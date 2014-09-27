Used 2006 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

When the LS first appeared on the scene, it was so good that it scared Mercedes into over designing their cars resulting in reliability issues and the loss of the stately image that was their hallmark. Now the Lexus LS has become the standard bearer for those who want a solid, stately, reliable luxury car. The LS 430 executes this mission flawlessly, It rides beautifully, refreshing the driver with every trip. It handles any road surface well. The build quality and reliability are world class. Controls are simple and driver friendly. The Mercedes W126(1979-1991) had many similar traits for its time. I still own a Mercedes 1986 420 SEL and the Lexus LS 430 is its natural successor.

Read more