The Lexus LX is the Japanese luxury brand's version of the Toyota Land Cruiser. It's the biggest and most luxurious SUV that Lexus makes, and for 2022 it's getting a full redo from the wheel nuts up. Based on the recently announced 2022 Land Cruiser (that Toyota won't be selling here in the United States), the 2022 LX gets fresh underpinnings to make it more capable than ever before.
2022 Lexus LX 600
Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: $90,000
- The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is finally redesigned
- It shares its underpinnings with the new Toyota Land Cruiser
- This new generation is more luxurious than ever before
- Starts off the fourth generation Lexus LX for 2022
- 2022
