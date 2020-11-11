2021 Lexus LS 500 Review

The Lexus LS 500 is a large luxury sedan that was last redesigned in 2018. It has a strong reputation for quality materials, solid construction and reliability. Unfortunately, it has also been held back by its rather dull driving dynamics and one of the worst infotainment systems in the industry.

For 2021, the LS 500 receives a minor cosmetic update, new suspension tuning and revised components to better manage body roll when cornering. The engine also gets some enhancements to improve efficiency and responsiveness when cold. On the inside, the front seats and armrests boast added padding, some new trim materials debut, and Android Auto smartphone integration will finally be offered.

The large luxury sedan class is dominated by the more expensive BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. On the more affordable side of the segment, the LS 500 is edged out by the new Genesis G90 but competes well against the Cadillac CT6.