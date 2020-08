Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida

Recent Arrival! *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, Bordeaux Leather. Odometer is 32175 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountHere at Greenway Kia West, we pride ourselves on providing the best value for pre-owned vehicles, while giving you a top-notch customer service experience. ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **. This vehicle will be sold AS-IS and will be fully be inspected, you'll have the peace of mind to know that you made a great decision placing your trust in Greenway Kia West. Family owned and operated, we strive to give you 100% satisfaction with your vehicle purchase.Call and ask for an Internet Sales Consultant to check availability and additional options - 3407 WEST Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBN30F420071669

Stock: CK20026B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020