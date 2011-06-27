  1. Home
Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 LS 400
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room47.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
