Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

- 96,100 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$4,019 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
All Wheel Drive Lexus LS 460! GPS Navigation, Power Moonroof, Leather Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Backup Camera, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF5B5011515
Stock: 11515TTT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999$3,929 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2011 lexus LS460 with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!drive great!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2B5104391
Stock: D200217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$1,392 Below Market
Perfect 10 Auto - Spring Lake Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF0B5012474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,913 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: ACCIDENT DATA,FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3B5010945
Stock: 18321871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,785
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Light Gray w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Automatic temperature control, Backup Monitor, Comfort Package, Front Climate Comfort Heated/Cooled Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp Washers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform, Memory seat, Navigation Value Edition, One Touch Open/Close Power Trunk & Door Closers, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability StudyWe are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0B5106933
Stock: FP3069B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 46,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995$426 Below Market
Circle INFINITI - West Long Branch / New Jersey
This 2011 LS 460 might be the one for you! It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Don't forget to ask about Circle INFINITI's exclusive Auto Awards Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF5B5010929
Stock: 1958RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,982 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$17,000
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
Clean CARFAX. Black 2011 Lexus LS 460 L 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift RWDAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability StudyCompletely Loaded w/ Black Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/MP3/WMA, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats We are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world’s finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's, Napleton Advantage and Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF1B5043508
Stock: PWS9648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 56,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,000
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2011 Lexus LS 460 Satin Cashmere Metallic AWD 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V SFI 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential ShiftBOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, Parchment w/Semi-Aniline Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Advanced Parking Guidance System, Backup Monitor, Comfort Package, Front Climate Comfort Heated/Cooled Seats, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp Washers, Heated Rear Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Lexus Enform, Navigation System, Navigation/Mark Levinson/APGS Value Edition, One Touch Open/Close Power Trunk & Door Closers, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain sensing wipers, Reference Surround Sound Audio System. Clean CARFAX.Come to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF4B5011974
Stock: 23794A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 77,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2011 Lexus LS 460 Obsidian AWD 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V SFI 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential ShiftLOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER ON CARFAX!, AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Backup Monitor, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Package, Enhanced Interior Heater, Front Climate Comfort Heated/Cooled Seats, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp Washers, Heated Rear Seats, Higher-Capacity Heavy-Duty Battery, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform, Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Value Edition, One Touch Open/Close Power Trunk & Door Closers, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain sensing wipers, Reference Surround Sound Audio System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Come to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3B5012243
Stock: L21009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 88,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Luxury Value Edition Comfort Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cold Weather Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of Laurel BMW of Westmont's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Lexus LS 460 with 88,828mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Lexus LS 460. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus LS 460 . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some of its leading rivals, the LS sedans still deliver inside, with some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serves as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS 600h L especially, is a flagship luxury vehicle, with all the bells and whistles as well as top-notch safety-tech features, plus a prestige luxury feel that nearly matches ultra-luxury vehicles from Bentley and Rolls-Royce. From any LS model, performance is strong yet fuel economy is better than might be expected from such a large, heavy vehicle. This model sets itself apart with Smooth, strong powertrains, amazing comfort, fuel economy, leading-edge technology, and quiet interior *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF0B5011504
Stock: B5011504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 82,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Thompson Lexus - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again!!! Dare to compare!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Less than 83k Miles** New Arrival! How outstanding is this gratifying 4DR SDN AWD... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF2B5012461
Stock: 30925A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 69,193 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,969
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Loaded LS 460 with Front & Rear Sonar Park Assist, Power Tilt / Telescopic Steering Column, 375 hp, 18 Alloy wheels, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Package, Front Climate Comfort Heated/Cooled Seats, GPS Navigation System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Higher-Capacity Heavy-Duty Battery, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Moonroof, Power Rear Sunshades and more!Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF0B5010563
Stock: 31838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,280 miles
$20,998
CarMax Grand Rapids (Kentwood) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kentwood / Michigan
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax documentary preparation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6B5009434
Stock: 19118615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,231 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! FULLY LOADED UNBELIEVABLY COMFORTABLE LS460 LONG WHEELBASE READY TO GO!! CAN BE SOLD EITHER ON STOCK WHEELS OR WITH 22 VOSSEN CUSTOM FORGED WHEELS FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE. RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY! AIR CONDITIONING IS ICE COLD. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN STARFIRE PEARL WHITE WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.6L V8 ENGINE MAKING 380 HP 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION 19 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS LUXURY PACKAGE MARK LEVINSON AUDIO NAVIGATION VALUE EDITION ADVANCED PARKING GUIDANCE SYSTEM PRE COLLISION SYSTEM WITH DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL SEMI ANILINE LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR WITH ESCAINE MICROFIBER HEADLINER POWER REAR SUNSHADES 19 SPEAKER AUDIO WITH 7.1 SURROUND SOUND (SOUNDS INCREDIBLE) NAVIGATION WITH BACKUP CAMERA POWER TILT SUNROOF POWER LIFT GATE HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS HEATED REAR SEATS ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF4B5043146
Stock: C3146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,851 miles
$19,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF6B5107228
Stock: 19219538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, SUPER CLEAN............................2011 LEXUS LS460 ALL WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, SATIN CASHMERE WITH A BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR SUNSHADE, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER TAILGATE, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS GO, FRONT/REAR PARKTRONIC SENSORS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, 39 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Helvetica; color: #0a0a0a; -webkit-text-stroke: #0a0a0a}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF8B5010035
Stock: MAX18537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 109,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7B5107061
Stock: 19209504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8B5106582
Stock: 18707782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect