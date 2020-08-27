Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee

Free Limited Powertrain Warranty !! Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best used cars in Covington, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Covington, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options. ** ASK ABOUT OUR GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL** On our website, www.autovisionofcovington.com you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 901-476-6555 with any questions you might have.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBN30F530115891

Stock: 10362

Certified Pre-Owned: No

