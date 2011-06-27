Vehicle overview

In recent years, the flagship luxury sedan segment has become more about bold styling and making a statement rather than features and performance, as the latter are pretty much a given. This shift has been at odds with the Lexus LS 460, a sedan known for its dependability and quality but also its conservatism. So for the redesigned 2013 LS 460, Lexus is looking to keep the car's traditional strengths intact while also injecting a bit more personality.

While the overall shape of the new LS is evolutionary, the face is indeed bolder, stylish and confident in appearance. It will no longer blend into a parking lot, and with the more visually aggressive F Sport package, it may even draw some glances. The interior has been given a much-needed makeover as well. The design is more contemporary and the materials quality has been enhanced with additional stitched leather trim and padded surfaces. Part of the streamlined design is the result of the old touchscreen being replaced by Remote Touch, an electronics interface that features a large display and mouselike controller that cleverly moves among the various on-screen icons.

Lexus has also adjusted the way the 2013 LS 460 drives. This big sedan still wraps its occupants in a cocoon of peace and quiet while wafting down the road in comfort, but changes to its two suspension systems and the steering have brought about greater control for the driver. The addition of adjustable drive settings -- as well as the availability of the LS 460 F Sport -- elevate the driving experience closer to the car's more communicative European rivals.

Unfortunately, all is not necessarily new and improved in this redesigned Lexus. Despite gaining a few extra horsepower this year, the 4.6-liter Lexus V8 is still bested by rivals. Other V8s boast more than 400 horsepower, while entry-level rivals with six-cylinder power plants actually match or surpass the LS in terms of acceleration. The Lexus V8's fuel economy is similarly disappointing by comparison.

Overall, though, the 2013 Lexus LS 460 deserves to sit alongside the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It has the looks, technology and driving demeanor to better compete for new buyers, while still possessing those safe and dependable attributes that have kept loyal Lexus customers coming back for more.