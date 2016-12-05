2017 Lexus LS 460 Review
Pros & Cons
- Fabulously quiet at all speeds
- Ride quality is impressively supple on rough roads
- Interior is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled
- Imprecise steering and a general lack of sportiness
- So-so fuel economy compared to other rival sedans
- Relatively slow acceleration
- Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which LS 460 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Don't be fooled by the aggressive front-end styling — the 2017 Lexus LS 460 is very much a traditional Lexus underneath. With its whisper-quiet interior and luxurious ride quality, the LS 460 is all about pampering you and your passengers to an optimum degree of comfort and refinement.
What you don't really get with the LS 460 is the latest executive-sedan tech and style. The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, in particular, benefit from newer designs. The LS 460 also brings up the rear for performance. But if you don't need to drive the fanciest, flashiest or priciest car on the block, the 2017 Lexus LS 460 could very well be your kind of luxury sedan.
2017 Lexus LS 460 models
The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for four or five, depending upon which options you choose. It comes in two trim levels: LS 460 and LS 460 L. Both alternatives come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (386 horsepower, 367 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on both trims, though it lowers engine output (359 hp, 347 lb-ft). A base LS 460 is loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect from this class. The extended-wheelbase LS 460 L is available with a four-passenger configuration that features a center console.
The standard equipment on the base LS 460 is extensive. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, power door closers, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with power seat-belt height adjusters and memory functions, leather upholstery, the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a 12.3-inch display screen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system.
Notable options for the LS 460 include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adjustable air suspension (includes variable gear ratio steering, ride height adjustment and additional drive settings), a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with an enhanced pre-collision system, upgraded leather upholstery, an advanced pre-collision system with a drowsy driver warning system and forward collision avoidance system, and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-closing trunk and a power rear sunshade are also optional on the regular-wheelbase LS.
If you frequently have rear passengers (or are the rear passenger yourself), take a look at the Ultra Luxury package. It adds four-zone climate control, a refrigerated rear center console, six-way power rear seats (with heating, cooling and massage functions), rear-seat side airbags and rear audio controls.
Unique to the regular-wheelbase LS 460 is the F Sport package, which adds 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential (rear-wheel-drive models only), a sport-tuned air suspension, variable gear ratio steering, sport front seats and shift paddles on the steering wheel. F Sport models also gain specific exterior and interior design elements.
The LS 460 L is the extended-wheelbase LS 460 sedan. It includes all of the standard and optional features noted above and all packages aside from F Sport.
Another differentiator between the two wheelbase trims is the 460 L's Executive-Class Seating package. This includes the backseat upgrades of the Ultra Luxury package but in a two-seat configuration with a stationary center console (including enhanced controls, a refrigerated bin and added storage). It also adds extended leather trim, a power passenger-side ottoman with a knee airbag, power rear side sunshades and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Lexus LS 460 Sedan (4.6L V8; 8-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus LS 460 has received some revisions, including an enhanced infotainment system with full-screen navigation and a pair of much-needed control buttons ("enter" and "back") for the Remote Touch interface for 2016. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Lexus LS 460.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.0
Utility4.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|4.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus LS 460.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the LS 460 models:
- Lane Keep Assist
- This system nudges the wheel if it senses the vehicle drifting from its lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- This feature uses radar to monitor the vehicle's rear side blind spots at any speed above 10 miles per hour.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- The system alerts drivers to the approach of other vehicles when backing up. It is only active when the car is in reverse.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the LS 460
Related Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus IS 350 2019
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019