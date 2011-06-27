Vehicle overview

When it comes to premium luxury sedans, a car needs to excel in certain categories. Such a flagship needs to deliver performance, comfort, refinement, craftsmanship and a long list of high-tech features. On its own, the 2011 Lexus LS 460 easily satisfies these requirements, especially in the quality of the ownership experience it offers. But when stacked up next to European luxury cars, it still comes up a little sedate.

Like many of its competitors, the V8-powered 2011 Lexus LS 460 is offered in standard- or long-wheelbase versions, as well as rear- or all-wheel drive. The LS also offers an impressive selection of options that rival prestigious executive limousines. Features like a backseat that reclines up to 45 degrees, a footrest akin to a private jet's, a refrigerator and a DVD entertainment system will please even the most demanding passengers.

Unlike the European sedans, all of this premium content doesn't cost an exorbitant sum. The Lexus LS 460 will cost at least $10,000 less than a comparably equipped competitor. German and British sedans offer more in the way of personality and prestige, though, along with some ridiculously powerful engines. But if all-out performance and premium badging isn't a priority, the LS 460 buyer will appreciate Lexus' reputation for solid construction, impeccable reliability and one of the very best ownership experiences in the car industry.

But whichever brand tops your list, there's really no loser within the pack. The Audi A8 is marvelously well-rounded; the 2011 BMW 7 Series is bred for added athleticism; the 2011 Jaguar XJ boasts an exquisite interior; and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the established benchmark. All are worthy considerations if your budget allows. Those seeking a healthy dose of performance may also want to check out the 2011 Porsche Panamera. Ultimately, the decision relies on your checklist of must-haves. In most cases, the 2011 Lexus LS 460 will satisfy on multiple levels.