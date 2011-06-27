Vehicle overview

For a company whose motto is the obviously difficult "passionate pursuit of perfection," Lexus' formula for success has been relatively simple: Just aim for the fences. That's exactly what Toyota's then-new upstart luxury division did with the original LS 400 for the introduction of its brand back in 1989. Its spiffy flagship sedan was a smash hit the moment it reached market. Of course, some of that had to do with a bargain price subsidized by Toyota in an effort to launch the nameplate.

But even a series of hefty price "readjustments" by European makes couldn't slow the runaway sales success of the first-generation Lexus LS 400. Blessed with a smooth, powerful V8 and superb build quality, the LS 400 quickly zoomed to the head of the luxury sedan class, claiming a slew of customer satisfaction and vehicle dependability awards while building a loyal owner base. When it came time for a model revision in 1995, Lexus decided to not fix what wasn't broke. The end result was even more acclaim. So when a third-generation makeover was slated for 2001, exactly how did Lexus plan on improving what some consider the benchmark sedan in the premium luxury segment? Simple: By going after even more -- more design edginess, more interior room, more comfort, more features, more performance, more safety and more technology. For 2004, Lexus gave its flagship a midcycle freshening.

The 2006 Lexus LS 430 is still one of the finest luxury sedans you can buy. Its V8 engine is powerful and its interior is supremely comfortable. One of the reasons that Lexus became such a powerhouse is that it was able to offer its flagship sedan at a price much lower than its European competitors. Now, fully optioned, the Lexus car pushes the lofty $70,000-plus mark, the dangerous treading waters of some of the finest automobiles in the world. But take a test-drive, and you may well find the Lexus LS 430 worth the price of admission.