1991 Lexus LS 400 Review
List Price Estimate
$1,514 - $3,251
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
BMV26,08/17/2005
Up to 380,000 miles now. Have had it repainted and have had a leather interior kit installed. Still think it's the best luxury sedan ever made. No problems, no issues. It just starts and runs like new. Normal repairs only: brake pads, tune-ups, etc.
Dan Mabry,10/22/2016
4dr Sedan
These cars were built to last forever and are a great value on the used market
1st time Lexus,04/20/2010
First time even driving a Lexus. I was hesitant due to the fact that I thought it was going to be an overrated Toyota. Night and day difference, and totally different from a Toyota. Even at 20yrs young, this car looks and drives like new (Yes the previous owner took very good care of her)Don't like the sound system, but can easily be upgraded and brought up to the 21st century. Car rides super smooth, makes you feel the luxury. Only piece I was disappointed in the stereo, but otherwise fabulous car. V8 power is decent. Looking to add performance mods and get a little more. Hope this helps
markes,06/21/2003
Bought it w/70,000 miles, just passed 165,000 and no major problems! Aside from regular maintenance at 15,000- mile intervals, only other major costs have been a new Pwr steering pump ($800), new front ball joints ($400), and new gaskets for valve covers & oil pan (mostly labor). Quiet & reliabe....a dream of a car!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
