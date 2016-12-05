  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(7)
2017 Lexus LS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fabulously quiet at all speeds
  • Ride quality is impressively supple on rough roads
  • Interior is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled
  • Imprecise steering and a general lack of sportiness
  • So-so fuel economy compared to other rival sedans
  • Relatively slow acceleration
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
Which LS 460 does Edmunds recommend?

We think the 2017 Lexus LS 460 L sedan is the one to get. The L is the extended-wheelbase variant that gives rear passengers more rear legroom. After that, it's largely down to how well equipped you want your LS to be. We'd say start with the LS' added driver safety aids and excellent Mark Levinson sound system and go from there.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Don't be fooled by the aggressive front-end styling — the 2017 Lexus LS 460 is very much a traditional Lexus underneath. With its whisper-quiet interior and luxurious ride quality, the LS 460 is all about pampering you and your passengers to an optimum degree of comfort and refinement.

What you don't really get with the LS 460 is the latest executive-sedan tech and style. The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, in particular, benefit from newer designs. The LS 460 also brings up the rear for performance. But if you don't need to drive the fanciest, flashiest or priciest car on the block, the 2017 Lexus LS 460 could very well be your kind of luxury sedan.

2017 Lexus LS 460 models

The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for four or five, depending upon which options you choose. It comes in two trim levels: LS 460 and LS 460 L. Both alternatives come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (386 horsepower, 367 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on both trims, though it lowers engine output (359 hp, 347 lb-ft). A base LS 460 is loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect from this class. The extended-wheelbase LS 460 L is available with a four-passenger configuration that features a center console.

The standard equipment on the base LS 460 is extensive. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, power door closers, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with power seat-belt height adjusters and memory functions, leather upholstery, the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a 12.3-inch display screen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system.

Notable options for the LS 460 include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adjustable air suspension (includes variable gear ratio steering, ride height adjustment and additional drive settings), a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with an enhanced pre-collision system, upgraded leather upholstery, an advanced pre-collision system with a drowsy driver warning system and forward collision avoidance system, and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-closing trunk and a power rear sunshade are also optional on the regular-wheelbase LS.

If you frequently have rear passengers (or are the rear passenger yourself), take a look at the Ultra Luxury package. It adds four-zone climate control, a refrigerated rear center console, six-way power rear seats (with heating, cooling and massage functions), rear-seat side airbags and rear audio controls.

Unique to the regular-wheelbase LS 460 is the F Sport package, which adds 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential (rear-wheel-drive models only), a sport-tuned air suspension, variable gear ratio steering, sport front seats and shift paddles on the steering wheel. F Sport models also gain specific exterior and interior design elements.

The LS 460 L is the extended-wheelbase LS 460 sedan. It includes all of the standard and optional features noted above and all packages aside from F Sport.

Another differentiator between the two wheelbase trims is the 460 L's Executive-Class Seating package. This includes the backseat upgrades of the Ultra Luxury package but in a two-seat configuration with a stationary center console (including enhanced controls, a refrigerated bin and added storage). It also adds extended leather trim, a power passenger-side ottoman with a knee airbag, power rear side sunshades and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Lexus LS 460 Sedan (4.6L V8; 8-speed automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus LS 460 has received some revisions, including an enhanced infotainment system with full-screen navigation and a pair of much-needed control buttons ("enter" and "back") for the Remote Touch interface for 2016. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Lexus LS 460.

Driving

3.5
The LS loses out to its European rivals in this category. Even though it's plenty quick in a straight line, it's still slow for the class. And its soft suspension simply offers nowhere near the control of the others.

Acceleration

2.5
The 386-horsepower V8 is lusciously smooth and sounds terrific. But it's not turbocharged in a forced-induction world — a world where 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds is slow.

Braking

3.0
We found the brakes annoyingly touchy around town, yet they don't feel powerful or confidence-inspiring. It stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is merely average for the class.

Steering

2.5
The steering isn't overly light, but we also could barely detect any difference in assist between Normal and Sport modes. There's not much in the way of steering feel.

Handling

2.0
Precision isn't this car's forte; it's sloppier than the competition. You notice the LS' weight on tight back roads, and the stability control system gets intrusive if you push too hard.

Drivability

3.5
The throttle can be abrupt in Sport mode. Steering is light, but this is a big car in parking lots. The automatic transmission is a smooth shifter but should be even better.

Comfort

4.5
You'll be hard-pressed to find a more peaceful, comfortable and quiet sedan, regardless of price, than the Lexus LS 460. It shuts the outside world out, and the ride is as soft as can be. The front seats, though, could be a bit more cushy.

