1997 Lexus LS 400 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable construction, superb sound system, ultra quiet, powerful, perfect interior
- With nothing to complain about, it's kind of dull
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Lexus introduced an all-new LS400 two years ago, but you wouldn't know it glancing at the car. It looks the same as the original, inside and out, even though virtually every piece has been revised or redesigned. In defense of the evolutionary styling, Lexus claims it is going for a corporate look to further strengthen brand identity. We think that engineers and stylists had a pretty tough time improving upon a car that really needed no improvement. Replacing the old LS400 with a new one was akin to pouring out a gallon of milk because the expiration date is a couple of days away, or buying a new set of Goodyears when the tread is still good for another 15,000 miles, or trading an old LS400 for a new one. But, what's done is done.
The LS benefits from a roomy interior, thanks to its long wheelbase. Trunk space is commodious, and rear passengers have lots of extra leg room. The car isn't excessively large, and the 4.0-liter V8 moves this relatively light luxury sedan with alacrity. The climate and radio controls are simply designed and easy to use, and the in-dash CD changer is much handier than a trunk-mounted unit.
Outside, the LS is characterized by subtle edges, creases, and folds, which create a strong, dignified appearance for the Lexus flagship. The price hasn't increased at all for 1997, in an effort to keep the LS competitively priced against such luxury sedans as the BMW 7-Series and Jaguar's XJ sedan.
The LS400 is a wonderful car, but we question spending $53,000 when a used and perfectly luxurious LS can be had for the price of a new Lincoln Town Car, or less.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Lexus LS 400.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the LS 400
Related Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020