Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
353 listings
- 119,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,732 Below Market
- 99,414 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$2,618 Below Market
- 60,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,950
- 88,974 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,989$3,957 Below Market
- 98,178 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,212 Below Market
- 93,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
- 145,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$246 Below Market
- 61,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,990
- 110,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998
- 116,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,800
- 69,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
- 69,170 miles
$19,998
- 134,332 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 98,227 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998$540 Below Market
- 76,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,399$331 Below Market
- 119,647 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,915
- 53,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,850
- 68,974 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,895
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 460 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 460
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 460
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.919 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark Wooters,02/06/2010
Have owned the car now 1 year and 4 months and vehicle continues to exceed expectations. Handles great and on recent roadtrip to Michigan driving around 75-80 averaged 26 mpg. I have about 24,000 miles and have averaged exactly 20 mpg since owning the car. Drove in snow and icy conditions and also ran into a snowstorm on way back and the AWD is amazing. Put car into snow mode and you don't even know the weather is bad. Navigation is great and simple and you can enter the phone number of the destination and it takes you to the business/home without inputting any street, city, etc. Auto parking works well; yet, is slower than doing it yourself. Excellent Acceleration and feel for road.
