap!
Brabus,05/26/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
I could write a story which may not fit this page about my experience with Lexus LS460AWD , but decide to provide some summaries: up to 52k regular maintenance, oil change, filters, scheduled services base of mileage , etc. no problems. 52k - 96k things get very bad. This is the list of thing I fixed: break calipers drive shafts both sides upper control arms and bushings changed 2x ! both sides struts mount plates both sides swing bar left break actuator front differential approx. repair cost $20.000
last of the breed
mitchellrowe,08/15/2012
the ls 460 as we know it , will be replaced shortly , with a a high tech version , too expensive for youngprofessionals , and too complicated for the over 45 crowd . the dash / interior is full of the features found on the 2013 GS model , which was released in may 2012 . The GS isn't exactly a barn burner in terms of popularity . the lexus factory is incentivising the current ls 460 models , where the price is close to a 2013 GS. ( + or - ) $ 60 k for a midsize bmw wanna be . if you are looking for the ultimate all around , ultra quiet , concert hall on wheels with status , grab an LS while they last .
See all 10 reviews of the 2012 Lexus LS 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
357 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
357 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Lexus LS 460

Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 Overview

The Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Lexus LS 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 trim styles:

  The Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 Base is priced between $15,495 and$22,490 with odometer readings between 67098 and120099 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Lexus LS 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Lexus LS 460 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 LS 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,495 and mileage as low as 67098 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Lexus LS 460.

Can't find a used 2012 Lexus LS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 460 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,948.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 460 for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,434.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,725.

