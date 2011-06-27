Vehicle overview

When the Lexus brand debuted nearly two decades ago, the luxury automaker offered just two cars. One was a midsize sedan that was essentially a reskinned Toyota Camry. The other was a large sedan that started its life as a clean sheet of paper.

That big cruiser was the LS 400, and along with a four-camshaft V8 and all the expected luxury features, it had impeccable build quality and a relatively low price tag. It also had a lot of German luxury brand executives choking on their Bratwurst as it burned its way up the sales charts and shamed their cars in terms of overall reliability. Perhaps most telling of this Lexus' success was how the sticker prices of its rivals began dropping as the LS gained popularity.

The 2008 Lexus LS 460 continues the flagship's tradition of utter refinement, eerily silent operation, a plush ride, respectable performance and strong value. Yes, the price has risen to the point that it is no longer quite the screaming bargain it once was. But without question, it remains a very intelligent purchase.

Last year's redesign, in addition to more power and more features, brought a long-wheelbase version to join the standard version. Dubbed the LS 460 L, this longer Lexus provides more legroom for rear passengers, making it ideal for those who prefer to be driven. Or perhaps for the children of Yao Ming.

The redesign also introduced the Advanced Parking Guidance System. The ultimate in gee-whiz technology, this option allows the car to handle the pesky task of parallel parking all by itself. In practice, it's impressive to witness, but it takes considerably longer than a skilled city dweller would take.

All said, the 2008 Lexus LS 460 proudly holds its badge high, thanks to a combination of luxury, performance, space and refinement. No longer simply an alternative, the LS is a fully qualified choice for a luxury sedan, just like traditional stalwarts the BMW 7 Series and the dramatically more expensive Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Granted, driving enthusiasts may find the LS a little passionless, but for the greater majority in this segment's demographic, this beautifully crafted luxury car merits serious consideration.