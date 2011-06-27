I absolutely adore the LS 430. I owned an Explorer pre LS and I will never go back. Maintenance on my LS 430 is less than I paid on my Ford! It drives like a dream in town & the hwy. The gas mileage is pretty good for the wt of the vehicle and everyone is always comfortable. I feel very safe and secure & do not worry about being stranded. I put a set of brakes on front and rear at 34,000 and now at 76,500 they are telling me I need front and rear brakes again. Leaves me wondering-shouldn't brakes last longer. I am not a 2 ft driver nor do I slam the brakes at stops.The other issue I have is the trunk will not stay open on its own. Other than these two issues I am SOLD on this brand.

