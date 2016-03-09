Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois

Luxury Value Edition Comfort Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cold Weather Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of Laurel BMW of Westmont's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Lexus LS 460 with 88,828mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Lexus LS 460. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus LS 460 . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some of its leading rivals, the LS sedans still deliver inside, with some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serves as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS 600h L especially, is a flagship luxury vehicle, with all the bells and whistles as well as top-notch safety-tech features, plus a prestige luxury feel that nearly matches ultra-luxury vehicles from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. From any LS model, performance is strong yet fuel economy is better than might be expected from such a large, heavy vehicle. This model sets itself apart with Smooth, strong powertrains, amazing comfort, fuel economy, leading-edge technology, and quiet interior *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: JTHCL5EF0B5011504

Stock: B5011504

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020