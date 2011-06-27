  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2007 Lexus LS 460
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

2007 Lexus LS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely quiet, intelligent cabin design, high-quality materials, powerful V8 engine and slick eight-speed transmission.
  • Base suspension allows too much body roll and brake dive when driven aggressively on curvy roads.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus LS 460 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$11,995 - $13,566
Used LS 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its new long-wheelbase model and many luxury-themed firsts, the 2007 Lexus LS 460 should be considered a full equal to the top European luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

To win over the hearts and checkbooks of large-luxury-sedan shoppers, Lexus has been methodically plying its LS in America for close to 20 years now. Originally undercutting its European competition on price while simultaneously offering more power and superior reliability, the LS has gone on to enjoy plenty of sales success and customer satisfaction. Now, for 2007, Lexus has released its most comprehensive LS to date in the fully redesigned LS 460.

Dimensions are similar to the previous LS 430. The new sedan's wheelbase is 1.7 inches longer, but there's less than an inch difference in overall length. However, this is just for the regular-wheelbase model. For the first time, Lexus is offering an extended-wheelbase model. Known as the LS 460 L, it provides significantly more legroom for rear-seat passengers.

As you may gather from the car's new designation, there's a new V8 of slightly larger displacement (4.6 liters versus 4.3). New drivetrain technologies abound, including electric-motor-driven variable valve timing and an eight-speed automatic transmission -- a first for this segment. The result is 380 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. If the increases of 102 hp and 55 pound-feet of torque over the LS 430 aren't enough to raise your eyebrows, perhaps the fact that the LS 460 also gets slightly better fuel economy will.

Additional refinement was also a main goal for the redesign. The company boasts about the LS 460's crystal-inspired headlight lenses, its ultra-smooth exterior paint and the leather on the steering wheel -- it's apparently been buffed six times longer than the LS 430's. There are also a host of new technologies, including a more advanced stability control system, adaptive headlights, separate dual-zone climate controls front and rear and even a feature that gives the car the ability to parallel-park itself.

Lexus has taken a big step forward with its new LS 460. With its new long-wheelbase model and many luxury-themed firsts, the LS should be considered a full equal to the top European luxury sedans. It's true that some potential owners might find it a little passionless when compared with competitors like the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class or Jaguar XJ. Others might miss the simpler and less ostentatious feel of earlier LS models. Still, the changes for the 2007 Lexus LS 460 are the right ones. This car deserves serious consideration.

2007 Lexus LS 460 models

The 2007 Lexus LS 460 is a large luxury sedan. There are two models available: the regular 460 and the extended-wheelbase 460 L. Major standard features for the LS 460 include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon HID headlights, a moonroof, leather upholstery, wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, power and heated front seats, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth connectivity and an audio system with a six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary jack. Through some optional packages, Lexus also offers a hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and a backup camera, heated and cooled front seats, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, park assist, a new Advanced Parking Guidance System and adaptive radar-based cruise control.

The LS 460 L is equipped similarly but does come standard with the navigation system and satellite radio. An adaptive air suspension is optional. There's also an exclusive package for the 460 L called the Executive Class Seating Package. It drops rear seating capacity to two but adds a fixed console with cooled storage; reclining power seats with heating, cooling and massage; a DVD entertainment system; and full dual-zone rear climate control.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Lexus LS 460 is an all-new vehicle. Compared to the LS 430 it replaces, the LS 460 is about the same size but more powerful and refined, and comes with a host of new features. An extended-wheelbase model is new, and a hybrid-powered version, dubbed the LS 600h L, is expected to debut next year.

Performance & mpg

The LS 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 that makes 380 hp and 367 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In our testing, the LS 460 hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Lexus LS 460 include front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and knee-protecting airbags for front passengers. Side-impact airbags for outboard rear passengers are optional. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control and a stability control system that's faster and more responsive than last year's are also standard. Models equipped with adaptive cruise control have a pre-collision feature that optimizes the car's safety systems for an impending impact.

Driving

On the road, the 2007 Lexus LS 460 is impressively quiet. Drivers and passengers will find themselves sheathed in a bubble of serenity. When one pilots the LS aggressively on curvy roads, however, it's apparent that Lexus, as with the earlier models, did not design the car to be overtly sporty. Demanding drivers will find the standard suspension doesn't sufficiently stifle the excessive nose dive during braking and body lean through hard corners. Plus, it doesn't do particularly well damping the jiggle that occurs over expansion joints on concrete freeways. The other troubling dynamic element is the LS 460's brakes, which are powerful but can seem grabby in stop-and-go traffic.

Interior

In an ergonomic sense, the cockpit layout of the five-passenger LS 460 luxury sedan is near perfection. There's no great learning curve required to operate the climate controls, audio system and other features, and the Optitron electroluminescent gauges are especially handsome in design, and effective visual messengers. The interior is just as brilliant in an aesthetic sense. Rich wood trim is complemented by standard perforated leather upholstery. From the exquisite stitching in the leather to the matching of the wood grain, the fit and finish is without peer. The trunk, for which Lexus offers a power lid-closing feature, can hold 18 cubic feet of cargo, but that figure drops to 12 on the LS 460 L if the rear-seat climate control system is ordered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus LS 460.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Car I ever owned
Cyrus,11/11/2006
This car is amazing. It drives smooth, powerful and a kick under the hood if you need to get going. I was able to move up in the pecking order by getting the longer wheel base. I am glad I did. My kids tell me the back seats are more comfortable than the front. Unfortunately for them it may be some time before their dad drives them again. They kept playing with the rear sunshade, adjusting the seats, turning on the seat heaters on each other. I finally just turned up the awesome sound system to drown out the fighting in the back. I'm a little over 6'6". I can fit comfortably behind the fully extended drivers seat. I have spent the last 2 days uploading CDs into the hard drive in the stereo.
take it from someone who owns a shop!
Shop Owner,08/03/2018
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
Let me first say that ALL cars will break down.... I own a shop that specializes in European cars. BMW,MERCEDES,JAGUAR,LAND ROVER,AND VW makes. I will say that the Germans sell the driving experience and handling, and they have mastered that. I have always told my clients to subscribe to consumer reports and you will see whos making junk and who making a great product. The Lexus has always been a well built car ,and known for its smoothness and reliability. I have owned S- TYPE R, XJR, Vanden Plas Jaguars, AMG Mercedes, 7 series (2 of them), and many other luxury cars. BMW has major module failures, horrible leaking issues, turbo failure,vanos solenoid failure,expansion tank failure, rear seal failure,coil failure,steering angle sensor failure,DSC MODULE failure,battery cable failure,injector failure, fuel pump failure,and I can write a book on these horribly designed cars. Merc has ISM failure, leaves you stranded and you cant even go onto gear,steering lock failure,command center failure,expansion tank failure,coil,gasket ,sbc,esp,ME failure .VW has turbo issues, injector issues, carbon build up in ports,water pump leaks,main seal leaks,injector failure.Jaguar has timing issues,head gasket issues,cooling system issues, due to plastic piping, gear selector failure ,you cant put car into gear because the rising dial fails and your stranded,ac vent motors fail and you cant feel your air... Let me tell you that the Lexus may not perform as well as the German rivals ,but I promise you that the German cars will stay in the shop more than the mechanic does, and lose value about 20-23k each year. Even the new Jaguars are garbage, the new 5.0 engine have major issues, I see so many new bimmers, and jaguar owners regretting there purchase within 1 year...My neighbor has a LS WITH 412K MILES,No see if anyone you know with a bimmer,jaguar,vw,or merc has a daily driver with OVER 400K miles and doesnt even leak oil! Do yourself a favor and get the Lexus ,you wont ever buy anything from Germany again!And I approve this message!
A bargain, if twice the price
mitchellrowe,12/21/2006
Front interior room seems wider and higher. Vehicle is faster and more responsive than the LS 430. Leather work is craftsman style as in the SC 430. Enjoying the satellite radio. Strong climate control. No wind noise. The engine is now audible at idle. 8 forward gears. Came with Bridgestones not Dunlops: runs straight down the road - no wandering drift. Stronger brakes than the LS 430 . Easier steering. Larger view from backup camera . This car is a 10. Nothing negative!
Silver LS 460
Robert,11/18/2006
I took delivery on Oct 27 after 8 months waiting. It has been worth it -- far superior in all ways except smoothness of ride to my 2000 LS 400. Comfort and ergonomics are great. The DVD navigation system is an improvement over my wife's SC 430 and the voice recognition works perfectly. The brake hold feature is a wonderful touch; I use it all the time. Comfort of the seats is great and the back seats are simply exceptional. I am always surprised at the comparisons with big MB's/BMW's where the LS is denigrated for its handling. I don't buy a 4200 pound car for handling. I am interested in comfort, quiet, seamless power, good brakes, intuitive controls and DEPENDABILITY. The LS excels !
See all 91 reviews of the 2007 Lexus LS 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Lexus LS 460
More About This Model

