Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 for Sale Near Me

The best part of my car is it’s stunning exterior. It’s beautiful, and the inside is great too. I don’t like the ride, for a Lexus. They come with No Flat tires because there is no spare tire. These tires give it a rougher ride then regular tires and cost about $1500 each. Today, I got so sick of the ride, I changed them out for $275 Michelin tires which makes the ride much more Lexus like smooth. It was frustrating to feel every bump and road with the harder tires in Lexus Flagship expensive car. The info panel takes some getting used to because of the mouse you have to use, but once you get the hang of it, it’s better. Bottom line, I expected a much smoother ride from my brand new LS 500 and wish I would have known when I bought it, that the No Flat tires were rough, creating a need for me to replace 3 month tires with ones meant for a smooth riding luxury car. Update: I have had the new much less expensive Michelin tires on now for 2 days. Awesome change! I now have the ‘Lexus Smooth Ride’ I expected. I love this car!!!

