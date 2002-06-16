Used 2000 Lexus LS 400
Pros & Cons
- Superb interior design and comfort, quiet and powerful V8, smart optional navigation system.
- Can be a boring car for enthusiasts, navigation system's touch-operated screen too hard to operate.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A quality machine that earns a C in upscale luxury content.
Vehicle overview
The Lexus LS 400 was first introduced in 1989 as an alternative to European sedans. It offered superior build quality and refinement at a lower price. Eleven years later, the LS continues to be one of the top luxury sedans available. However, its European competition has improved considerably on the value equation, and now the LS 400's price is quite similar to that of the BMW 540i and the Mercedes-Benz E430.
A 4.0-liter V8 engine powers the LS 400. Equipped with a variable valve timing system (Lexus calls it VVT-i), this engine generates 290 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 300 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power delivery is exceptionally smooth and quiet. A five-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels. Lexus says the LS 400 can sprint from zero-to-60 in 6.4 seconds.
A Vehicle Skid Control system, which helps maintain traction under demanding conditions by detecting and correcting wheel spin, is standard. For 2000, Lexus has integrated a brake-assist system to VSC. The brake-assist system interprets a quick, hard push of the brake pedal as emergency braking and, if the driver has not stepped hard enough on the brake pedal to activate the antilock braking system, supplements the applied braking pressure.
Inside you'll find a high level of comfort and features. Impressive amounts of leather and walnut wood trim are used throughout. Four different colors of leather are available. The automatic climate control features an activated charcoal filter to trap dust and pollen. A smog sensor automatically switches the system into recirculation mode when it detects certain levels of pollution outside. Both the driver and passenger get 10-way power-adjustable seats, and heated seats are optional. The electroluminescent gauge cluster is easy to read and, when combined with the optional navigation screen, gives the Lexus a very high-tech aura.
The navigation system's screen is touch-operated and incorporates the audio- and climate-control systems. The navigation system provides turn-by-turn guidance by voice and on-screen prompts. Instead of CDs, the LS 400's system uses a 2.0-gigabyte hard drive to store all major highways and about 90 U.S. metropolitan cities.
The LS 400 is a car that does everything for its driver. It is quick, exceptionally quiet, and comfortable. It is also exceptionally safe, with front and side airbags, a rigid chassis and optional high-intensity discharge xenon headlights. Lexus has crafted a near-perfect luxury car to get from point A to point B. However, some people feel that the Lexus isolates the driver too much from the driving experience.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus LS 400.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- value
- ride quality
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- driving experience
- acceleration
- sound system
- safety
- spaciousness
- dashboard
- engine
- infotainment system
- visibility
- oil
- cup holders
- electrical system
- handling & steering
- doors
- lights
- technology
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is exactly what it was designed to be: a Cadillac killer. It's a rear-wheel drive highway luxo-cruiser, not a BMW M3. Those who complain about this car being unexciting obviously didn't do their homework and should stick to German sports coupes or Miatas. That said, this car's V8 has enough power to rocket from zero-60 in about 6.5 seconds, and the acceleration from 40-80 mph is even more heinous. I can't help but grin like a jackal when I pass people in this beast. And the other 99% of the time you cannot hear the engine! I cannot say enough about this car. The fit and finish is amazing. Even the smallest details are overengineered for wide margins of error and flawlessly done.
For those looking for a great older used car, you must consider the LS400 if you value ride, performance, undying style and good looks. Bought it used and kept it 5 years. Only giving it up because it retained such high value and we wanted to get in on a newer certified LS (2004 which has the highest LS rating for the decade). The care didn't age in looks or care requirements between 30K and 88K miles. Hope the next buyer is as continuously satisfied as we were
This is the best car that I have ever owned. I had a 1993 for seven years which was also an exceptional car. The comfort is unmatched, and I have owned several other luxury cars.
Nice in all aspects, the body is a head turner. Reliable, will probably last a lifetime with a proper maintenance.
Sponsored cars related to the LS 400
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 400 a good car?
Is the Lexus LS 400 reliable?
Is the 2000 Lexus LS 400 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Lexus LS 400?
The least-expensive 2000 Lexus LS 400 is the 2000 Lexus LS 400 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Lexus LS 400?
More about the 2000 Lexus LS 400
Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 Overview
The Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 is offered in the following submodels: LS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 2000 Lexus LS 400?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Lexus LS 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 LS 400 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 LS 400.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Lexus LS 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 LS 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Lexus LS 400?
Which 2000 Lexus LS 400s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus LS 400 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2000 LS 400s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,789 and mileage as low as 136133 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Lexus LS 400.
Can't find a new 2000 Lexus LS 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LS 400 for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,006.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,563.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus LS 400?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2000 Lexus LS 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles