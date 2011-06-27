Vehicle overview

At the very top of the luxury sedan segment, there seems to be a race to see how many features or how much power can be crammed into a manufacturer's flagship. On the other hand, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 takes a more pragmatic view. It checks all of the boxes that any luxury sedan buyer has on their must-have lists, foregoing some of the extraneous niceties and over-the-top power that European rivals have. As a result, the Lexus LS 460 and long-wheelbase LS 460 L undercut the exorbitant prices of rivals by as much as $20,000.

Just like the competition, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 features a potent V8 engine under the hood, opulent interior treatments, loads of technological features and a roomy cabin that insulates passengers from the outside world. It also offers a long list of optional extravagances, like reclining rear seats, a refrigerated beverage cooler and rear seat entertainment systems. In all likelihood, any passenger would find little, if anything, to complain about.

The average driver will likely remain complaint-free as well, though a minority who place a premium on enthusiastic driving may find the Lexus lacking. This car is about refinement and comfort, so perhaps it's no surprise that it lacks the emphasis on driver engagement that is conventional elsewhere in this market segment.

In the end, there really isn't a poor choice to be made. We still endorse the Mercedes-Benz S-Class as the class leader, with the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ in a very close race for second place. For the frugal-minded buyer, the Hyundai Equus and Genesis sedans may be worth a look, but definitely show their shortcomings when compared back to back with the class leaders. Regardless of where your priorities are, the 2012 Lexus LS 460 warrants serious consideration.