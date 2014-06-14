Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatics we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. No need to stress over if this Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic's 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic like this at any price! Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this LS 460 Luxury Sedan 8-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Rockville. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL5EF7D5114871

Stock: 114871

Certified Pre-Owned: No

