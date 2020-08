Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This is a CLEAN TITLE Sedan and an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value and this Sedan was driven only 7,883 miles/year, currently at 47,300 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling, not to mention the Lexus back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors at the same time the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button while the factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp.The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees at the same time the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, in addition to you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, additionally the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads whereas the power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas. The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, not to mention the woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes. The alarm system keeps your ve... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL5EF8E5130417

Stock: 130417

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-17-2020