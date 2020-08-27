Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

66 listings
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    135,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,749

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    130,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    85,953 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    132,127 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    158,592 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    133,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    156,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,795

    $1,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    96,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    119,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,895

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    144,794 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Gray
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    169,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,798

    $815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    79,598 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,236

    $394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    72,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    113,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,422

    $992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    36,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,913

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    159,518 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    130,165 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    $660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus LS 430

    157,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $205 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9115 Reviews
115 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (3%)
  • 3
    (3%)
no need to buy the warranty
eazege,08/17/2013
My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite.
