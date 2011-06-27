Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 Consumer Reviews
Well Built Car, Never broken down, Reliable.
Purchased car in January of 2011 for $3800. It is very reliable. If you don't want to worry about being stranded or expensive repairs, this car is for you. You must be ready to pay for premium fuel but other than that it is a great car. Better to buy used than new and better to buy used from a rich person than from a poor person. Good luck.
My First Lexus, I Had No Idea
I wasn't really looking at the LS400 when searching for another used car after a major car accident where my 97 Camry was crushed. But after one test drive, I knew the LS400 was it. Being only 29 years old, my wife still chides me that I'm driving an 'old man' car. But the fact of the matter is, the LS400 is a feature rich luxury machine that was affordable for me and at the same time offered some prestige with a long list of standard features. I hope to drive this car up to 250K miles and then i'll be another Lexus... why pay for a Benz when you get all that luxury and comfort in a Lexus for half the price?
All I have to say is WOW!!!!!
This car is absolutely amazing. I have owned it since 2003 and the most major problem we ever had was replacing the fuel pump ($350). We got it with 25k miles and now it has 125k. We also have a 2010 TL and I still love driving my classic around. The LS is sooo smooth and so comfortable that I havent drove many like it. She still runs like a beast and I hope she runs for years to come. Really a great and reliable car. Thanks Lexus!!!
TOP WORK/FAMILY CAR VALUE
For reliability, performance, comfort, impressing clients and safe transportation for children (son & buddies are now 7) my 97 LS 400 is unsurpassed in value and stress-free driving despite the premium you pay for driving and servicing the best car on the road. I purchased it used for $35K with 45,000 miles, qualified for a new car 5 year loan with my insurance company, now has 97,000 miles, would not hesitate to buy a used 97 model. Expect typical parts turnover as car ages, my experience so far is 1) new starter $1,600; 2) replacement valve for power steering $1,000. Lexus service is excellent, expensive, you get another Lexus for loaner, worth every penny!
own one of the best cars in the world
I purchased My 1997 Lexus LS400 with 150 000miles for 4000,-$ in February 2011. But I can assure you, that this car is more reliable than any German car of those years or newer. Sure '97 BMW 740,is more powerful and is a bit more fun to drive and MB-S430 is more luxurious and even a bit more spacious, but in overall performance/reliability/luxury.... this car outperform any of them by a long shot. Previous owners did not took care of it properly and didn't use premium fuel and use some shady trans fluid, but car is still awesome. Do yourself a favor and change transmission filter ,gasket and toyota t-IV ATF. keep your regular oil change and always use premium fuel.
