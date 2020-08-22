Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

We bought it used with 66k miles on it in Aug 2013. Now has 72k and nothing has went wrong. We also have an 02 LS430 with 112 on it and the only thing that broke was the driver window regulator. Way way more reliable than the 7 BMW and one MB S class we have previously owned. The car is super quiet and gets great mileage on the highway. The Mark Levinson in my 08 is much better than the ML sound in the 02. The stereo is absolutely fantastic! The other thing I like is it has a chain driven timing belt so no more expense of replacing the timing belt in the previous generation. I highly recommend this car. UPDATE FEB 2018: Still totally reliable at 82000 miles. The only complaint is the vinyl used on dash and doors. The driver door armrest has cracks in it. All the vinyl gets super sticky when in the sun. The 2007 models had a recall for it but not the 08 models for some unknown reason. I wish Lexus would add the 08's to this fix as it obviously a poor choice in material by Lexus. Check online for complaints about this.

