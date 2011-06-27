  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
2000 Lexus LS 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb interior design and comfort, quiet and powerful V8, smart optional navigation system.
  • Can be a boring car for enthusiasts, navigation system's touch-operated screen too hard to operate.
Lexus LS 400 for Sale
2000
List Price
$6,789
Used LS 400 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A quality machine that earns a C in upscale luxury content.

Vehicle overview

The Lexus LS 400 was first introduced in 1989 as an alternative to European sedans. It offered superior build quality and refinement at a lower price. Eleven years later, the LS continues to be one of the top luxury sedans available. However, its European competition has improved considerably on the value equation, and now the LS 400's price is quite similar to that of the BMW 540i and the Mercedes-Benz E430.

A 4.0-liter V8 engine powers the LS 400. Equipped with a variable valve timing system (Lexus calls it VVT-i), this engine generates 290 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 300 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power delivery is exceptionally smooth and quiet. A five-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels. Lexus says the LS 400 can sprint from zero-to-60 in 6.4 seconds.

A Vehicle Skid Control system, which helps maintain traction under demanding conditions by detecting and correcting wheel spin, is standard. For 2000, Lexus has integrated a brake-assist system to VSC. The brake-assist system interprets a quick, hard push of the brake pedal as emergency braking and, if the driver has not stepped hard enough on the brake pedal to activate the antilock braking system, supplements the applied braking pressure.

Inside you'll find a high level of comfort and features. Impressive amounts of leather and walnut wood trim are used throughout. Four different colors of leather are available. The automatic climate control features an activated charcoal filter to trap dust and pollen. A smog sensor automatically switches the system into recirculation mode when it detects certain levels of pollution outside. Both the driver and passenger get 10-way power-adjustable seats, and heated seats are optional. The electroluminescent gauge cluster is easy to read and, when combined with the optional navigation screen, gives the Lexus a very high-tech aura.

The navigation system's screen is touch-operated and incorporates the audio- and climate-control systems. The navigation system provides turn-by-turn guidance by voice and on-screen prompts. Instead of CDs, the LS 400's system uses a 2.0-gigabyte hard drive to store all major highways and about 90 U.S. metropolitan cities.

The LS 400 is a car that does everything for its driver. It is quick, exceptionally quiet, and comfortable. It is also exceptionally safe, with front and side airbags, a rigid chassis and optional high-intensity discharge xenon headlights. Lexus has crafted a near-perfect luxury car to get from point A to point B. However, some people feel that the Lexus isolates the driver too much from the driving experience.

2000 Highlights

Only minor changes are scheduled for 2000 LS 400s. BrakeAssist has been added to the Vehicle Skid Control system. A new onboard refueling vapor recovery system allows the LS 400 to meet transitional low emission vehicle status. Child seat anchor-brackets are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus LS 400.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The car is a beast.
Northern VA yuppie,12/29/2006
This car is exactly what it was designed to be: a Cadillac killer. It's a rear-wheel drive highway luxo-cruiser, not a BMW M3. Those who complain about this car being unexciting obviously didn't do their homework and should stick to German sports coupes or Miatas. That said, this car's V8 has enough power to rocket from zero-60 in about 6.5 seconds, and the acceleration from 40-80 mph is even more heinous. I can't help but grin like a jackal when I pass people in this beast. And the other 99% of the time you cannot hear the engine! I cannot say enough about this car. The fit and finish is amazing. Even the smallest details are overengineered for wide margins of error and flawlessly done.
Old now-but great
Dave B Tampabay,12/01/2010
For those looking for a great older used car, you must consider the LS400 if you value ride, performance, undying style and good looks. Bought it used and kept it 5 years. Only giving it up because it retained such high value and we wanted to get in on a newer certified LS (2004 which has the highest LS rating for the decade). The care didn't age in looks or care requirements between 30K and 88K miles. Hope the next buyer is as continuously satisfied as we were
none
dolphing,06/16/2002
This is the best car that I have ever owned. I had a 1993 for seven years which was also an exceptional car. The comfort is unmatched, and I have owned several other luxury cars.
LS 400
ls400,06/06/2010
Nice in all aspects, the body is a head turner. Reliable, will probably last a lifetime with a proper maintenance.
See all 32 reviews of the 2000 Lexus LS 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Lexus LS 400

Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 is offered in the following submodels: LS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lexus LS 400?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 trim styles:

  Price comparisons for Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 trim styles:

Which used 2000 Lexus LS 400s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2000 Lexus LS 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 400 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,231.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,284.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 400 for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,132.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,781.

