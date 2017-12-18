Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus LS 460 is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 32,024 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this LS 460 is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We here at Global Auto Outlet want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The powerful 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LS 460. Compare and see for yourself. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Brentwood!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCL5EF6E5021930

Stock: 021930

Certified Pre-Owned: No

