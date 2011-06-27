  1. Home
2002 Lexus LS 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride quality, impressive array of standard and optional luxury features, top-notch interior materials.
  • Not quite as athletic as its competitors, adding options raises the price to un-Lexus-like levels.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Provides the equal (or better) refinement levels as German uber-sedans, only without the holier-than-thou attitude.

Vehicle overview

Japan has perfected the art of refinement in automobiles, as is apparent in the LS 430. Redesigned just last year, Lexus has kept its flagship sedan in step with the rapidly advancing premium luxury segment.

A 4.3-liter V8 engine powers the LS 430, offering 290 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) eliminates the compromise between high-rpm horsepower and low-end torque while allowing the car to be certified as an ultra low emission vehicle (ULEV). The new engine is matched to a computer-controlled five-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Zero to 60 mph takes just 6.4 seconds.

Placed on the open road, the LS 430 feels like it's riding on a layer of emollient, gliding along upon a frictionless lubricant. This is ostensibly done through the use of a sophisticated double wishbone suspension system front and back. While it can't compete in terms of sheer athleticism with a BMW 7 Series, the LS, particularly when equipped with the optional sport-tuned suspension, remains surprisingly stable on twisty roads.

As expected from a super luxury sedan, the interior is incredibly comfortable and roomy. The driver seat offers 14-way power adjustment with lumbar control and a power height-adjustor seatbelt, which is easy to insert into its slot thanks to an illuminated buckle. Beautiful Optitron gauges provide great gauge-cluster visibility, and the premium-quality California walnut wood trim and delectable leather will mollify even the most discerning of tastes. Open the trunklid, supported by gas-strut hinges, to reveal a cavernous 20-cubic-foot trunk. The load floor may not be flat, but you can't argue with the amount of storage space. And you get a standard ski pass-through, which is optional in some other luxury cars.

There's too much standard and optional equipment to list here, but suffice it to say, the LS 430 has enough luxury to satisfy even the most pampered corporate executive. Ordering an LS 430 with the Ultra Luxury package adds items like an air-ride suspension, dynamic laser cruise control, parking assist, DVD-based navigation, the Lexus Link safety and security system, power door closers, a high-end Mark Levinson sound system, front climate control seats with heat and cool knobs, adjustable rear seats and a rear cooler box.

Safety features include four-channel antilock brakes with Brake Assist, Vehicle Skid Control, and advanced variable-force airbags and side curtain front and rear airbags. Sensors determine the force with which to deploy the front airbags in an effort to reduce the chance of airbag-related injuries. Front seats and rear outboard seats are equipped with seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters.

The LS 430 is unabashedly luxurious. Lexus' flagship sedan proves that there is no shame in flaunting your wealth, and boy howdy, you need to be wealthy to own such a superb car. Ay, there lies the rub -- it's expensive. One of the reasons that Lexus became such a powerhouse is that it was able to offer its flagship sedan at a price much lower than its European competitors. Now, fully optioned, the Lexus pushes the lofty $70,000-plus mark, the dangerous treading waters of some of the finest automobiles in the world.

2002 Highlights

Lexus' flagship was completely redesigned last year. The only addition for 2002 is a new Platinum Blue Metallic exterior paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lexus LS 430.

5(90%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Simply the best!
Lexus freak,03/01/2002
I already purchased 6 LS400's, and last year, i decided to try a Benz S430. I was just about to buy it until I went to the autoshow and sat in the Lexus LS430 Ultra-lux. It was the best car I've seen! Well, guess what, I have myself a 2001 Lexus LS430 Ultra-luxury, millenium silver on black leather. The best, even better than an S-class!
Love my Lexus...Would not buy German again!
SebastianJames,01/14/2016
4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
I've owner later model German Cars before and while you cannot beat their handling, this car is something out of it's own breed. I call it my "Japanese Mercedes" less all the maintenance costs but all the luxury and ride of a Cadillac. It's the BEST of all worlds if you are looking to feel like a MILLION bucks and drive a vehicle that originally stickers for over $68,000 (I still have the original paperwork). All maintenance has been performed on the vehicle by either Lexus or an Independent Lexus-Certified mechanic who only uses genuine Lexus parts. The vehicle has had synthetic oil from the very first time the second owner owned the vehicle. Only have 115,000 miles and I've been told by an independent Lexus mechanic that the car should easily drive another 100,000 miles or more! Talk about a return on your investment. Fuel charges are high for city driving. Average 11mpg for Los Angeles driving (no freeway driving). During trips, the Lexus just averaged 23-25. I just had it services and drove it cross country from Tennessee. Brake job, inspection, detailing and synthetic oil change from THE Lexus dealer in Knoxville, TN. Next scheduled maintenance is 116,000 miles. LEX-TECH in Silver Lake is the VERY BEST Lexus mechanic around. I've tried to ask them to do more to the vehicle that what was recommended at the time and they actually REFUSED to do the work. They are a very customer-centric and operate under a budget friendly conscious business model. Can't say enough about LEX-TECH if you live in the Greater Los Angeles area.
I love this car....and I still love this car
mchristiansen,08/06/2014
4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
I must admit, I've only owned it for 5 days, but I'm so excited about it. We owned a '96 Cadillac Deville, which we traded in when we bought the Lexus. It was a great old car....comfortable, roomy, and built like a tank. Even though I'm nearing being 'an old lady', I wanted something more up to date...including some more recent technology that wasn't available in the cadillac. Update; This car is now 14 years old, we've owned it for two years, and I still love it. Since it didn't come equipped with some of the latest technology, I took it into Car Toys and had a Parrot bluetooth system installed so I could access hands free phone calling, among other features. Outside of a routine oil change, etc. I've not had one major problem with this vehicle. May it ever be thus. Best car I've ever owned. Update 2-6-17; I still love this car! As mentioned before, haven't had one issue with it....(knock on wood!). There are a few minor things happening...like little rattles and oddities, but still minor when considering the age of the car. When I finally get winter's dirt washed off and get the inside cleaned up again, it will be my dream car, again. Update; 8-07-18. Yup...I still love this car! We've now owned if for 3 years and haven't had a dime's worth of trouble with it. Considering it's now 16 years old, I'd say that's pretty amazing.
Smooth
Tony,02/27/2009
This is the first used Lexus I ever purchased. I have been strictly a Mercedes guy up until now and didn't know quite what to expect. This 2002 LS430 is the most quiet, smooth riding car I have ever been in, far surpassing my many Mercedes and the few Rolls and Bentleys I have been in. It is, without a doubt, the finest car ever made.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 Overview

The Used 2002 Lexus LS 430 is offered in the following submodels: LS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

