Used 2006 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me
66 listings
Near ZIP
- 111,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,650$1,896 Below Market
- 108,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998
- 98,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 119,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,775$247 Below Market
- 106,459 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 151,260 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,991
- 97,366 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500
- 94,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,994
- 157,576 miles
$10,495
- 145,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,975
- 156,986 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,499$2,905 Below Market
- 108,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,856$1,505 Below Market
- 130,586 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,277$993 Below Market
- 125,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950$1,597 Below Market
- 192,099 miles
$6,991$825 Below Market
- 188,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 96,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$995 Below Market
- 20,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 430
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.850 Reviews
excelsior1,09/27/2014
When the LS first appeared on the scene, it was so good that it scared Mercedes into over designing their cars resulting in reliability issues and the loss of the stately image that was their hallmark. Now the Lexus LS has become the standard bearer for those who want a solid, stately, reliable luxury car. The LS 430 executes this mission flawlessly, It rides beautifully, refreshing the driver with every trip. It handles any road surface well. The build quality and reliability are world class. Controls are simple and driver friendly. The Mercedes W126(1979-1991) had many similar traits for its time. I still own a Mercedes 1986 420 SEL and the Lexus LS 430 is its natural successor.
