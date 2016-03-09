Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

353 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LS 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 353 listings
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    96,100 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $4,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    77,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $3,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    140,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    102,913 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    75,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,785

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    46,642 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 L in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460 L

    133,982 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    56,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    77,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    88,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,495

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    82,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    69,193 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,969

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    103,280 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 L in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460 L

    119,231 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,979

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    93,851 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    165,224 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    109,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LS 460

    79,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 353 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2011 Lexus LS 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 460
Overall Consumer Rating
4.511 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Satin smooth!
Steve Ericson,09/03/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
Unbelievably smooth and quiet operation. It has legroom to spare. I rate a car by adjusting the driver's seat where I want it to be when I'm driving and then getting in the backseat and checking out the legroom. Haven't had it long enough to rate the mileage or maintainence. We bought it as a Lexus Certified Preowned vehicle so we have two years of factory warranty plus we purchased an additional three years. We should have bought one of these years ago. Nordehl Unbehaun at Lexus of Knoxville will meet your needs and then some. He was fantastic to work with and finding something to meet our needs. It’s now 9/7/2018 and the car has performed flawlessly. We’re currently on a road trip and are averaging 25 mpg. We have had no regrets on this car purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
LS 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus LS 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings