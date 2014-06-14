Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
- 35,737 milesGreat Deal
$27,991$4,407 Below Market
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2013 Lexus LS 460Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 39217 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, , 10 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF7D5018579
Stock: P6621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 127,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,588
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7D5114711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,000$1,502 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
**CLEAN CAR FAX** ** NO ACCIDENTS** ** AWD** ** ONE OWNER** THIS LS IS LOADED W/ NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!!NEW ARRIVAL!! We are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF9D5016137
Stock: PNR9697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 53,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,998$567 Below Market
CarMax Phoenix-West Valley - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tolleson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9D5124737
Stock: 18793823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,054 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,566$1,010 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatics we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. No need to stress over if this Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic's 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic like this at any price! Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Rockville. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7D5114871
Stock: 114871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,500$588 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Buick GMC - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable Dahmer Buick GMC of Independence! Call for a free test drive in this 2013 Lexus LS. AWD 2013 Lexus LS 460 Local Trade - In, This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Bronze Certified, AWD, Tan Leather, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Cruise Control, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 5-Spoke Alloy. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 629-2574 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF1D5018786
Stock: B8031B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 35,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,990
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
Call Josh McCready at 615-400-3164 with questions or to set up an appointment! 2013 Lexus LS460, Only 35k Miles, Starfire Pearl Paint, Navigation, Comfort Package, Back Up Camera, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, LED Running Lights, Xenon HID Headlamps, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, BSM (Blind Spot Monitors), Parktronic, Lexus Premium Audio, XM Radio, Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Homelink, Memory Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Closing Trunk, Woodgrain Interior, Wood Steering Wheel, 19 Inch Premium Wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Tires, Loaded with too Many Options to List! This vehicle is a carfax certified one owner local trade with no accident history. It has been fully serviced, inspected and is in excellent condition! Trades welcome, bank financing and extended warranties are available. For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact Josh McCready at 615-400-3164. Contact Josh McCready at 615-400-3164 or joshmccready11@yahoo.com for more information. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2D5116124
Stock: JM116124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 64,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,000$1,275 Below Market
Genuine Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2D5120688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,363 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,498
Herb Chambers Lexus of Hingham - Hingham / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus LS 460 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, replaced rear brake pads and rotors, replaced blinker lamp, replaced key battery, drilled out broken plate screws. A total value of $1711. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES COMFORT PKG heated/cooled front seats, heated rear outboard seats, pwr rear sunshade, pwr trunk open/close, MARK LEVINSON 450-WATT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (19) speakers, DVD/CD changer, 19' MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS P245/45R19 all-season tires, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/LEATHER CENTER PAD. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The LS460 is mostly new for 2013, receiving a re-skin and some substantial chassis tweaks.' -CarAndDriver.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF7D5018081
Stock: DH6458A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 110,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 LEXUS LS 460 L AWD. V8 4.6 LITER DOHC VVT-IE. 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. 18 SERVICE RECORDS. 106K MSRP!! EXECUTIVE CLASS SEATING PKG-MASSAGE SEATS REAR RECLINE SEATS WITH FULL RECLINE SEAT REAR POP OUT WOOD TRIMMED TABLE (16K OPTION). REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. MARK LEVINSON 19 SPEAKER SYSTEM. ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION. LEATHER WRAPPED DASHBOARD & ALL 4 DOORS. 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLLED SETTINGS. ALCANTARA HEADLINER. NAVI. SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. SELF PARKING TECHNOLOGY. BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB CONNECTIVITY. POWER REAR SHADES. 19 INCH 15 SPOKE SPORT ALLOY WHEELS. POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. POWER REAR TRUNK. KEY LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDL1EF7D5005618
Stock: 005618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,944
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, COMFORT PKG, 19" ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WEATHER PKG, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA. Hendrick Certified, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 37,500! Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Light Gray interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation with Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, LeatherOPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PKG heated/cooled front seats, pwr rear sunshade, pwr trunk open/close, MARK LEVINSON 450-WATT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (19) speakers, DVD/CD changer, AUTOMATIC LED HEADLAMPS W/AFS, 19" SPLIT-7-SPOKE SUPER METAL SHADE COATED WHEELS P245R19 all-season tires, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER UPGRADE W/ALCANTARA HEADLINER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/LEATHER CENTER PAD, ALL-WEATHER PKG: quick-response PTC heater, headlamp washers, windshield wiper de-icer, high-capacity battery. OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. CONFIDENT PURCHASE. CONFIDENT OWNERSHIP 12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXPERTS RAVELexus LS 460 with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Light Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 386 HP at 6400 RPM*.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0D5120110
Stock: PS2869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 82,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
Serra Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
This outstanding example of a 2013 Lexus LS 460 is offered by Serra Toyota of Birmingham. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus LS 460. One of the best things about this Lexus LS 460 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2013 Lexus LS 460: The LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan and is their most expensive car other than the limited edition LF A. However it still costs less than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology and comfort and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. With plenty of different trim levels in the lineup and even a hybrid version, the 2013 LS has a lot of flexibility for tailoring its luxury experience to a wide range of potential buyers. Interesting features of this model are Ultra-luxurious, Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, plenty of gadgets, and quick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF5D5118627
Stock: 118627R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 118,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,877
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Tradeline Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Lexus LS 460 . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2013 Lexus LS 460: The LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan and is their most expensive car other than the limited edition LF A. However it still costs less than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology and comfort and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. With plenty of different trim levels in the lineup and even a hybrid version, the 2013 LS has a lot of flexibility for tailoring its luxury experience to a wide range of potential buyers. Interesting features of this model are Ultra-luxurious, Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, plenty of gadgets, and quick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8D5113972
Stock: 113972A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 29,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,880
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Matador Red Mica/Flaxen 2013 Lexus LS460 AWD Comfort Package w/ Navigation, Leather Interior w/ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Outboard Rear Seats, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Intuitive Parking Assist, Wood and Leather Steering Wheel, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Smart Key Access, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6D5016905
Stock: L35622A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 47,297 miles
$29,400
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1143026 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF6D5118782
Stock: c191814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 105,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Black on Black Loaded 2013 Lexus LS 460 AWD 4-Door Luxury Sedan is proudly offered by Trust Auto Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus LS 460. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2013 Lexus LS 460. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Lexus LS 460 is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This pre-owned Lexus LS 460 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This impeccably built Lexus LS 460 comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Lexus. An outstanding paint finish rounds out the wonderful aspects of this car. The Lexus LS 460 is exactly what you would expect out of a Lexus. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2013 Lexus LS 460: The LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan and is their most expensive car other than the limited edition LF A. However it still costs less than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology and comfort and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. With plenty of different trim levels in the lineup and even a hybrid version, the 2013 LS has a lot of flexibility for tailoring its luxury experience to a wide range of potential buyers. Strengths of this model include Ultra-luxurious, Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, plenty of gadgets, and quick *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3D5016120
Stock: P016120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 57,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,998
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6D5018444
Stock: 19036245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,831 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,900
Fairless Motors - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, PWR Memory Cooled-Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear A/C, Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF7D5019361
Stock: 26751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
