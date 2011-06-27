Vehicle overview

You'll encounter some of the finest cars on the planet in the full-size luxury sedan class. All the cars in this segment offer high-end accommodations, loads of safety technology and refined road manners. Within this group, the European entries are the most powerful and prestigious, while a sedan like the 2015 Lexus LS 460 excels at delivering the utmost in quality and comfort.

With that in mind, the LS 460's cabin is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled. The leather is supple, the wood trim warm and rich and the rest of the interior materials substantial and attractive. Every LS 460 is well equipped, and buyers can opt for such amenities as front and rear massaging seats, a high-end Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, and an Executive Class seating package with reclining rear seats, a right-side rear ottoman and a rear DVD entertainment system.

The Lexus LS 460's driving character is just as comfortable as its interior accommodations. Road noise is barely audible, and the growl of the smooth V8 engine is heard only during hard acceleration. Few potholes are deep and sharp enough to adversely affect the ride quality, and fewer still will actually jolt an LS 460's passengers. Even the dealership experience is carefree, as Lexus has a well-established reputation for quality and reliability, as well as top-notch customer service.

Though extremely comfortable, the LS 460 can't match the power and dynamics of its best rivals. The car's 386-horsepower V8 is no slouch, but it falls short in performance and fuel economy to the turbocharged V8 engines, and even some turbo six-cylinders, from Europe. Its European-brand rivals are also notable for their controlled and precise handling. The LS 460, on the other hand, is rather dull to drive. The available F Sport package sharpens its responses a bit, but not enough to satisfy more demanding drivers.

Buyers who are drawn to the comfort of the LS 460 but want a more engaging driving experience should consider the 2015 Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ. Another superb choice is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which tops the luxury of the Lexus while offering leading-edge technology that's a couple steps ahead of every other sedan in this class. That's not to say you shouldn't consider the 2015 Lexus LS 460, though. If you believe a luxury car should deliver comfort and a trouble-free ownership experience first and foremost, the LS 460 is a fine choice, and it will save you some money versus those European competitors, too.