Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Sport Pkg Luxury Value Edition Comfort Pkg W/Sport Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black/Saddletan; Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL5EFXA5101222

Stock: A5101222

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020