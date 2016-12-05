My 10,000 mile service took 3-1/2 hours at the dealership. At 12,300 Miles, I returned to the dealership - the transmission is whiny and there is an issue with the brakes making a clicking noise when you use them. Dealership told me all LS460s will have whining in the transmission....seriously? And the brake actuator had failed. This is a $75,000 car with 2 issues before 15,000 Miles. Dealer told me all the LS460 vehicles sound the same...but the car we took for a test drive didn’t sound like this. Now at 17,000 miles - just had to have the navigation system (which includes the radio) totally replaced. This is a $6,000 System and was covered by the warranty - but why did it need to be replaced? The navigation screen kept going blank when I would be driving the car. Was first told there was nothing wrong with it - then after leaving the dealership, received a call that it would be replaced. I have also some “cracking” of the metal trim on the rear of the car. Looks like wrinkles are forming in the metal. No idea what is causing this! I now have 38,000 miles on the car. The navigation system is shutting down again. Taking it to the dealer again. Also the leather on the armrest has a small crack that looks like a tear. I was told this happens on all Lexus vehicles (my husband also has a Lexus and his armrest is full of cracks - but his car is 16 years old so I would expect that), not on a 3 year old car.

