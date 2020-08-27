Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2002 Lexus LS 430! Look at all the options that come standard on this one! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. This one comes with a drivers seat that allows anyone whether you're Tall or Short to be comfortable driving. Even your grandmother will be comfortable in the passenger seat...its POWER! This one has Memory Seats...Making life easier one button at a time! Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Whether it's hot or cold, stay comfortable on your drive with the Climate Control available on this one! No Garage...NO WORRIES...This one has Heated Seats to keep you warm. No more arguing over the temperature in your car! You can both pick with the Passenger Temperature Control! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Almost as good as sitting in the recliner...comfortable leather seats are what this one has. Ontop of everything else this LS 430 offers, it also has a Power Sunroof! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe..This on has ABS! This vehicle also has Privacy Glass. The Back Seat has never been more comfortable!!! Rear Air makes it much more comfortable!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBN30F220090320

Stock: RP2725-E

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-08-2020