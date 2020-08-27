Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 33,083. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine and people will know you've arrived. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LS 460 AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCL5EF9H5028018

Stock: 028018

Certified Pre-Owned: No

