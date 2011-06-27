Estimated values
2016 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,807
|$36,529
|$41,275
|Clean
|$30,473
|$35,002
|$39,548
|Average
|$27,803
|$31,948
|$36,094
|Rough
|$25,134
|$28,894
|$32,640
Estimated values
2016 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,511
|$39,532
|$42,580
|Clean
|$34,979
|$37,879
|$40,798
|Average
|$31,915
|$34,574
|$37,235
|Rough
|$28,850
|$31,269
|$33,672
Estimated values
2016 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,215
|$38,447
|$41,705
|Clean
|$33,737
|$36,840
|$39,960
|Average
|$30,782
|$33,626
|$36,470
|Rough
|$27,826
|$30,411
|$32,980
Estimated values
2016 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,387
|$41,889
|$45,420
|Clean
|$36,776
|$40,138
|$43,520
|Average
|$33,554
|$36,636
|$39,719
|Rough
|$30,333
|$33,134
|$35,918