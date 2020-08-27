Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
- 29,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,911$3,889 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 29,997 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $47,990, $400 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2), COMFORT PACKAGE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: COMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL. Lexus LS 460 with OBSIDIAN exterior and PARCHMENT w/WALNUT interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 386 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "With its whisper-quiet interior and luxurious ride quality PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $47,990. This LS 460 is priced $400 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF3H5145864
Stock: LP11558
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 26,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,977$4,568 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! COMFORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7H5144992
Stock: LP200381
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 24,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2017 Lexus LS LS 460 is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Black exterior, and Beige interior. Key features include Blind spot monitor, Heated/Cooled front seats, Sun/Moonroof, Back up camera, Rain sensing wipers, Leather upholstery, Rear parking aid, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Keyless start/entry, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8H5146640
Stock: TH55146640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 34,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,900$3,721 Below Market
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS! 1 Owner! Equipped with the Midnight Edition Package, F/Sport Package, Navigation, Mark Levinson Audio, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Pre-Collision System, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Bluetooth, 19" Wheels and so much more! L/Certified Warranty is good until 11/3/2023 with Unlimited Mileage! Also included is the 2 Year/20,000 mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance Program on Every L/Certified Lexus! See Lexus of Wayzata for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9H5146386
Stock: 24345P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 40,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,900$4,483 Below Market
Springfield Buick GMC - Springfield / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black 2017 Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-iECALL US TODAY AT 937-324-5571 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP PRIORITY TEST DRIVE ! www.springfieldgm.com.16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3H5028189
Stock: H5028189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus LS 460 L17,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,814$3,353 Below Market
Jim Hudson Lexus - Columbia / South Carolina
2017 Lexus LS 460 LOdometer is 10871 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Parchment w/Walnut w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, Alcantara Headliner, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, All Weather Package, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Headlamp Washers, Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel w/Cntr Lthr Pad, LED Low & High Beam w/Smart Beam, Pre-Collision System, Quick Response PTC Heater, Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound, Semi-Aniline Leather & Alcantara Upgrade Package, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 19" x 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy, Wiper Deicer.L/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 161 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 L with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF0H5057988
Stock: P7320
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 24,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,987$2,046 Below Market
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2017 Lexus LS 460* (RWD, 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-iE) with only 24,302 miles (under 9k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Heated Steering Wheel * 10 Speakers * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * Automatic temperature control * Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert * Brake assist * Delay-off headlights * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Head restraints memory * Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats * Leather Seat Trim * Lexus Navigation System * Navigation System * Power driver seat * Power moonroof * Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/CD Player * Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound * Rain sensing wipers * Speed-Sensitive Wipers.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2H5145791
Stock: UO36962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,998$2,073 Below Market
CarMax Jackson (MS) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jackson / Mississippi
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MS, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax document/service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8H5144595
Stock: 18960517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,966$2,831 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 33,083. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine and people will know you've arrived. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF9H5028018
Stock: 028018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,997$466 Below Market
Lexus of Northborough - Northborough / Massachusetts
2017 Lexus LS 460 In Obsidian with Parchment and Walnut.- Lexus factory certified warranty with Unlimited mileage.- Lexus complimentary maintenance plan.- Navigation, backup camera.- Blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.- Comfort package, climate-comfort front seats.- 19" split-seven-spoke alloy wheels.- Pre-collision, HID with intelligent high beams.- Super low mileage. Carfax report happened in customer driveway.L/Certified Details:* Vehicle History* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2H5144205
Stock: P2052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 57,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY. COMFORT PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL. 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car WarrantyWHY BUY FROM USNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0H5144395
Stock: UD5144395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 26,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,500$2,133 Below Market
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 26,497! LS 460 trim. $2,000 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1), All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS: 19 X 8 15-SPOKE ALLOY. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: COMFORT PACKAGE: One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND: 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS): All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19 X 8 15-SPOKE ALLOY: high gloss coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1): Carpet Trunk Mat, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS. Lexus LS 460 with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Light Gray w/Shimamoku interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains With its whisper-quiet interior and luxurious ride quality, the LS 460 is all about pampering you and your passengers to an optimum degree of comfort and refinement.. AFFORDABLE: This LS 460 is priced $2,000 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purcha
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF0H5028697
Stock: 77039H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,085 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,547$1,950 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 36,085! NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, COMFORT PKG, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM W/ RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, ALL WEATHER PKG, 19" ALLOY WHEELS.ENJOY THESE LUXURY FEATURESNavigation with Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, LeatherOPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, LED LOW & HIGH BEAM W/SMART BEAM, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER & ALCANTARA UPGRADE PACKAGE: Alcantara Headliner, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9H5144489
Stock: GX2166A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 33,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,990$3,083 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Local Lexus Trade-in. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, L/ Certified, ONLY 33,708 Miles! $4,700 below NADA Retail! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, F SPORT PACKAGE, F SPORT COMFORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE F SPORT Door Scuff Plates, Unique Interior, Sport-Tuned Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, sport-tuned stabilizer bars and shock absorbers, Brembo Brakes, opposed 6-piston front brake calipers w/ventilated discs, Aluminum Pedals, downshift rev-matching, Paddle Shifters, Limited Slip Differential, Side & Rear F SPORT Badge, F SPORT COMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS, HEATED 3-SPOKE F SPORT LEATHER PADDED STEERING WHL Paddle Shifters.WHY BUY FROM USRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF2H5027647
Stock: P27647
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 22,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,988$1,588 Below Market
Lexus of Glendale - Glendale / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1H5145474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,991$1,323 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, COMFORT, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM W/ RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, PARKING ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA. LEXUS CERTIFIED.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation with Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, LeatherOPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL. OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7H5146595
Stock: LC59A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 53,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,161$1,042 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition. NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, COMFORT PKG, ALL-WEATHER PKG, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM W/ DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, 19" ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST.Navigation with Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, LeatherOPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS & AFS, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL. OUR PRODUCT MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEAWARD WINNING LUXURY VEHICLE.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9H5146484
Stock: P2703
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 31,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,950$1,481 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Comfort Package Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Wheels: 19" X 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy (Fy) Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Bi-Xenon Hid W/Intelligent High-Beams & Afs Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Obsidian Parchment W/Walnut; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Lexus LS LS 460 with 31,573mi. This Lexus includes: ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Wheel Locks BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert BI-XENON HID W/INTELLIGENT HIGH-BEAMS Automatic Headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance ALL WEATHER PACKAGE PARCHMENT W/WALNUT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats OBSIDIAN PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control COMFORT PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Lexus LS LS 460 with a full CARFAX history report. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus LS LS 460. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This LS LS 460 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS LS 460. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. This pre-owned Lexus LS looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Lexus LS as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2017 Lexus LS LS 460. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Lexus, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. More information about the 2017 Lexus LS: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand, and the LS is the company's most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in with a lower price than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality, and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering plenty of the latest interior amenities. With a powerful V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive layouts, there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Strengths of this model include quick, plenty of gadgets, Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value, quiet, and Ultra-luxurious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1H5143434
Stock: H5143434
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
