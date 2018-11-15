Used 2005 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

66 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LS 430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    156,986 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,499

    $2,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    108,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,856

    $1,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    130,586 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,277

    $993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Gray
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    125,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    192,099 miles

    $6,991

    $825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    188,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    96,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    20,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    156,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,592

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    165,282 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,988

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    121,894 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,750

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    109,247 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,037

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    221,753 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,266

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    191,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    176,633 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    122,272 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    89,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,777

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    95,112 miles

    $11,787

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 430 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 430
  4. Used 2005 Lexus LS 430

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 430
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Best Car I have EVER owned
Nate K,11/15/2018
4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased the vehicle in July 2018. So its been a little over 3 months, but its been GREAT so far. And keep in mind, my review is based on a vehicle that was manufactured in 08/2004 and sold as a 2005 model. It is now 14 years old. Its a dinosaur in the luxury game, BUT it is still relevant. It gained wisdom and experience after all these years and will still keep owners happy as it grows older, as long as you do your part. Personally I grew up with large, gas guzzling RWD V8's. I still love them. Dodges are cool yes, but I needed reliability and I wanted to be loyal to the company that employs me. I am a MASTER ASE and Toyota Master service Technician. I may be a little bias but please read on. The dealer I work for sells Toyota AND Lexus. I started working there in 2009 and I would see the LS430 often in the parking lot. I liked it. Personally, i'm not about exotic styling. Sure that's ok, but truthfully If it has a V8 and rear wheel drive I will adapt. If it said Toyota own it instead of Lexus I wouldn't mind. For me its not about the label, its all about the V8. You hit that gas and this thing hauls @SS. It may not be as "Stylish or cutting edge" as its European counterparts, but it is abled to balance the luxury with reliability BETTER than they do. I am friends with service technicians from all MAKES and MODELS and nobody likes the LS430 because they are TOO reliable. People writing their reviews may have horror stories and that's understandable BUT a large MAJORITY of them have had MULTIPLE owners, and some treated it better than others. Some were trouble cars sold off and shipped away to another state and sold at auctions to buy here pay heres. If you didn't buy it from the dealer, theres a reason. They didn't maintain it and wanted to unload it. I was FORTUNATE to get mine after having only 1 owner. These LS's RARELY experience expensive issues and if they do, having a good relationship with the dealer helps these people tremendously. It's called loyalty and we do the same for our Toyota owners as well. Ask me ANY questions you might have and I will answer them. The PROS: SOO many. BUT my favorite feeling is when you're getting on the highway doing 25-45 and you accelerate and the THE DOHC 32v V8 starts singing and it takes off like a missile and next thing you know its at 80mph and because the interior deadens road no so damn well, you don't even realize it. With most cars, the faster you go, the louder, but the LS works in reverse. It gets quieter. the CONS: Drivers seat. To me personally, it is comfortable, but if you drop ANYTHING down the gaps, It is NEXT to impossible to recover it. The odds and ends: Its 14 years old. Technology changes and it doesn't have the features we have now like USB or Bluetooth or the NEWEST Nav, but there are a few retrofit devices on the market that help on that front, but at this age, its about transportation first and it delivers on it. Sure, it gets lower MPG compared to '18 models, but I knew what I was getting myself into so I can NOT complain about it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
LS 430
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus LS 430 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings