Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 for Sale Near Me

- 23,749 milesGreat Deal
$52,995$11,773 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this elegant, NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2018 Lexus LS 500 (RWD). This luxury sedan boasts a fantastic predicted reliability rating, many standard features, a posh interior, and refined driving dynamics. With its odometer now reading 23,749, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until September 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this refined sedan will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 70,000 miles! It comes luxuriously equipped with: - 20-INCH SPLIT 10-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS with a VAPOR CHROME FINISH - A 12.3-INCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY - REMOTE TOUCH INFOTAINMENT CONTROLLER - NAVIGATION - A 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM STEREO - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A USB PORT - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - A PANORAMIC MOONROOF - PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED, VENTILATED, and POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS The Lexus Safety System+ Suite of Driver Aids - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM with PEDESTRIAN DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT with STEERING ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - VEHICLE SWAY WARNING - INTELLIGENT HIGH BEAMS - HIGH-SPEED DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL - A REARVIEW CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITORING - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS - RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that November 2019, under previous ownership, Toyota Motor Sales USA reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to electrical conditions, the PCS (pre-collision system), and fuel pump. Lexus thoroughly inspected the vehicle and fully resolved these matters under warranty by simply performing a DCM (data communication module) activation and replacing the fuel pump. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Lexus agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Toyota Motor Sales USA on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Lexus LS 500! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB5LFFXJ5000775
Stock: 24727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 28,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$56,145
BMW of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus LS. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus LS LS 500 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 2018 Lexus LS has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lexus LS LS 500 is sure to sell fast. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF2J5000483
Stock: J5000483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 3,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,888$6,158 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Monterey - Seaside / California
Thank you for your interest in one of our online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Lexus LS LS 500 with 1,257mi. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus LS that you won't find in your average vehicle. Beautiful color combination with Atomic Silver exterior over Flaxen interior making this the one to own! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Lexus, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Lexus LS LS 500 will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF4J5004521
Stock: VS781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2018
- 16,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,995
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, Very Nice, GREAT MILES 16,614! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESINTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE Ultra Suede Headliner, Driver Seat Vibration, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM + ADVANCED PACKAGE pre-crash system and traffic sign recognition, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON DVD AUDIO 23 speakers and 2400-Watt Quantum Logic, ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION rapid height function, 24 HEADS-UP DISPLAY (HUD) (GF), WHEELS: 20 VAPOR CHROME SPLIT 10-SPOKE ALLOY Tires: P245/45RF20 AS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, PREMIUM WOOD TRIM, PANORAMIC VIEW BACKUP MONITOR, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEELSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF2J5006770
Stock: U5006770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 15,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$71,988$3,949 Below Market
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
McGrath Lexus of Westmont has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Lexus LS. This Lexus includes: WHEELS: 20 POLISHED SPLIT 5-SPOKE FORGED ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance EXECUTIVE PACKAGE W/WHITE INTERIOR Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag LED HEADLAMPS W/ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM 24 HEADS-UP DISPLAY (HUD) (GH) Heads-Up Display HEATED WOOD Leather Steering Wheel PANORAMIC VIEW BACKUP MONITOR Back-Up Camera PREMIUM WOOD TRIM RADIO: MARK LEVINSON DVD AUDIO CD Player Premium Sound System ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION Air Suspension Active Suspension PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2018 Lexus. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus LS. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Lexus LS. This Lexus LS is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS LS 500. LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2018 Lexus LS500 is Well Equipped Packages NV Navigation System GL Lexus Safety System PA Park Assist BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert HUD Heads up Display ML Mark Levinson Audio PANA Panoramic roof PV PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR HSW Heated Steering Wheel BT Blue Tooth Connectivity BC Backup Camera . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P14050
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC5LFF3J5002078
Stock: P14050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 15,462 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Lexus LS 4dr LS 500 with Lexus Safety System & F Sport Performance Pkgs features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ultra White with a Circuit Red interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Sport Package, Real-Time Traffic Display, Automatic Equalizer, Streaming Audio, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Regular Amplifier, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Digital Signal Processor, Chrome Door Handles, Clearcoat Paint, Tires: P245/50RF19 AS, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Wheels: 19 Cast Aluminum Resonator, Door Auto-Latch, Chrome Bodyside Insert, LED Brakelights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Metal-Look Grille with Chrome Surround, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Digital/Analog Display, Enform Safety Connect Tracker System, Front Seats with Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar, Cargo Space Lights, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Systems Monitor, Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front headrests, Full Cloth Headliner, Outside Temp Gauge, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Selective Service Internet Access, Engine Immobilizer, Air Filtration, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Compass, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Driver Foot Rest, Rear Cupholder, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Delayed Accessory Power, Front Cupholder, Front And Rear Map Lights, Cargo Net, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go, Valet Function, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Smooth Leather Seat Trim, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Power Rear Windows, Carpet Floor Trim Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Smart Device Integration, 21.7 Gal. Fuel Tank, Rear-Wheel Drive, Battery with Run Down Protection, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 2.76 Axle Ratio, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Emergency Sos, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Intuitive Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Lexus Safety System+, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, First Aid Kit, Side Impact Beams, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF9J5001680