Today's cars are already so technologically advanced, the only thing left is to build one that drives for you. The all-new 2007 Lexus LS 460 comes awfully close to crossing that line.

Although this replacement for the LS 430 doesn't actually drive itself, it is the first luxury sedan that will take the reins from the driver's hands and park itself. That's right, park itself. The LS 460 can be parallel-parked or reversed into a conventional space without so much as a manicured little pinkie touching the wheel.

This innovative system is in addition to a more powerful, more fuel-efficient V8 engine, the world's first eight-speed transmission, standard and long-wheelbase body styles, and the usual top-notch Lexus quality. These upgrades elevate the Lexus LS 460 to rival the recently redesigned Mercedes-Benz S550.

Your chauffeur's next car
The Lexus LS 460 L is the company's first long-wheelbase model, and while it hopes the expanded offering will attract new buyers, the targeted audience is a relatively small group of high earners. Lexus expects to sell approximately 30,000 LS sedans in the U.S. in 2007, with the long-wheelbase version comprising less than 30 percent of that volume.

Measuring nearly 203 inches in overall length, the LS L is 4.7 inches longer than the standard LS, and rides on a 4.7-inch-longer wheelbase. The 116.9-inch wheelbase of the standard length LS 460 is 1.8 inches longer than the wheelbase of the outgoing LS 430.

Weight is also up. The LS 460 weighs 4365 pounds and the LS 460 L gains an additional 100 pounds. But even with its expanded feature content, the LS 460 weighs just 375 pounds more than the 2006 Lexus LS 430.

Powertrain deluxe
No matter which LS wheelbase you choose, the car comes standard with an all-new 4.6-liter V8 with intelligent dual variable valve timing. This is the world's first electrically controlled valve timing system, replacing hydraulic control valves to improve cold-start performance and increase power output as well as fuel economy.

Despite its small displacement, the engine makes almost as much power as the 5.5-liter V8 in the Mercedes-Benz S550. Officially rated at 380 horsepower at 6400 rpm and 367 pound-feet at 4100 rpm, this ultrasmooth V8 puts out 102 hp and 55 lb-ft more than the LS 430's old V8. The Benz peaks at 382 hp at a lower 6000 rpm and 391 lb-ft of torque at a much lower 2800 rpm.

The Benz also packs a seven-speed automatic, which is so last year. Lexus has mated its powerful new V8 to an eight-speed automatic which has fewer parts and is 10 percent lighter than the previous six-speed unit, yet is similar in size. Lexus also says that 1st and 2nd gears are low to improve launch performance, and gears three through eight have closer ratios for better fuel economy. The sedan's estimated EPA ratings of 19 city/27 highway are way up from the previous 18/25 rating.

Next spring expect to see the LS's EPA numbers climb even higher when Lexus adds the LS 600h L, the world's first vehicle with a full hybrid V8 powertrain, to the model lineup.

New suspension improves ride and handling
A new lightweight multilink upper and lower double-joint front suspension with hollow stabilizer bar provides straight-line stability and further quiets the LS's already tomblike ride. This setup also shortens the LS's turning radius, now best-in-class at 17.7 feet for the 460 and approximately 18.5 feet for 460 L depending on whether it has 18- or 19-inch wheels.

Weight has also been cut from the rear suspension, which uses struts with multilink control arms and a stabilizer bar to further isolate passengers from road bumps.

