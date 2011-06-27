Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $28,629Great Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base71,745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
F Sport Package F Sport Comfort Package Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Led Low & High Beam W/Smart Beam Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Leather Seat Trim Heated 3-Spoke F Sport Leather Padded Steering Whl Obsidian Preferred Accessory Package Z2 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is excited to offer this 2015 Lexus LS 460 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus LS 460 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Find the quickest driving route in this Lexus LS 460 using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 . More information about the 2015 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Interesting features of this model are Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and quick All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2F5136151
Stock: F5136151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $29,980Great Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base59,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Hyundai - Killeen / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF5F5138055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,197Good Deal | $3,424 below market
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base14,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
Navigation! Leather! Sunroof! Power Seats! Bluetooth! XM Radio! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7F5134959
Stock: I134959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $29,991Good Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base61,778 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Comfort Package Wheels: 19" X 8J 7-Split Spoke Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System All Weather Package Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Light Gray W/Shimamoku; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Katy 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Lexus LS 460 with 61,718mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Lexus LS 460 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2015 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Interesting features of this model are Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and quick All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EFXF5135037
Stock: F5135037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $33,790Good Deal | $1,535 below market
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base44,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
One owner and a clean CarFax! **Levison audio** **Blind Spot Monitor** **Climate-Comfort Front Seats** Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF9F5025391
Stock: 1749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2019
- $34,999Good Deal | $1,698 below market
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base46,421 milesDelivery available*
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Lexus LS 460 4dr 4dr Sedan RWD features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starfire Pearl with a Black with Shimamoku interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Graphic Equalizer, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, LED Brakelights, Front License Plate Bracket, Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Aluminum Spare Wheel, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Clearcoat Paint, Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim and Body-Colored Rear Window Trim, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Door Auto-Latch, Laminated Glass, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Tracker System, Air Filtration, Leather Seat Trim, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Compass, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Valet Function, Analog Display, Cargo Space Lights, Delayed Accessory Power, Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material, Systems Monitor, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Ashtray, Rear Cigar Lighter(s), Power Rear Windows, Passenger Seat, Rear Cupholder, Driver Seat, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Front Cupholder, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Door Mirrors Steering Wheel Head Restraints and Seatbelts, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru with Storage, Driver Foot Rest, Outside Temp Gauge, Front And Rear Map Lights, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, 22.2 Gal. Fuel Tank, Rear-Wheel Drive, 55-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, 2.94 Axle Ratio, Engine: 4.6L V8 32V DOHC VVT-iE, 100 Amp Alternator, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, First Aid Kit, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Front And Rear Parking Sensors Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF5F5134135
Stock: M134135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $43,990
Certified 2015 Lexus LS 460 L26,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 26,956! JUST REPRICED FROM $54,990, PRICED TO MOVE $5,600 below NADA Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Nav System, Moonroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: EXECUTIVE CLASS SEATING PACKAGE 4 Zone Climate Control, rear overhead ducts and air purifier, Rear Air Conditioning w/Cool Box, Leather Instrument Panel, glove box and door trim, Power Ottoman Rear Reclining Seats w/Massage, memory, 2-way power lumbar support and power-adjustable outboard butterfly headrest, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Blu-ray player, 9" screen and wireless headphones, Rear Seat Side Airbags, Rear Audio Controls, Power Rear Sunshade, ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION five-modes (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+) and Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS), RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/CNTR LTHR PAD. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $54,990. This LS 460 is priced $5,600 below NADA Retail. 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL1EF8F5053919
Stock: LP11308
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- $30,790Fair Deal | $396 below market
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base76,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Plaza Motor Company - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Lexus LS 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift *Navigation, *Rear View Camera, *Heated & Ventilated Seats, *Heated Steering Wheel, *Leather, *Sunroof, *Blind Spot Assist, AWD, Parchment w/Walnut w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!To drive this star Call 888-593-1883 or stop by Plaza Motor Company | Mercedes Serving St Louis Creve Coeur MO | Mercedes Dealership Near Me | #1 Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Missouri For the Past 20 Years!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3F5024222
Stock: F5024222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $29,882Fair Deal | $205 below market
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base73,449 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF4F5137432
Stock: 1662P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $31,995Good Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base50,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge JeepRAM - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF4F5133221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,500Fair Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base34,176 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$79,100 ORIGINAL MSRP**COMFORT PACKAGE($2,090)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF5F5025288
Stock: 16394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $39,990
Certified 2015 Lexus LS 460 Base52,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 52,208! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, COMFORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/CROSS TRAFFIC AL... WHEELS: 19" X 8J 7-SPLIT SPOKE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: COMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, WHEELS: 19" X 8J 7-SPLIT SPOKE hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/CNTR LTHR PAD. Lexus LS 460 with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and BLACK w/SHIMAMOKU interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 386 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The 2015 Lexus LS 460 is a stunningly quiet car on the highway. Press the gas pedal to the floor and you'll find that the 4.6-liter V8 is lusciously smooth and sounds terrific.". PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty, Complimentary loaner car provided, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs MORE ABOUT US: Our Sarasota Wilde on Clark Internet Staff allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Bradenton It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF6F5134743
Stock: LP11665
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $31,995
2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line53,714 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Back Up Camera. Navigation. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1F5135444
Stock: 3615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,989
2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line55,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black/Scarlet W/Shimamoku; Leather Seat Trim Crafted Line Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Frisco's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Lexus LS 460 with 55,808mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. One of the best things about this Lexus LS 460 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Interesting features of this model are Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and quick All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 Crafted Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8F5135487
Stock: F5135487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $30,988Fair Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base71,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
ALL WEATHER PACKAGE!! BLIND SPOT ALERT!! COMFORT PACKAGE!! MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND!! DUAL POWER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! MOON ROOF!! This LS460 comes equipped with Keyless Entry and Start, Cruise Control, CD with MP3 Player, Sirius Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Lexus Enform, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Full Leather interior, HID Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights and Fog Lights and much, much more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $461.57/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9F5136535
Stock: 15164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $36,998
2015 Lexus LS 460 L52,054 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 52,036 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Lexus LS 460 delivers a Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seat trim, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 5-Spoke Alloy -inc: hollow spoke noise reduction technology and high gloss finish.* This Lexus LS 460 Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sequential Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P235/50R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Walser Honda located at 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDL5EF5F5007426
Stock: 14BF391P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $36,998Fair Deal
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base41,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Greensboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Greensboro / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8F5134257
Stock: 19139279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,998
2015 Lexus LS 460 Base54,528 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3F5023720
Stock: 18990199
Certified Pre-Owned: No