Stock: J5001680-41
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 15,624 milesFair Deal
$60,788
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is pleased to offer this 2018 Lexus LS 500. This vehicle was well maintained and drives GREAT!! One owner clean Carfax history report!This LS 500 is equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist, Panoramic View Monitor, Lexus Safety System+ 2.0,Rain-Sensing Wipers, LED Headlamps, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Trunk, Satellite Radio, Mark Levinson Audio System with 23-Speakers, Premium Wood Trim, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Moon Roof and more!!Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF3J5002937
Stock: J5002937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$65,578$1,704 Below Market
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO! LUXURY PACKAGE! PANORAMA GLASS ROOF! LEXUS SAFETY PLUS! HEADS UP DISPLAY! HEATED REAR SEATS! PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR! This one owner 2018 LS500 is in spotless condition! Loaded with Luxury Package, Quilted-Stitch Perforated Semi- Aniline Leather Interior Trim, 28-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seat with Multifunction Massage, Premium Wood Trim, Ultrasuede Headliner, Power Front Seat Buckles and Heated Rear Seats, Heated Wood and Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Mark Levinson 23-Speaker, 2,400-Watt Quantum Logic Immersion Reference Surround Sound Audio System, 7.0-Inch Touchscreen Controller, 24-Inch Heads-Up Display, Lexus Safety System Plus, Pre-Collision with Active Braking, Active Steering Assist, Pedestrian Alert, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Road Sign Assist, Panorama Glass Roof, Panoramic View Monitor, Adaptive Variable Air Suspension with Rapid Height, Power Side-Window Sunshades, Four-Zone Climate Concierge, 20-Inch Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels with Vapor Chrome Finish. Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC5LFF3J5001027
Stock: R31295A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$68,900
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB5LFF1J5002267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$73,625$254 Below Market
Long McArthur - Salina / Kansas
3.5L V6 Engine10 Speed AutomaticCircuit Red Perforated Leather Seating24 inch Heads Up DisplayPanoramic Glass RoofPanoramic View MonitorAdaptive Variable Air SuspensionCold Weather Package includes:-Windshield Wiper De-icer-Headlamp Washer-Enhanced Interior HeaterF Sport Performance Package includes:-Exterior Front Bumper-Mesh Grille Inserts-Rear Diffuser-F Sport Inetior Styling Lower Door Trim-28 Way Power Front Seats w/ Embossed Headrests-Ultrasuede Headliner-Aluminum Pedals & Interior Trim-Variable Gear Ratio Steering-Active Rear Steering-Rear Stabilizer BarLexus Safety System+ includes:-Pre-collision w/ Active Braking-Active Steering Assist-Pedestrian Alert-Front Cross Traffic Alert-Road Sign AssistDistance Pacing Cruise Control w/ Stop & GoMark Levinson 23 Speaker, 2400 Watt Quantum Logic Immersion Reference Surround Sound Audio SystemIlluminated Door Sill PlatesIntuitive Park AssistHeated Power Tilt Side View MirrorsAuto-dimming Side View & Rear View MirrorsSpeed Sensitive Rain Detecting Windshield WipersHeated Wiper ParkAdaptive Auto High Beam HeadlampsTurn by Turn NavigationUniversal Garage Door OpenerThis vehicle had a thorough 120 point inspection. This vehicle includes a Long McArthur Certified Warranty with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty! Every vehicle includes 2 free Works Package services including oil change, tire rotation, fluid check, and brake inspection. ***Please call 785-823-2237 or text 785-378-5031 to verify availability. We're happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or text!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF0J5001891
Stock: 20755A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$58,886$715 Below Market
Audi Meadowlands - Secaucus / New Jersey
One owner, clean Carfax and in great condition, take a look at this 2018 Lexus LS 500! This LS 500 features: 20" Wheels, Interior Upgrade package: Quilted-stitch Perforated leather trim, multifunction massage front seats, Ultrasuede headliner, heated rear seats, Premium wood trim, heated wood/leather steering wheel, Lexus Safety System + (Pre-collision system w/ pedestrian detection, Dynamic Cruise control, Lane departure alert w/ lane keep assist, Intelligent High Beam headlamps), Navigation, backup camera, Satellite radio, heated and ventilated front seats and more. Call today to speak to a brand specialist to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC51FF9J5004034
Stock: A20-697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$59,850$2,122 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD: Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CLEAN CARFAX & One-Owner. City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC51FF8J5001772
Stock: A9778B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 7,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$63,988
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF3J5005479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$60,900$1,645 Below Market
Fresno Lexus - Fresno / California
This very special 2018 L Certified Lexus LS500 comes in Eminent White with the Chateau Semi Aniline leather interior. This flagship car was a fresh trade in here at Fresno Lexus and is very well cared for. This car comes with 24" Heads Up Display, Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, Interior Upgrade Package, 28 Way Power Driver's Seat, Panaramic View Monitor, and more. Come see this very rare and specail luxury sedan today at Fresno Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF9J5002909
Stock: 20X728A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 6,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,626
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10770 miles below market average! Located at Sheehy LEXUS of Annapolis, 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport in Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC51FF9J5003188
Stock: MZ5167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 12,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$63,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF0J5002376
Stock: 19024160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,331 miles
$60,958
Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas
Come see this 2018 Lexus LS 500 now at Park Place Motorcars Dallas. This Lexus LS features the following options: WHEELS: 20" VAPOR CHROME SPLIT 10-SPOKE ALLOY -inc: Tires: P245/45RF20 AS, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON DVD AUDIO -inc: 23 speakers and 2400-Watt Quantum Logic, PREMIUM WOOD TRIM, PANORAMIC VIEW BACKUP MONITOR, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM + ADVANCED PACKAGE -inc: pre-crash system and traffic sign recognition, LED HEADLAMPS W/ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM, INTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE -inc: Ultra Suede Headliner, Heated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Vibration, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS, and HEATED WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL. Test drive this vehicle at Park Place Motorcars Dallas, 6113 Lemmon Ave., Dallas, TX 75209.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF2J5006512
Stock: J5006512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 15,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$62,998
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHB51FF8J5003940
Stock: 18070238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
