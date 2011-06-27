  1. Home
1996 Lexus LS 400 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Lexus introduced an all-new LS 400 last fall, but you wouldn't know it if not for the advertising blitz on television and in print. The car looks the same, inside and out, even though virtually every piece has been revised or redesigned. In defense of the evolutionary styling, Lexus claims it is going for a corporate look to further strengthen brand identity. We think that engineers and stylists had a pretty tough time improving upon a car that really needed no improvement. Replacing the old LS 400 with a new one is akin to pouring out a gallon of milk because the expiration date is a couple of days away or buying a new set of Goodyears when the tread is still good for another 15,000 miles or trading an old LS 400 for a new one. But, what's done is done.

The new LS benefits from a roomier interior, thanks to its longer wheelbase. Trunk space has increased, and rear passengers get nearly three inches of extra leg room. The car is no bigger on the outside, and has lost a couple of hundred pounds while gaining ten horsepower and improving fuel economy from the 4.0-liter V8. The climate and radio controls have been simplified, and the CD changer moves from the trunk to the dashboard.

Outside, the new LS is blockier, with more edges and character lines. Still, the difference is so subtle that 99 percent of the population won't be able to tell the difference between the two cars. Prices haven't increased much, so the LS is still competitively priced against such luxury sedans as the new BMW 7-Series and Jaguar's stunning new XJ6. The new LS 400 is a better car than the old one, but why spend $55,000 when a two-year-old LS can be had for the price of a new Lincoln Town Car?

1996 Highlights

Deep Jewel Green Pearl is newly available on the paint palette.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus LS 400.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cup holder still too small !!
dgeert,08/31/2012
218k now and going strong now im doing the timing belt and water pump by choice because of a small water leak.. all the problems ive had w this car are very typical to any high mileage car such as alternator p steering pump,semi clogged radiator timing belt cost about 900.00 from small shop,so expect twice from a dealer, its a major job... even though i read this motor doesnt self destruct if it breaks. this car is /was one of the most reliable ever with all the comforts of a luxury car. still quiet at all speeds . THIS JUST IN... ive been researching smaller cars for the mpg's and this car beats most of them at 20 to 27 highway
My dream car
curt,12/26/2009
I purchased a '96 LS 400 a few months ago. I have always wanted one but could not justify a new one at 50K+. I drive a diesel truck and wanted a luxury second car. This car is amazing on the highway. It floats but still handles well. It is a joy to drive and has 144K. I have had it on several 16 hour trips and it felt solid at 90+mph. Almost 15 years old and it feels new. Keep in mind that maintenance is expensive and it needs premium fuel. I plan to keep this 5 years and upgrade to an '05 LS 430 w/ 5 speed and black leather. Every time I drive it I can't believe it is 14 years old. I have driven several newer cars around 30K and this '96 is way more comfortable. Paid under $7K. Love it!!
Bullet Proof!
shejean7,08/20/2010
I bought this car over a year and 1/2 ago with around 130K on it. I test drove different cars at the time, but when I drove the LS400 I was in love. I can't believe how silky smooth it glides down the road. I use Regular gas in it, due to high gas prices, and it has not missed a beat. Sometimes I'll use premium fuel, but it does fine with regular, so why pay more? As far as expenses, it's been the cheapest car to own because nothing ever goes wrong with it. I've only done a front end alignment ($60), a new batter recently ($100), and regular oil changes with tire rotations. The tires do not seem to wear down either. Purchased for less than $6,000! Now in the market for an RX330!
1996 Lexus great Transportation
Waynesax,04/04/2002
After driving nothing but Mercedes for 25 years I decided to try a Lexus. I was at first dissapointed in the way the car handled and the brakes seemed soft. After I got used to it though I was impressed with how quiet and fast it was. The sound system is fabulous and no repair bills. The car is perfect to me now and I wouldn't own another Mercedes.
See all 28 reviews of the 1996 Lexus LS 400
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1996 Lexus LS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1996 Lexus LS 400