Seat comfort

4.5
The front seats could be softer; we noticed some discomfort after a couple hours. The seat coolers are powerful yet quiet. The outer rear seats are plush, but the center seat is high, making it almost pointless.

Ride comfort

4.0
This car is about as cushy as they come, with the downside being that it's a bit floaty. It's like riding down the road on a magic pillow of air. Some rival sedans now have more sophisticated suspensions that do a better job of providing comfort without being floaty.

Noise & vibration

5.0
It's one of the quietest cars we've taken over our coarse road test; it registered barely above a thrum. There's near-zero tire and wind noise. You can only hear the V8 when you boot the gas pedal.

Interior

4.0
The interior is generally fantastic, with supple leather and high-quality materials and logical controls. The Remote Touch knob needs better detents, though.

Ease of use

4.0
The driving position is a bit too high. The controls are logically placed and have a high-quality feel. But the Remote Touch controller knob needs better icon detents.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
Long front doors make it easy to get in and out. You might have to duck your head a bit to avoid the roof in the rear seat.

Roominess

4.0
Front headroom is excellent, and there's good space for the driver's right knee against the center tunnel. Rear headroom is only OK, but there's plenty of footroom and knee room.

Visibility

2.5
The narrow front roof pillars and tall side windows are useful, but the thicker center and rear roof pillars hamper your view out the back.

Quality

4.5
We're fond of the high-grade, classy materials and good-looking trim pieces. It's well put together, with no squeaks or rattles.

Utility

4.0
Small item storage is adequate for front passengers thanks to some storage in the center bin and the door pockets. The trunk is immense and easily accessed to handle transport of everything else.

Technology

The LS 460 has an extensive list of technology features as standard equipment and even more available depending upon your preference in optional feature packages. But the Remote Touch infotainment interface is potentially distracting to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus LS 460.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Another Great LS 460
Bill Boss,04/17/2017
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
This is a great car. Very smooth ride, comfortable and best of all reliable. I previously owned a 2008 LS which was destroyed by another errant driver while on the freeway. That vehicle was 9 years old and never needed to use the warranty, . . . or any maintenance issues at all. . . A very reliable vehicle. My hopes is this '17 LS will be the same. I don't want to spend my time in the dealership getting things fixed for poor assembly, . . and with Lexus LS you will not see the inside of the dealership except for the standard service intervals. I have taken several trips, and find this to be a very comfortable vehicle getting 29 mpg on the freeway at 70+. Second LS with 11 years total between the two vehicles and NO Warranty repairs needed. Excellent quality.
UPDATED REVIEW 3 service issues before 17kmiles
Denise Powell,12/25/2017
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
My 10,000 mile service took 3-1/2 hours at the dealership. At 12,300 Miles, I returned to the dealership - the transmission is whiny and there is an issue with the brakes making a clicking noise when you use them. Dealership told me all LS460s will have whining in the transmission....seriously? And the brake actuator had failed. This is a $75,000 car with 2 issues before 15,000 Miles. Dealer told me all the LS460 vehicles sound the same...but the car we took for a test drive didn’t sound like this. Now at 17,000 miles - just had to have the navigation system (which includes the radio) totally replaced. This is a $6,000 System and was covered by the warranty - but why did it need to be replaced? The navigation screen kept going blank when I would be driving the car. Was first told there was nothing wrong with it - then after leaving the dealership, received a call that it would be replaced. I have also some “cracking” of the metal trim on the rear of the car. Looks like wrinkles are forming in the metal. No idea what is causing this! I now have 38,000 miles on the car. The navigation system is shutting down again. Taking it to the dealer again. Also the leather on the armrest has a small crack that looks like a tear. I was told this happens on all Lexus vehicles (my husband also has a Lexus and his armrest is full of cracks - but his car is 16 years old so I would expect that), not on a 3 year old car.
Smooth like silk....
David G.,04/08/2018
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
This car is just plain perfect. It has the ride of a cruise ship on a lake. You don't feel anything, you don't hear any outside noise, nothing. You can't even tell that it's running at idle. The seats are butter soft, large and plush. The stereo is fabulous, the rear seats are fantastic. The level of fit and finish is just so far ahead of the pack that it's not even a race. I just came off of a Jaguar XJL and although it was a classy ride it was always in the shop. Buy this car and see what perfection feels like.....
Comfort-Comfort
Don,12/10/2017
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
One of the most comfort cars I’ve ever owned.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Lexus LS 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
386 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
359 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
359 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
386 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the LS 460 models:

Lane Keep Assist
This system nudges the wheel if it senses the vehicle drifting from its lane.
Blind-Spot Monitor
This feature uses radar to monitor the vehicle's rear side blind spots at any speed above 10 miles per hour.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
The system alerts drivers to the approach of other vehicles when backing up. It is only active when the car is in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

