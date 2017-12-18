Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

353 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LS 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 353 listings
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    43,267 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,300

    $2,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    46,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,980

    $1,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    81,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,168

    $3,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    20,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,999

    $2,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    59,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,895

    $1,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    64,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,500

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    89,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $1,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    33,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,576

    $345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    68,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    74,716 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,500

    $413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    44,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,449

    $679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    28,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    32,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,966

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    56,973 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,888

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    64,476 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,952

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    80,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,888

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460

    49,256 miles

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LS 460 L in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LS 460 L

    83,494 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 460 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 353 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2014 Lexus LS 460

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 460

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 460
Overall Consumer Rating
3.99 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Unbelievable reliability
walter,12/18/2017
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 8th Lexus and all performed very well. My major complaint with my 2014 LS460 is the very dangerous way the driver is required to take his/her eyes of the road to navigate around the dashboard with a mouse.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
LS 460
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus LS 460 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings