Consumer Rating
(32)
1999 Lexus LS 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Less expensive than its European competitors with excellent performance and luxury.
  • After one trip through the twisties, you'll never mistake it for an "Ultimate Driving Machine."
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

First introduced in 1989 as an alternative to more expensive European sedans, the LS400 continues to undercut the competition's sticker price while maintaining a high level of luxury and performance. Last year the LS received a more powerful V8 engine with variable valve timing and a five-speed automatic transmission. Capable of zero-to-60 times in 6.5 seconds, the new engine also maximizes fuel economy while cutting emissions to a level that keeps even California's smog stations happy.

Inside you'll find a high level of comfort with leather seating surfaces and plenty of wood trim on everything, including the steering wheel. In fact, Lexus reports that the steering wheel alone takes three weeks to produce! For climate, audio, and navigation purposes, a touch screen display was installed last year. The navigation system uses a 1.5-gigabyte hard drive to store information on the U.S. highway system and detailed street maps of 35 major metropolitan areas, in addition to a GPS system that pinpoints the car's location using satellite technology.

Other interior enhancements include a climate control feature that automatically re-circulates the airflow when a pollution sensor detects high levels of exhaust emissions in the air. The system also automatically re-circulates the air when it detects a high level of interior humidity.

The LS400 is a car that does everything for its driver. For some, however, that takes the fun out of driving. While it may be the perfect vehicle to get from point A to point B in the lap of luxury, it will leave driving enthusiasts wondering if the trip ever took place. It is quick, quiet and comfortable; better yet, it costs thousands less than premium sedans from BMW and Mercedes. Unfortunately, the LS400 does almost too good a job of isolating drivers from the road.

1999 Highlights

After a number of improvements to the LS 400 last year, the 1999 model sees only minor upgrades to interior trim levels. Daytime running lights are now standard equipment and Mystic Gold Metallic replaces Cashmere Beige.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lexus LS 400.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The most reliable & comfortable car in the world!
afriend4life,09/01/2013
I've owned a dozen cars in the past: 2 Cadillac's, Jaguar, 3 BMW's, Infiniti, Corvette - most I've owned for 12-15 months and had to invest $1700-$3300 per year on maintenance. I've owned '99 LS400 for 3+ years & it has been the most reliable car I've ever owned - my ex, Lexus SC430 was just as good, & they both have the "world's most reliable engine" award. I do a safety inspection once a year & surprised to hear that all is good, no problems with suspension, engine or transmission. I'm only changing oil every 10K miles (using Amsoil), brakes last long & tires are good for 70K miles. Besides better handling that my ex-BMW 540i had - this Lexus has been such a pleasure to own & joy to ride!
Me and my Lexus LS 400
padevlin,04/22/2005
I just purchased this car about one week ago; it is the best car that I have owned during my 53 years of driving and I have driven just about all of them. I could not afford a new one; had to settle for a used one. It is in excellent shape for a 6 year old car. Heavy miles but in excellent condition. I can't decide which I like best: the design or the drive? It is a fabulous car and I am glad that I finally own one. It is a real thrill to put the pedal down and feel the surge of the powerful V8 after driving a V6 over the last 5 years.
Excellent, comfortable car
micahberry,03/05/2012
Excels on the interstate, where it absorbs pavement irregularities superbly. It is a comfortable traveling car for my family. This is not a back road burner  the LS400 features a lot of body roll, which is to be expected as part of the design. You will be hard pressed to find a more comfortable long-range cruising car. I purchased this car with 113k miles. As of this writing, it has 140k. I have had to replace the starter, which I have learned through owners forums is a wearable item. In addition, rubber suspension bushings on the car should be replaced to keep the incredible Lexus ride. Thankfully, they dont need to be replaced but once every 10 years or so!
Best Lexus ever made
anna,04/12/2009
Best Lexus ever mAde. Best car money can buy you, no mechanical problems, no oil leaks. It mind bubling that germans can't make qualiy cars. I never see BMW, MB, VW or AUDI with 100000 miles and no leaks. But Lexus can go no problem to 300,000 miles without any issues. It is a tank-comfy one, looking good, very fast. If you're willing to pay a speeding ticket just hit the accelerator and in a heartbeat you get 155 mph. I did update my wheels to 18", that got me big improvement in handling and cornering, it was worth it. Car that you could trust, will not get you stuck.
See all 32 reviews of the 1999 Lexus LS 400
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
