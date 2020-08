Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota

Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBN36F940170188

Stock: 206389A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020