In addition to the standard suspension setup, an improved air suspension with Normal, Comfort and Sport modes is an option on only the LS 460 L. It's controlled by a switch on the car's center console, unless it receives feedback from the Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDIM), the LS's all-encompassing vehicle stability control system. Instead of reacting to an already occurring driving situation, VDIM is designed to anticipate vehicle instability in every direction while making stabilizing corrections and adjusts accordingly.

Electric power steering and big brakes
Newly developed electric power steering replaces the LS 430's old rack, turning down the volume even further on noise, vibration and harshness. It also works with VDIM to improve safety. Add the optional air suspension and it integrates variable gear ratio steering as well, providing a sportier feel to the otherwise light and often artificial-feeling electric steering.

Large, ventilated four-wheel disc brakes and an electronically controlled brake system work together to slow this luxury flagship. Opt for the L's Touring package and you'll get high-performance pads and 19-inch wheels along with the air suspension.

Comfort comes in several configurations
All of these high-tech mechanicals are complemented by the LS 460's quiet, sumptuous interior. Leather, leather and more leather covers the expansive cabin, accented by the finest wood and metal trim. Your chauffeur can chuck the driving gloves. The new, baby-smooth steering wheel is buffed beyond belief — twice as many times as in the past, and for three hours compared to the half-hour process used on the LS 430.

A 16-way power driver seat and 12-way power passenger seat will support even the most discriminating backside. The LS 460's Comfort package includes climate-controlled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a rear power sunshade. The Comfort Plus Package adds rear power seats with power headrests, rear side airbags and climate-controlled seating in the back as well.

As sumptuous as the 460's interior is, comfort is taken to a whole new level in the 460 L. Its Rear Seat Upgrade Package includes the Comfort Plus Package, plus four-zone rear air-conditioning with air purifier and a ceiling-mounted air diffuser, a rear cool box for storing beverages, power rear door sunshades and a rear audio control panel. Finally, the Executive Class Seating Package adds a four-person seating configuration with a center console and retractable table, a power recline right rear seat with massage and a leg rest, a rear-seat DVD system with power-opening 9-inch screen and infrared rear-seat body-temperature sensors so the chauffeured needn't be bothered.

Actual legroom measurements for the front and rear haven't yet been released, but there's ample room, no matter which body style you choose. Cargo room is also plentiful, with both the 460 and 460 L offering 18 cubic feet, except for vehicles equipped with the four-zone climate control system, which reduces cargo volume to 12 cubic feet. A convenient one-touch open-close power trunk lid is a stand-alone option.

Does everything except cook you dinner
As you would expect in a Lexus, there's an endless assortment of bonus electronic gadgetry. In addition to the two levels of parking assistance — a Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system and Pre-Collision system that paces the car in front of you — an all-new navigation system with real-time XM traffic reports that reconfigure drive routes based on current traffic congestion is available.

Standard stuff now includes push-button start and Bluetooth with the nav system. Audiophiles will be blown away by the optional Mark Levinson Reference Surround, a 19-speaker audio system that pumps out 450 watts of power.

But the star of the show is the Advanced Parking Guidance system that includes a dozen exterior sensors. Allow the car to measure the desired space by slowly passing it as you would to position yourself to parallel-park, pausing to let the car's front side sensors mark the distance. The target space then appears as a box on the nav screen for confirmation of its precise location. If the box appears squarely in the open space, push the activation button and release the steering wheel. It does feel slightly eerie as the wheel spins on its own, but driver input is still required to control the car's speed by modulating the brake pedal.

Crossing over to greatness
At the 2007 Lexus LS 460's starting price of around $70,000, Lexus' new flagship takes aim at some of the best cars in the world, including the Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. The new Lexus may not be as pretty as the Audi, or as powerful as the Mercedes, or as driver-focused as the 750i, but it is the only one that can park itself. And in the fad-driven, gizmo-obsessed luxury sedan market, that makes it the darling of the moment.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus LS 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 Base is priced between $11,995 and$13,566 with odometer readings between 65927 and138210 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lexus LS 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus LS 460 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 LS 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 65927 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus LS 460.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus LS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 460 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,224.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 460 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,807.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,610.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus LS 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LS 460 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles