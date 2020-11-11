2021 Lexus LS 500h Review

The Lexus LS 500h is the hybrid variant of the LS 500, a large luxury sedan that was last redesigned in 2018. It's a popular choice thanks to its use of quality materials, sturdy build quality and reliability. On the downside, it's not very exciting to drive, and the infotainment system is extraordinarily frustrating to operate.

The 2021 LS 500h receives some minor styling updates and a new suspension tuning that should allow it to corner with a bit less body roll. The hybrid power system gets some new programming so it'll rely more heavily on electric propulsion when accelerating. Other revisions include added cushioning for the front seats and armrests and new interior trim elements. And, finally, there's Android Auto smartphone integration.

We count the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera among the best large luxury sedans, and most offer a hybrid powertrain, but they cost quite a bit more than the Lexus. There isn't a true direct competitor to the LS 500h closer to its price range, so if you're looking for a big hybrid luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the choice is easy.