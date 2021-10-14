Chief among the changes is a new chassis built on Toyota's Toyota GA-F architecture, the same platform that underpins the new Toyota Tundra and the aforementioned Land Cruiser — but with the needs of the more luxe Lexus in mind. Lexus says it's 20% more rigid than before and contributes to the new model's reduced weight, which is a claimed 441 pounds fewer. That combo could help the LX 600 drive a bit sharper.

The new LX 600 gets Active Height Control hydraulic suspension that can raise or lower the vehicle. The old LX has something similar and could, say, lower the vehicle to make getting in and out easier or raise it for better off-road ground clearance. The new suspension system has a number of modes from Lo to Hi2, and Lexus says it works quicker than the old setup.

There's plenty of off-road tech here, too. The LX now gets Toyota's Crawl Control, which allows the SUV to go up steep climbs and descend hills; all the driver has to do is steer. Multi-Terrain Select, a system that changes various settings like the traction control and throttle response depending on the type of terrain you're on, is also on the new LX and will now work in 4-Hi and 4-Lo.

This is all fine and good, but the likelihood that anyone who's eyeing this new LX will take it off road is quite low. Instead, it's going to be used as a luxury SUV for chauffeuring the kids to and from school and soccer practice, and that's fine. With a new Sequoia on the way and the new Tundra TRD Pro already here, Toyota has its off-roading bases covered.