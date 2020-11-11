  1. Home
Price Range

  • Starting at $80,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Early 2021

What to expect

  • Revised hybrid programming for improved acceleration
  • New suspension tuning for more poised handling
  • More interior padding, new seats and Android Auto
  • Part the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
2021 Lexus LS 500h Review
byMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 11/11/2020

What is the LS 500h?

The Lexus LS 500h is the hybrid variant of the LS 500, a large luxury sedan that was last redesigned in 2018. It's a popular choice thanks to its use of quality materials, sturdy build quality and reliability. On the downside, it's not very exciting to drive, and the infotainment system is extraordinarily frustrating to operate.

The 2021 LS 500h receives some minor styling updates and a new suspension tuning that should allow it to corner with a bit less body roll. The hybrid power system gets some new programming so it'll rely more heavily on electric propulsion when accelerating. Other revisions include added cushioning for the front seats and armrests and new interior trim elements. And, finally, there's Android Auto smartphone integration.

We count the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera among the best large luxury sedans, and most offer a hybrid powertrain, but they cost quite a bit more than the Lexus. There isn't a true direct competitor to the LS 500h closer to its price range, so if you're looking for a big hybrid luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the choice is easy.

Edmunds says

The numerous changes and additions move the 2021 Lexus LS 500h in the right direction but don't amount to a significant improvement. Unless you're an Android smartphone user, we're confident you'll be just as happy with a 2020 LS 500h.

