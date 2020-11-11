2021 Lexus LS 500
Price Range
- Starting at $76,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- November 2020
What to expect
- New suspension tuning for more poised handling
- Minor engine and transmission changes for added efficiency and responsiveness
- More interior padding, new seats and Android Auto
- Part the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
What is the LS 500?
The Lexus LS 500 is a large luxury sedan that was last redesigned in 2018. It has a strong reputation for quality materials, solid construction and reliability. Unfortunately, it has also been held back by its rather dull driving dynamics and one of the worst infotainment systems in the industry.
For 2021, the LS 500 receives a minor cosmetic update, new suspension tuning and revised components to better manage body roll when cornering. The engine also gets some enhancements to improve efficiency and responsiveness when cold. On the inside, the front seats and armrests boast added padding, some new trim materials debut, and Android Auto smartphone integration will finally be offered.
The large luxury sedan class is dominated by the more expensive BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Panamera. On the more affordable side of the segment, the LS 500 is edged out by the new Genesis G90 but competes well against the Cadillac CT6.
Edmunds says
For the most part, the 2021 changes don't really add up to a significant improvement unless you're an Android smartphone user. In all likelihood, the changes to handling and comfort will be slight enough that it'll be hard to distinguish the 2021 from the current LS 500. For those reasons, we don't think you'd be missing out on much if you don't want to wait for the 2021 model.
