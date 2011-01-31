Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    156,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,795

    $1,470 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    96,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Off White/Cream
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    144,794 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $1,355 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Gray
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    169,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,798

    $815 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in White
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    113,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,422

    $992 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    36,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,913

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in White
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    159,518 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    130,165 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    $660 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    157,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,000

    $205 Below Market
    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    161,753 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    109,542 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,333

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Green
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    51,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,875

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Light Brown
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    83,294 miles

    $11,990

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Light Brown
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    152,852 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    186,193 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,900

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    241,958 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,989

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    42,573 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,700

    
  2004 Lexus LS 430 in Gray
    

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    118,124 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,971

    

Initial Impressions with Used LS430
new2lexus2, 01/31/2011
Finally decided to treat ourselves to some luxury and research led us to the Lexus LS...test driving lead us to the 2004 LS430 we recently purchased. At 92,500 miles, and timing belt service just done, we felt this was a bargain luxury vehicle. Initial driving impression has been WoW! Car does have the often reported passenger side-view mirror problem, but that is easily worked around. We opted for the base model with some extras as opposed to the luxury model (we did test drive one). Since our desire was for a vacation and special occasion road car (instead of our 2001 RX300), we wanted the larger trunk. Still plenty of amenities to make it a true pleasure to drive and ride thus far.
