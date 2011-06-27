2022 Lexus LS 500
MSRP range: $76,000 - $82,850
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 LS 500 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LS 500 has 17.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LS 500. Learn more
Is the Lexus LS 500 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus LS 500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LS 500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LS 500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus LS 500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 LS 500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus LS 500?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus LS 500 is the 2022 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,000.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $82,850
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,600
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,000
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,250
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500?
If you're interested in the Lexus LS 500, the next question is, which LS 500 model is right for you? LS 500 variants include F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of LS 500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
