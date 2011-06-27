Estimated values
1997 Lexus LS 400 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$3,080
|$3,683
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,750
|$3,290
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,091
|$2,502
|Rough
|$895
|$1,432
|$1,715
Estimated values
1997 Lexus LS 400 Coach 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$3,051
|$3,727
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,725
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,072
|$2,532
|Rough
|$821
|$1,419
|$1,735