Vehicle overview

It's been two decades since Lexus stepped up to the plate and cracked an epic home run on its first at-bat with the LS 400. No longer a rookie, and with plenty of awards under its belt, this seasoned player is still making the competition tremble.

The 2009 Lexus LS 460 undergoes further refinement after a redesign two years ago. The addition of an all-wheel-drive option for greater traction and road-holding ability is now available on the base LS 460 as well as the LS 460 L long-wheelbase version. Maintaining the Lexus LS line's reputation as an all-star are such exemplary traits as a silent and super-smooth ride, commendable engine performance, stalwart reliability and undeniable value among competing large luxury sedans. Additional bells and whistles such as a 19-speaker surround-sound system and intuitive parking assist, which enables the car to perform parallel-parking duties with minimal driver involvement, are sure to please just about any technophile (or terrible parker).

In the luxury sedan ballgame, not only is the LS 460 a worthy competitor, in many ways it is a standout player. Staring down well-established models like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus' flagship model scores especially high when you consider it could easily leave you with an extra $20K in your wallet. Although the LS 460 might be a bit sedate for driving enthusiasts, the vast majority of luxury sedan buyers will have no need for a higher level of performance.