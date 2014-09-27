Used 2006 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me

66 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LS 430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    111,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,650

    $1,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    108,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    98,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    119,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,775

    $247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    106,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    151,260 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    97,366 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    94,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,994

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    157,576 miles

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Lexus LS 430

    145,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,975

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    156,986 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,499

    $2,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    108,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,856

    $1,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    130,586 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,277

    $993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Gray
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    125,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    192,099 miles

    $6,991

    $825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    188,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    96,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LS 430
    used

    2005 Lexus LS 430

    20,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 430 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 66 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 430
  4. Used 2006 Lexus LS 430

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 430

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 430
Overall Consumer Rating
4.850 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Still one of the world's best cars.
excelsior1,09/27/2014
When the LS first appeared on the scene, it was so good that it scared Mercedes into over designing their cars resulting in reliability issues and the loss of the stately image that was their hallmark. Now the Lexus LS has become the standard bearer for those who want a solid, stately, reliable luxury car. The LS 430 executes this mission flawlessly, It rides beautifully, refreshing the driver with every trip. It handles any road surface well. The build quality and reliability are world class. Controls are simple and driver friendly. The Mercedes W126(1979-1991) had many similar traits for its time. I still own a Mercedes 1986 420 SEL and the Lexus LS 430 is its natural successor.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
LS 430
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus LS 430 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings