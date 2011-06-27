  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
1994 Lexus LS 400 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Minor trim revisions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lexus LS 400.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owner since she was born in 1994
sinatra49,04/24/2012
This baby still gets looks! I Leased it brand new and purchased her outright after the lease was up. Fabulous vehicle. A little tight inside but she's still a rocket when need-be with just 35k on her. The leather is starting to dry out and the seams are splitting in spots but she's a beauty. I only let the folks at Lexus service her and am asked every time if I'd like to sell her.."no shot"!. I've been through dozens of new vehicles over the years but this one still remains in my driveway like a showpiece in a museum. Am I in love with this car?....You can bet your Mercedes..Just her and I forever!
Elegance and comfort
Jason,08/06/2015
4dr Sedan
As someone in their early 20's my only complaint is that I would prefer a little bit of a stiffer ride for cornering. But then again, I'm sure when Lexus made this car their target audience wasn't 20-something year olds. That being said, this is the best car I've ever owned and I'm so satisfied that I plan to keep it for as long as possible. I own a mercedes that is 1 year newer and has less miles and it doesn't even compare to the comfort, quality, and dependability of my Lexus. I bought the car from the second owner, both owners were elderly and kept fantastic care of the car, and I plan to do the same.
And I almost sold it.
knowonder,04/29/2009
To think I almost sold it. The dealership told me the engine was just getting broken in at 150k miles. I went to test drive other new vehicles and returned disappointed and confirmed. I wasn't selling. It drives phenomenally, comfortably, always the same. You just feel good in it. New cars barely offer the amenities that I have in this car (new Lexus aside).
Impressed!
Dana,02/03/2010
I bought this car with 180,000 miles and I can say that it really doesn't know it has this many miles on it! I've owned cars that after hitting 70- 80 mph, the steering wheel would start to vibrate. Not this Lexus. I've hit 90 and it runs so smoothly! WoW! I've heard rumors of the engine lasting up to 400-500K. I may, just may test this out! I'm already half- way there! expected problems include A/C display burned out, dash lights stay dark when cold, then comes back on when car warms up.(you can fix this yourself!) driver power window switch can wind down rear window, but not back up! Use rear switch to wind back up. Overall, for it's age, (16 years) I'm VERY impressed!
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Lexus LS 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Lexus LS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
