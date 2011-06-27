  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
1991 Lexus LS 400 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Lexus LS 400 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,514 - $3,251
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lexus LS 400.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

380,000 miles and going strong!
BMV26,08/17/2005
Up to 380,000 miles now. Have had it repainted and have had a leather interior kit installed. Still think it's the best luxury sedan ever made. No problems, no issues. It just starts and runs like new. Normal repairs only: brake pads, tune-ups, etc.
Great value
Dan Mabry,10/22/2016
4dr Sedan
These cars were built to last forever and are a great value on the used market
Amazed for a 20yr old car
1st time Lexus,04/20/2010
First time even driving a Lexus. I was hesitant due to the fact that I thought it was going to be an overrated Toyota. Night and day difference, and totally different from a Toyota. Even at 20yrs young, this car looks and drives like new (Yes the previous owner took very good care of her)Don't like the sound system, but can easily be upgraded and brought up to the 21st century. Car rides super smooth, makes you feel the luxury. Only piece I was disappointed in the stereo, but otherwise fabulous car. V8 power is decent. Looking to add performance mods and get a little more. Hope this helps
Best Car I've owned
markes,06/21/2003
Bought it w/70,000 miles, just passed 165,000 and no major problems! Aside from regular maintenance at 15,000- mile intervals, only other major costs have been a new Pwr steering pump ($800), new front ball joints ($400), and new gaskets for valve covers & oil pan (mostly labor). Quiet & reliabe....a dream of a car!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Lexus LS 400

Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 Overview

The Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 is offered in the following submodels: LS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

