Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews

A great car George 666 , 10/27/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Owned three MB E 350 class cars that were good cars. I then traded in my 2015 RX-350 AWD, which was also a very nice car, for the 2016 LS 460. By any means, the LS 460 was the nicest car I have ever owned. The quiet comfort, quality, amenities and performance are superb. This car compares favorably to the MB S Class at about $25000.00 less, and is a lot more dependable. Low speed acceleration is acceptable, but high speed acceleration above 70mph is superb. Gas mileage however is poor, depending on the way you drive. Steering feel is better than any Mercedes, and body lean is also better. The infotainment system in the Mercedes was easier to use, but after some getting used to it, the mouse control in the Lexus becomes more user friendly. The voice command works quite well, and the Lexus Enform Apps are great. After owning the car for over two years and 22000 miles later, the car is still great, and my ratings would still be the same as the day I purchased the car. The Lexus Enform Apps however have deteriorated to the point of being useless. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Forth Lexus LS Paul Eiler Sr. , 12/20/2018 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my forth Lexus LS vehicle and they are by far the finest cars I have ever owned. My wife had a Mercedes E 350 and it was a piece of junk compared to the Lexus LS 430 I had at the time. The Merc ran ok, but the six was underpowered. The Lexus cars get better gas mileage, have better seating and far better build quality. Parts for the Merc were outrageous. The Lexus' don't break, so I've little to compare them to on parts cost. The Current LS 460 is quiet, as expected, fit and finish is great, the technology works as described and the interior appointments are what I expect for a high end luxury cruiser. again, the 2016 LS 460 is the finest car I have ever owned and I'm certain that it will last as long as the LS 430 that it replaced. The LS 430 had 150,000 miles on the clock with only one warranty visit during its long life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FIrst Lexus Bill P. , 06/16/2016 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful Had two Infiniti Q-45 V-8 cars which were really fun to drive, especially the second sport model. Lexus LS much quieter with easier steering, not as sporty, but more comfortable. Lots of new electronics, especially huge view screen. Ventilated front seats wonderful in desert weather. Very firm lumbar support which is a bit low for my back, despite height adjustment. Have never found a comfortable German car except Mercedes S-class, which rode like a Chevrolet and was severely underpowered. Don't understand the previous review. This is the nicest car I've ever owned! Considered the F sport model, but almost all have black seats, not the best in 110 degree summers. A few mechanical problems with side mirrors, driver's seat memory(occasional). It took 4 years before a major problem: alternator went bad. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Horrible Entrertainment Control panel navigation BYG , 06/30/2016 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful The "mouse" for navigating the control panel is very awkward and the menus are complicated and illogical. No place for a coffee mug! Has two narrow coffee/drink holders, but cannot put a mug with an "ear" and cannot remove bottom to clean it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse