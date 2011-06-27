  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(115)
2003 Lexus LS 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride quality, impressive array of standard and optional luxury features, top-notch interior materials, Lexus reliability.
  • Not quite as athletic as its competitors, adding options raises the price to un-Lexuslike levels.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Provides equal (or better) refinement levels as German uber-sedans, only without the holier-than-thou attitude.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, 17-inch wheels are standard, replacing the 16-inchers. The climate control front seats and park-assist feature, formerly included only with the Ultra Luxury or Custom Luxury packages, are now available as stand-alone options. Finally, base cars ordered with the climate control front seats now feature perforated leather trim throughout.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus LS 430.

5(94%)
4(3%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
115 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

no need to buy the warranty
eazege,08/17/2013
My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite.
This car makes me smile
Jim Rich,04/06/2018
4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
2018... I have had the LS for 15 years, the only repairs i have had are brake pads, timing belt( recommended at 85,000) and 1 battery. It runs like a beast on the highway, but rides smooth, car can cruise at 90 + MPH all day long. I originally purchased the car because of the room for the driver, I am 6-6 and this car fit better then all the luxury sedans on the market at the time. I am impressed with the comfort, reliability, no parts have been replaced. This may be the best car ever produced, I'am not joking . NOTE this is not a sports car, it is a luxury cruiser and it preforms well in that task.
Brake replacement needed every 40,000
lexygirl,12/19/2008
I absolutely adore the LS 430. I owned an Explorer pre LS and I will never go back. Maintenance on my LS 430 is less than I paid on my Ford! It drives like a dream in town & the hwy. The gas mileage is pretty good for the wt of the vehicle and everyone is always comfortable. I feel very safe and secure & do not worry about being stranded. I put a set of brakes on front and rear at 34,000 and now at 76,500 they are telling me I need front and rear brakes again. Leaves me wondering-shouldn't brakes last longer. I am not a 2 ft driver nor do I slam the brakes at stops.The other issue I have is the trunk will not stay open on its own. Other than these two issues I am SOLD on this brand.
Driving a perfect "10" everyday
Champerty,03/02/2006
My 2003 Lexus 430 LS is equipped with the Ultra Luxury package and I bought it new. I cannot imagine a more dependable beautiful lifestyle. Everyday on the road you know that you are always the best ride without pretending. Is there any ride more quiet/ I don't think so. This car is simply the best all around, elegant, classy, smoothest and most reliable vehicle I have ever driven in my life. And that is alot to say since I have owned and /or been the primary driver of over 30 cars purchased without limit. They were all excellent vehicles, but the 03 Lexus 420 LS w/ Ultra Luxury package is like driving in heaven every day.
See all 115 reviews of the 2003 Lexus LS 430
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Lexus LS 430

Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 is offered in the following submodels: LS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

