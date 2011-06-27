Close

Audi Plano - Plano / Texas

F Sport Package F Sport Comfort Package Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Led Low & High Beam W/Smart Beam Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Leather Seat Trim Heated 3-Spoke F Sport Leather Padded Steering Whl Obsidian Preferred Accessory Package Z2 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is excited to offer this 2015 Lexus LS 460 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus LS 460 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Find the quickest driving route in this Lexus LS 460 using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 . More information about the 2015 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Interesting features of this model are Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and quick All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL5EF2F5136151

Stock: F5136151

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020