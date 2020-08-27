Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me
66 listings
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 135,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,749$1,320 Below Market
- 130,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 85,953 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300
- 132,127 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 158,592 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 156,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795$1,470 Below Market
- 96,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 119,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,895$860 Below Market
- 144,794 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,355 Below Market
- 169,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,798$815 Below Market
- 79,598 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,236$394 Below Market
- 72,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$950 Below Market
- 113,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,422$992 Below Market
- 36,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,913
- 159,518 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 130,165 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$660 Below Market
- 157,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$205 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430
eazege,08/17/2013
My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite.
