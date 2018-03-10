Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 for Sale Near Me

84 listings
LS 500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 84 listings
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    23,749 miles
    Great Deal

    $52,995

    $11,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    28,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $56,145

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    3,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,888

    $6,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    16,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    15,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $71,988

    $3,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in White
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    15,462 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    15,624 miles
    Fair Deal

    $60,788

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    32,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $65,578

    $1,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    10,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $68,900

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    10,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $73,625

    $254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    20,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $58,886

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    20,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $59,850

    $2,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    7,439 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $63,988

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    20,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $60,900

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    6,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,626

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    12,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $63,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500

    14,331 miles

    $60,958

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT

    15,647 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $62,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 500

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
See all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Expected Smoother Ride
Richard Rogers,02/16/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The best part of my car is it’s stunning exterior. It’s beautiful, and the inside is great too. I don’t like the ride, for a Lexus. They come with No Flat tires because there is no spare tire. These tires give it a rougher ride then regular tires and cost about $1500 each. Today, I got so sick of the ride, I changed them out for $275 Michelin tires which makes the ride much more Lexus like smooth. It was frustrating to feel every bump and road with the harder tires in Lexus Flagship expensive car. The info panel takes some getting used to because of the mouse you have to use, but once you get the hang of it, it’s better. Bottom line, I expected a much smoother ride from my brand new LS 500 and wish I would have known when I bought it, that the No Flat tires were rough, creating a need for me to replace 3 month tires with ones meant for a smooth riding luxury car. Update: I have had the new much less expensive Michelin tires on now for 2 days. Awesome change! I now have the ‘Lexus Smooth Ride’ I expected. I love this car!!!
Report abuse
