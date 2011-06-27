  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2008 Lexus LS 460
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2008 Lexus LS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene ride, intelligent cabin design, top-notch materials, powerful V8 engine and slick eight-speed transmission.
  • Base suspension allows too much body movement when driven aggressively on a twisty road, brakes can seem touchy at first.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus LS 460 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$10,000 - $16,995
Used LS 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Giving up nothing in terms of performance, luxury or refinement to its peers, the 2008 Lexus LS 460 deserves as much consideration as any of the top European luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

When the Lexus brand debuted nearly two decades ago, the luxury automaker offered just two cars. One was a midsize sedan that was essentially a reskinned Toyota Camry. The other was a large sedan that started its life as a clean sheet of paper.

That big cruiser was the LS 400, and along with a four-camshaft V8 and all the expected luxury features, it had impeccable build quality and a relatively low price tag. It also had a lot of German luxury brand executives choking on their Bratwurst as it burned its way up the sales charts and shamed their cars in terms of overall reliability. Perhaps most telling of this Lexus' success was how the sticker prices of its rivals began dropping as the LS gained popularity.

The 2008 Lexus LS 460 continues the flagship's tradition of utter refinement, eerily silent operation, a plush ride, respectable performance and strong value. Yes, the price has risen to the point that it is no longer quite the screaming bargain it once was. But without question, it remains a very intelligent purchase.

Last year's redesign, in addition to more power and more features, brought a long-wheelbase version to join the standard version. Dubbed the LS 460 L, this longer Lexus provides more legroom for rear passengers, making it ideal for those who prefer to be driven. Or perhaps for the children of Yao Ming.

The redesign also introduced the Advanced Parking Guidance System. The ultimate in gee-whiz technology, this option allows the car to handle the pesky task of parallel parking all by itself. In practice, it's impressive to witness, but it takes considerably longer than a skilled city dweller would take.

All said, the 2008 Lexus LS 460 proudly holds its badge high, thanks to a combination of luxury, performance, space and refinement. No longer simply an alternative, the LS is a fully qualified choice for a luxury sedan, just like traditional stalwarts the BMW 7 Series and the dramatically more expensive Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Granted, driving enthusiasts may find the LS a little passionless, but for the greater majority in this segment's demographic, this beautifully crafted luxury car merits serious consideration.

2008 Lexus LS 460 models

The 2008 Lexus LS 460 is a large luxury sedan that comes in two versions: the standard 460 and the extended-wheelbase 460 L. Standard features on the LS 460 include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, leather seating, wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, power and heated front seats, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity and an audio system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional packages bundle features such as a hard drive-based navigation system (with real-time traffic and a backup camera), cooled front seats, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, park assist, the Advanced Parking Guidance System (which allows the car to parallel-park itself with no driver input) and adaptive cruise control. Some of these features come standard on the 460 L.

The L version also offers an adaptive air suspension package (which also features variable-ratio steering, 19-inch wheels and upgraded brakes) and the Executive Class Seating Package. The latter drops rear seating capacity to two, but adds a fixed console with cooled storage; reclining power seats with heating, cooling and massage; a DVD entertainment system; and full dual-zone rear climate control.

2008 Highlights

Apart from a new adaptive air suspension package (which also includes variable-ratio steering, 19-inch wheels and upgraded brakes) for the long-wheelbase "L" version, the Lexus LS 460 is unchanged for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The LS 460 is quietly but very capably powered by a 4.6-liter V8 that makes 380 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In our testing, the LS 460 hit 60 mph in a swift 5.8 seconds -- a performance on par with its peers.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are all standard, as are front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and knee-protection airbags for front passengers. Side-impact airbags for rear outboard passengers are optional. Models equipped with adaptive cruise control have a pre-collision feature that optimizes the car's safety systems for an impending impact by tightening the seatbelts and providing full power braking the instant the pedal is pressed.

In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2008 Lexus LS 460 scored the highest rating of "Good."

Driving

Underway at high freeway speeds, the 2008 Lexus LS 460 is impressively quiet. Drivers and passengers will find themselves ensconced in a bubble of serenity. When one pushes the LS harder on curvy roads, however, it's apparent that Lexus did not design the car to be overtly sporty. Demanding drivers will find the standard suspension doesn't sufficiently stifle the excessive nosedive during braking and body lean through hard corners. Although the ride is plush most of the time, expansion joints on concrete freeways can cause some jiggling and the brakes, though powerful, can seem grabby in stop-and-go traffic until one acclimates.

Interior

Packed with so many luxury features, the LS 460 might seem a bit intimidating when you first slide behind the wheel. No worries there, as the various controls are simple and even the touchscreen navigation system can be quickly figured out without consulting the manual. The electroluminescent gauges are handsome and easily read.

The cabin is just as brilliant in an aesthetic sense. Rich wood trim is complemented by standard perforated leather upholstery, and the fit and finish is without peer. The trunk, for which Lexus offers a power lid-closing feature, can hold 18 cubic feet of cargo. Order the rear-seat climate control system (460 L only) and the capacity drops to just 12 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lexus LS 460.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 3rd LS
Jim L.,02/06/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
We bought it used with 66k miles on it in Aug 2013. Now has 72k and nothing has went wrong. We also have an 02 LS430 with 112 on it and the only thing that broke was the driver window regulator. Way way more reliable than the 7 BMW and one MB S class we have previously owned. The car is super quiet and gets great mileage on the highway. The Mark Levinson in my 08 is much better than the ML sound in the 02. The stereo is absolutely fantastic! The other thing I like is it has a chain driven timing belt so no more expense of replacing the timing belt in the previous generation. I highly recommend this car. UPDATE FEB 2018: Still totally reliable at 82000 miles. The only complaint is the vinyl used on dash and doors. The driver door armrest has cracks in it. All the vinyl gets super sticky when in the sun. The 2007 models had a recall for it but not the 08 models for some unknown reason. I wish Lexus would add the 08's to this fix as it obviously a poor choice in material by Lexus. Check online for complaints about this.
Another Home Run
Mike Chadwick,05/06/2010
This is my second LS, the first was a 1995 LS 400, I ran it for 15 years. This car is very much the same, just much more advanced, smooth and powerful. Lexus is getting pricey is the only bad thing, but once you're used to this car no other even comes close. I tried to find a more economical replacement but there are none on the market. The German cars that are in the same league are unreliable and even more overpriced than this one, and because I keep my cars forever they're not an option for me. If I leased it wouldn't matter, outside of how much time you care to waste in a car dealership.
Finally luxury at it's finest!
Q,04/06/2019
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
My wife did extensive research on this car & convinced me that I would love this car, she was right! Going from owning Cadillac cars there is NO comparison. This is luxury at it finest. I couldn't own this car brand new at $90,000 but 10 years later at $9,000 it beats ANY Cadillac that I've owned in the past!
"The Best Luxury Car"
Murphy S.,01/02/2016
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
I have owned or driven various cars such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Acura, Lincoln, Cadillac etc. and Lexus is the most luxurious, smooth riding and reliable car not to mention a great value. Lexus vehicles are not flashy but they have a conservative, luxurious presence that says quality.
See all 53 reviews of the 2008 Lexus LS 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Lexus LS 460

Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 Overview

The Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lexus LS 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 Base is priced between $10,000 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 61080 and203293 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 L is priced between $11,553 and$11,553 with odometer readings between 138913 and138913 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lexus LS 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lexus LS 460 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2008 LS 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 61080 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lexus LS 460.

Can't find a used 2008 Lexus LS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 460 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,663.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,334.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 460 for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,852.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Lexus LS 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LS 460 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles