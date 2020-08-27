Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

66 listings
LS 430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    119,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,895

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    79,598 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,236

    $394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    72,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    161,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,999

    $387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    166,472 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    184,613 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,600

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    144,784 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2002 Lexus LS 430

    Not Provided

    $2,195

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Lexus LS 430

    182,513 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,917

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    135,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,749

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2001 Lexus LS 430

    179,227 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,990

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Lexus LS 430

    116,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,500

    $691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    130,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2001 Lexus LS 430

    242,081 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,678

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    85,953 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,300

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    132,127 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    158,592 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus LS 430

    133,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430

Overall Consumer Rating
4.969 Reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (1%)
Simply the best!
Lexus freak,03/01/2002
I already purchased 6 LS400's, and last year, i decided to try a Benz S430. I was just about to buy it until I went to the autoshow and sat in the Lexus LS430 Ultra-lux. It was the best car I've seen! Well, guess what, I have myself a 2001 Lexus LS430 Ultra-luxury, millenium silver on black leather. The best, even better than an S-class!
