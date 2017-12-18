Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
- 43,267 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,300$2,830 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This 2014 Lexus LS 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF7E5021113
Stock: 02841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 46,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,980$1,692 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This is a CLEAN TITLE Sedan and an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value and this Sedan was driven only 7,883 miles/year, currently at 47,300 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling, not to mention the Lexus back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors at the same time the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button while the factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp.The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees at the same time the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, in addition to you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, additionally the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads whereas the power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas. The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, not to mention the woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes. The alarm system keeps your ve... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8E5130417
Stock: 130417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 81,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,168$3,333 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EFXE5020313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999$2,395 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Comfort Package Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Wheels: 19" X 8J Multi-Spoke Alloy Semi-Aniline Leather & Alcantara Upgrade Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Leather Seats Navigation System Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel W/Cntr Lthr Pad Trunk Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black W/Shimamoku; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2014 Lexus LS 460. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF1E5021270
Stock: E5021270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 59,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,895$1,435 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 59,885! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS: 19' X 8J MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE wood-trimmed rear-center armrest, 4 Zone Climate Control, rear overhead ducts and air purifier, Heated Cooled Rear Outboard Climate Control Seats, Heated Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Rear Seat Cool Box, Power Rear Outboard Seats, memory, 2-way power lumbar support, lumbar massage and power-adjustable outboard butterfly headrest, Power Rear Door Sunshades, Rear Seat Side Airbags, Rear Audio Controls, One Touch Open/Close Power Trunk Door Closers, Power Rear Sunshade, ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION five-modes (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+) and Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS), RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, WHEELS: 19' X 8J MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY high gloss coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR rear cross traffic alert lane change assist, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/CNTR LTHR PAD, PARCHMENT W/WALNUT, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Lexus LS 460 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Parchment w/Walnut interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6400 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL1EF9E5019887
Stock: TE5019887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 64,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,500$1,068 Below Market
Empire Motors - Montclair / California
Summer Sale. This vehicle is so fresh and so clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2E5125049
Stock: 125049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$1,015 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! F Sport Package F Sport Comfort Package Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Led Headlamps W/Intelligent High Beams Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Leather Seat Trim Heated 3-Spoke F Sport Leather Padded Steering Whl Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2E5126475
Stock: E5126475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 33,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,576$345 Below Market
BMW of Kansas City South - Kansas City / Missouri
LS 460 trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 33,655! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, COMFORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROU..., WHEELS: 19" X 8J MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera. MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Lexus LS 460 with Liquid Platinum exterior and Black w/Shimamoku interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6400 RPM*. Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it!OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One Touch Open/Close Power Trunk & Door Closers, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Outboard Seats, memory, 2-way power lumbar support, lumbar massage and power-adjustable outboard butterfly headrest, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, WHEELS: 19" X 8J MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY high gloss coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR rear cross traffic alert lane change assist.VISIT US TODAYIt isn't our diverse new and used BMW lineup or even our many auto services that set BMW of Kansas City South apart from the rest. It's our unequivocal commitment to the customers we serve from the Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee and Independence area. At our dealership, we don't just want you to enjoy your new BMW, we want you to enjoy the entire experience of buying it.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6E5021359
Stock: M02243A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 68,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,998
CarMax Scottsdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Scottsdale / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3E5020024
Stock: 18711986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,716 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,500$413 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Premium Sound - V8 - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF1E5022497
Stock: U201043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 44,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,449$679 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Lexus LS 460 4dr 4dr Sedan RWD features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Liquid Platinum with a Black with Shimamoku interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Laminated Glass, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Door Auto-Latch, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Front License Plate Bracket, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Colored Front Windshield Trim and Body-Colored Rear Window Trim, LED Brakelights, Driver Foot Rest, Engine Immobilizer, Front Cupholder, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Door Mirrors Steering Wheel Head Restraints and Seatbelts, Delayed Accessory Power, Outside Temp Gauge, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Systems Monitor, Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Leather Seat Trim, Smart Device Integration, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Power Rear Windows, Full Cloth Headliner, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru with Storage, Air Filtration, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Cargo Space Lights, Compass, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Tracker System, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Analog Display, Rear Cigar Lighter(s), Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 100 Amp Alternator, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 4.6L V8 32V DOHC VVT-iE, Rear-Wheel Drive, Multi-Link Front Suspension with Coil Springs, 55-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, First Aid Kit Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1E5128606
Stock: M128606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2018
- 28,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1E5125804
Stock: 18747276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus LS 460 is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 32,024 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this LS 460 is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We here at Global Auto Outlet want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The powerful 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LS 460. Compare and see for yourself. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Brentwood!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6E5021930
Stock: 021930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,888
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
AWD, Black Leather.This 2014 Lexus LS 460 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.16/23 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF5E5022387
Stock: 022387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 64,476 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,952
Mercedes-Benz of Orlando - Maitland / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Comfort Package Wheels: 19" X 8J 7-Split Spoke Alloy Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Z2 All Weather Package Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black W/Shimamoku; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2014 Lexus LS 460 is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Orlando. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus LS 460. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 . You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Lexus LS 460 is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2014 Lexus LS 460: The LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan and is their most expensive car other than the limited edition LF A. However it still costs less than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology and comfort and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. With plenty of different trim levels in the lineup and even a hybrid version, the 2014 LS has a lot of flexibility for tailoring its luxury experience to a wide range of potential buyers. Interesting features of this model are quiet, quick, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7E5128464
Stock: E5128464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 80,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Lexus LS 460. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus LS 460 is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. One of the best things about this Lexus LS 460 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . More information about the 2014 Lexus LS 460: The LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan and is their most expensive car other than the limited edition LF A. However it still costs less than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology and comfort and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. With plenty of different trim levels in the lineup and even a hybrid version, the 2014 LS has a lot of flexibility for tailoring its luxury experience to a wide range of potential buyers. This model sets itself apart with quiet, quick, Ultra-luxurious, plenty of gadgets, and Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0E5132338
Stock: E5132338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 49,256 miles
$30,998
CarMax Sample Rd (Pompano Beach) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pompano Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3E5022002
Stock: 17954593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$83,190 ORIGINAL MSRP**MARK LEVINSON 19 SPEAKER PACKAGE($1,580)**19" SPLIT SPOKE WHEELS($1,100)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**BLIND SPOT WITH CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF0E5053127
Stock: 16272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
