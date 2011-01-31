Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 156,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,795$1,470 Below Market
Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F940170188
Stock: 206389A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 96,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,495
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F940143007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,794 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,500$1,355 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at super Clean 2004 Lexus LS430 for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.3L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36FX40146658
Stock: c049394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 169,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,798$815 Below Market
Napleton Chevrolet Buick - Columbus / Wisconsin
This 2004 Lexus LS 430 is proudly offered by Napleton Chevrolet Buick When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus LS 430 . Well-known by many, the LS 430 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. The look is unmistakably Lexus, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Lexus LS 430 will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F040158687
Stock: P3494A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 113,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,422$992 Below Market
Larson Ford - Lakewood / New Jersey
White Fresh Oil Change, Leather.2004 Lexus LS 430 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHCAt our Larson Ford, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on the internet for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us at (732) 795-6382 with any questions you may have. You can also visit us on the web at www.larsonford.net . Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23586 miles below market average!We are conveniently located at 1150 Ocean Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Larson Ford, Inc is your source for new Fords and used cars. Browse our full inventory online and then come down for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F640136516
Stock: 20P066F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,913
Boch Chevrolet - Norwood / Massachusetts
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 36,212! REDUCED FROM $14,987! Blue Onyx Pearl exterior and LA08 interior, LS 430 trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, INTERIOR UPGRADE PKG W/NAPPA LEATHER , CUSTOM LUXURY SELECTION, SMARTACCESS, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, Well Maintained, 4 New Tires, 'The Lexus LS 430 is still one of the finest luxury sedans you can buy.' -Edmunds.com. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES CUSTOM LUXURY SELECTION front climate controlled seats, heated rear seats, intuitive parking-assist, in-dash navigation system w/rear camera, Mark Levinson audio, Bluetooth, 4-spoke wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel w/voice command, headlamp washers, pwr door closers, dynamic laser cruise control, INTERIOR UPGRADE PKG W/NAPPA LEATHER TRIM, SMARTACCESS. Lexus LS 430 with Blue Onyx Pearl exterior and LA08 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'With refinement and comfort levels equal to or better than the German uber-sedans, the Lexus LS 430 provides an exceptional luxury sedan experience.'. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Reduced from $14,987. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Come on down and visit Boch Honda in Massachusetts, we offer great deals on high quality new and used vehicles. Dealer's advertised price does not include $495 doc prep fee, tax, title, or registration. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F240144399
Stock: P87422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 159,518 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F640145944
Stock: 145944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,165 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,999$660 Below Market
Best Auto Sales - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F840166018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,000$205 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F840161269
Stock: 6129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,753 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/CVEHICLE REVIEWS"With refinement and comfort levels equal to or better than the German uber-sedans, the Lexus LS 430 provides an exceptional luxury sedan experience." -Edmunds.com.WHO WE AREOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36FX40134350
Stock: T40134350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 109,542 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,333
Bob King Hyundai - Winston Salem / North Carolina
2004 Lexus LS 4D Sedan 430 RWD 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC Champagne 18/25 City/Highway MPGPlease do not hesitate to call and ask about any of the vehicles we have for sale!!! Contact our BDC Department here at the dealership to make your appointment. Saddle Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F540142565
Stock: 9GE0140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 51,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,875
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
2004 Lexus LS 430 Modern Ultra Luxury Edition with A MERE 51,220 Original miles. Fully Optioned and 100% Stock and correct. Finished i Cypress Pearl Metallic and graced with a abundantly optioned Cashmere supple leather NON SMOKERS interior and yes it even has a Ultra suede head liner. As we all know these opportunities rarely present them self's. We can tell you this with great certainty when Modern ultra luxury LS 430's In this condition present them self's they aren't available long. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. an d INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost fanciable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM and SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F440143173
Stock: 11658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,294 miles
$11,990
Germain Lexus of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
ULTRA LUXURY!!!!LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A PERFECT CARFAX, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, AND IMMACULATE CONDITION!!!!*ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE*NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE*MARK LEVINSON SOUND2004 Lexus LS 430 Mystic Gold Metallic 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC 4-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptable Variable Air Suspension, Dynamic Laser Cruise Control, Front & Rear Climate-Control Seats, Headlamp Washers, Intuitive Parking Assist, Mark Levinson Audio, Massage Feature, Navigation System w/Voice Command, Power Climate Control Rear Seats w/Memory, Power Door Closers, Rear Air Conditioner & Air Filtration System, Rear Camera, Rear Door Sunshades, SmartAccess, Ultra Luxury Selection.** COMPLIMENTARY CAR WASHES AND SERVICE LOANERS ** 27 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ELITE OF LEXUS AWARD WINNER ** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1947 **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F340172227
Stock: 49205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 152,852 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** Backup Camera ** Bluetooth ** Heated Leather Seats ** Navigation System ** Power Moonroof/Sunroof ** Great Commuter Car ** Great Value ** Carfax Certified ** Sporty ** Automatic ** Clean ** This LS has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- Leather, 4-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD & Cassette, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cargo Net, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Climate-Control Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Mark Levinson Audio, Memory seat, Modern Luxury Package, Navigation System w/Voice Command, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Preferred Accessory Package, Rear Camera, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Mat, Wheel Locks. To meet standards for value vehicles, all vehicles must pass a rigorous inspection. They must pass state inspection, and are completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 30 day/1,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F740162588
Stock: DM1931AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 186,193 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,900
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
2004 Lexus LS430, 186,193 Miles, Black Onyx Exterior, Cashmere Interior, Mark Levinson Audio including 6 disc changer and iPod adapter, Navigation, Heated / Cooled Seating, Sunroof, Powershade, Well Maintained, Local Trade. Contact Chris Fortune for info 615 714 5262. Shown by appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Lexus is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Power Rear Sunshade, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F740142048
Stock: CF142048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 241,958 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,989
Cadillac of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2004 Lexus LS 430 Black GPS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, *PASSED 91 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, Black Leather. NO HAGGLE PRICING AT CADILLAC OF NAPERVILLE OUR CARS ARE MARKET PRICED DAILY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F840138607
Stock: 20434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 42,573 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,700
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax *** 1 OWNER *** Extremely Low Mileage))) This Beautifully Maintained 2004 Lexus LS 430 with ONLY *42,573* Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a strong Gas V8 4.3L/261.9 engine, cruise/audio/multi-function display controls, Traction control (TRAC), Pwr trunk closer, Pwr tilt/slide moonroof, Roof-mounted fixed antenna, Spacious Leather Seating, Remote trunk/fuel door releases w/valet lock-out feature for trunk, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE ****IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold. ****COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F940164472
Stock: 13879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 118,124 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,971
Cole's Automotive Group - Monroe / Georgia
Contact Coles Automotive today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2004 Lexus LS 430 . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus LS 430 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LS 430 is in a league of its own Looking for a Lexus LS 430 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LS 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBN36F640161609
Stock: 40161609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
