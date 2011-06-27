  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. New alloy wheels debut. Brakes and tires are bigger. Styling is touched up, and interiors receive a host of upgrades. CFC-free air conditioning replaces Freon-based unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lexus LS 400.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
See all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome car
tjh1,02/02/2010
It is now 2010, I've had this car for 11 years and have found it to be a wonderful car for a 17 year old car. I get compliments that the body style doesn't show that it's that old. The ride is still incredible with good tires. The comfort is superb. Reliability is excellent. In the years I have had it, there are a couple of known issues. One, is the dash electronics start turning off on cold days. This is caused by some degraded components (half dozen capacitors) in the dash PCB which can be replaced by folks who do this on ebay, or you can do it yourself(as I did). Took 4 hours total. Overall, this car has been very reliable at 200K miles for me. The engine/tranny is very strong.
Review
Newgirl35,09/02/2008
My husband bought this car for me to have something to drive other than my SUV. It purrs like a kitten. I figured the high miles would impact the performance of this vehicle, but it runs like a dream. I love it.
Lexus
eicu-rn,01/04/2009
This car is superb 1993 LS 400. It is now (age) sweet 16 and still is better than most new cars out there. I can't get rid of it because she performs flawlessly on a daily basis. I had the timing belt and water pump replaced.. that's it.
My Best Buy Ever
Dan McCurdy,01/13/2008
Purchased this Lexus in September 2004, initially concerned about higher mileage, but after 3 1/2 years of superb performance and driving comfort, I plan to drive this exceptional vehicle until the wheels come off of one of us. Never had a better vehicle in my life, no major repairs, no cash outlay except for the Premium gas. Well worth it for what I've received in return, what a wonderful investment and dependable to the nth degree.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
