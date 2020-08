Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 for Sale Near Me

McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois

McGrath Lexus of Westmont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Lexus LS. This Lexus includes: WHEELS: 20 POLISHED SPLIT 5-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance EXECUTIVE PACKAGE W/WHITE INTERIOR Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag LED HEADLAMPS W/ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM 24 HEADS-UP DISPLAY (HUD) (GH) Heads-Up Display HEATED WOOD Leather Steering Wheel PANORAMIC VIEW BACKUP MONITOR Back-Up Camera PREMIUM WOOD TRIM RADIO: MARK LEVINSON DVD AUDIO CD Player Premium Sound System ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION Air Suspension Active Suspension PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2018 Lexus. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus LS. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Lexus LS. This Lexus LS is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS LS 500. LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2018 Lexus LS500 is Well Equipped Packages NV Navigation System GL Lexus Safety System PA Park Assist BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert HUD Heads up Display ML Mark Levinson Audio PANA Panoramic roof PV PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR HSW Heated Steering Wheel BT Blue Tooth Connectivity BC Backup Camera . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P14050

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHC5LFF3J5002078

Stock: P14050

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020