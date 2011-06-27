  1. Home
1999 Jeep Wrangler Review

  • Go-anywhere capability.
  • Soft top is fun, but still a pain in the butt to operate.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Wrangler is the off-road icon. Originally built for military use, the original Jeep has retained its Spartan utility while slowly evolving into a practical means of transportation. The Wrangler is still the drive-me-hard-through-the-slop beast of yesterday, with a few appreciated improvements for the daily commute.

Jeep Wranglers have long been the standard for those valiant explorers who truly wish to go where no one has gone before. The go-anywhere ability of the Wrangler has been improved by the Quadra-Coil suspension which allows an additional seven inches of articulation over the old leaf spring set-up; thus resulting in increased approach and departure angles. The Quadra-Coil suspension, along with improved shocks and tires, also greatly improve the Wrangler's on-road manners.

Available in SE, Sport and Sahara trim levels, the Wrangler fits into several budgets. Our favorite model is the Sport, which comes with the powerful 4.0-liter engine yet retains no-nonsense utility; nicely equipped, the Sport comes in at under $20,000. The SE is for people who don't mind a lack of power or available ABS, and the Sahara is for anyone who can't live without leather and a quality sound system. Nobody, however, will mistake this vehicle for a smooth-running family sedan; the Wrangler is very much a truck thanks to its high step-in height and abundant wind and road noise. A five-speed manual transmission remains standard and a three-speed automatic is available for those who don't plan on any serious off-roading.

For 1999, Jeep has decided to give the Wrangler some additional user-friendliness by tossing out the sliding heater controls and replacing them with twist knobs. A revised frame makes the Wrangler 16 lbs. lighter than before, and a passenger-side airbag cutoff switch, introduced in May of 1998, continues to offer value for anyone who must tote children up front.

Over the past few years, Jeep has done a great job improving the Wrangler. Gone are some of the nagging complaints we had about safety, wind noise and engine roar; what remains is a solid truck with hard-core capabilities and rugged good looks. This is obviously not the truck for everybody, but those willing to put up with a cloth interior and a little road noise will be rewarded with an amazingly fun and extremely useful vehicle.

1999 Highlights

The 1999 Jeep Wrangler's interior finally enters the '90s with rotary HVAC controls, replacing the old slider control system. The hard- or soft top is available in Dark Tan, and new colors decorate both the exterior and the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jeep Wrangler.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.3
70 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

better than my wife
dlemmon1,01/02/2011
i love my jeep, it has been everywhere with me, from Colorado, Oklahoma, an Tennessee. love going offroad, put on all kinds of accessories, been very reliable. i fell into a ditch and flooded the engine, busted all kinds of things up, and its still goin strong. easy to work on and way fun to drive. not a family car in the winter but in the summers my sons love it.
Fun, but NOT as a primary car
Jeep Buddy,12/28/2002
I bought my Jeep new four years ago and have had a lot of time to think about it. It's basically a good car; it's fun taking the top off, it's been reliable, it looks good and girls like it. BUT: it's noisy, the ride is punishing, it uses gas like a Winnebego yet it's so underpowered you can plant flowers on the side of the road as you steam away from a stop light and it is, for all intents and purposes, a two- seater with very little luggage space. As an auxilliary, around-town car you can't beat it, but it's NOT made for driving every day, or for routinely driving trips longer than 25 miles or so.
The LOVE of my life
bosjb1,01/24/2012
I first bought my Jeep in the spring of 2006 and have fallen in love many times over. There is nothing like owning a Wrangler - it's just a unique, incredible experience that only Wrangler owners can understand. I get giddy every time I see my topless Jeep basking in a warm, summer day - and so do my friends because they always love going for a cruise. In the winter, in 4WD, this thing is a beast and you can rip it around where ever you please. The soft top keeps you surprisingly warm and is an ease to flip up and down in the summer. I don't even bother putting my side or back windows on from May-Oct. 150k miles and the engine is as strong as when I first purchased it.
Love it - Hate to see it go.
Jeepers,02/08/2010
I've had my Jeep for 10 years now and I love it. No major mechanical problems, just the normal wear of driving it over 200,000 miles. It's not for the person who is looking for a quiet, smooth ride - it's a Jeep, it's built for fun and believe me it is. I have tested it off road only a handful of time over the years and that is where a Jeep is at it's best. Saw a couple of Hummers struggling through the same trails that I had no issues with. Great in winter and fun in the summer. The only complaint I have is it is not a family car and since I'm expecting a baby in a few months, I need to get something bigger - but I will get a Jeep again!!
See all 70 reviews of the 1999 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD, and SE 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler SE is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 113463 and113463 miles.
  • The Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport is priced between $13,895 and$13,895 with odometer readings between 94418 and94418 miles.

