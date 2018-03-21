2018 Lexus LS 500 Review
Pros & Cons
- Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
- Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
- Interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
- General lack of sportiness cedes advantage to some German rivals
- Accelerates quick for its size, but the pedal response feels slow, numb
- Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
Which LS 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Don't let the sharp angles and bold style fool you: The 2018 Lexus LS 500 is traditional Lexus throughout. A comprehensive redesign inside, outside and underneath places the LS once again in the same rare air as recently updated large luxury sedan designs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. The cushioned ride and whisper-quiet interior are made to pamper, and the cutting-edge tech delivers increased driver safety. The LS 500 reminds you that Europe doesn't have a lock on world-class luxury.
The new fifth-generation Lexus LS 500 is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, the LS 460, with a new coupelike profile that makes it look slimmer and more lithe — no small feat for a car that weighs more than 5,000 pounds. A new suspension design yields sportier handling, but we use that term loosely. This is, first, a luxury sedan better suited to arcing through turns than attacking them.
An all-new turbocharged V6 engine delivers more horsepower than the outgoing model, and it pairs with a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. The new LS 500's longer wheelbase, longer even than that of the earlier extended model, ensures a cabin roomy enough to cosset weary leaders of industry or even just visiting in-laws, especially when you spring for the seats with up to 28 separate adjustments.
Even a base model LS 500 comes with enough appointments to satisfy most buyers, but those with a more discerning eye can opt for enhancements such as a lowering suspension to ease entry and exit, advanced driver safety aids, and an audiophile-grade sound system.
2018 Lexus LS 500 models
The 2018 Lexus LS 500 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in a single, well-appointed trim level with a handful of stand-alone options and options packages. Even without a single option, the LS 500 comes loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect of this class. A hybrid version is reviewed separately.
Standard equipment on the LS 500 is extensive and begins with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (416 horsepower, 442 pound-feet of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.
Highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, magnesium paddle shifters, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.
Technology features include a 12.3-inch color display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Lexus Enform smartphone app integration, Enform emergency and convenience services, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker audio system. Finally, standard driver aids include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers.
The LS 500 can be further tailored to your taste with a comprehensive options list. The Interior Upgrade package adds leather upholstery with quilted stitching, 28-way power-adjustable driver seat, and heated rear seats, among other items. The Luxury package adds a 28-way adjustable seat for the passenger, 18-way adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, power rear side sunshades, an armrest-mounted touchscreen controller for climate and seat functions, and rear-seat knee airbags.
Drivers seeking a more sporting flavor can equip the LS 500 with the F Sport package, which adds 20-inch wheels, larger brakes, a retuned suspension, unique styling trim, exclusive leather upholstery, and 28-way power-adjustable seats. The Performance package bundles all that and adds variable gear-ratio steering and rear-wheel steering.
The Executive package truly transforms the LS 500 into a luxury shuttle, adding butterfly rear headrests, individual climate control settings, heated and ventilated rear seats with massaging function, and an extendable ottoman footrest for the right-side rear passenger. The cabin is further touched with hand-pleated trim and stylized glass materials.
Additional safety aids come with the Safety System+ A package, which adds adaptive cruise and automatic steering that can detect and "trace" the path of the vehicle in front, for a semiautonomous driving experience. Other features include forward cross-traffic alert, road sign recognition, an enhanced head-up display, and a panoramic rearview monitor.
Notable individual options include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded wood trim, and a premium 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|6.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the LS 500 models:
- Lane Trace Assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semiautonomous driving.
- Lexus Safety System+
- Umbrella name for features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
- Active Steering Assist
- In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid a potential collision or lessen one.
