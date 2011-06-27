This is my first car I got it at about 205xxx the best buy I ever made! This car is powerful and the handling is so smooth that cars half its age cant compare. VERY reliable it has never broken down on me and I drive A LOT I feel totally safe in this car. Its so quite you can barely tell its on. BUT be prepared the cost of maintenance is high a regular tuneup will run you about $300 a full is approx $600. the water pump and timing belt which needs to be changed every 90k was $1200 and it takes PREMIUM GAS ONLY. But thats a small price to pay for the piece of mind you get knowing you have such a reliable ride. I recommend this car to everyone

Read more