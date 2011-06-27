2015 Jeep Wrangler models

The 2015 Jeep Wrangler is a convertible SUV offered in two-door Wrangler and four-door Wrangler Unlimited versions. Each is available in Sport, Sahara or Rubicon main trim levels, with notable sub-trims including the Altitude, X, Freedom Edition, Willys Wheeler and the Rubicon Hard Rock.

The Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, front and rear tow hooks, foglamps, a removable black soft top, manual accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and an eight-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a CD player and steering wheel controls. The Unlimited Sport gets four doors, a bigger gas tank, air-conditioning (optional on Wrangler Sport) and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The Power Convenience Group adds heated power mirrors, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and power locks and windows. Also optional are 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Sahara starts with the above items and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks, automatic headlamps, under-hood insulation, side steps, body-colored fender flares, tinted windows, a 115-volt power outlet, bright interior accents and coat hooks.

The top-of-the-line Rubicon derives its status from its robust off-road credentials. Starting with the Sport's standard equipment, the Rubicon adds special 17-inch wheels, 32-inch tires, a heavy-duty Dana 44 front axle (matching the standard-spec Dana 44 rear axle), a shorter 4.10 rear-axle ratio (standard with the manual transmission, optional with the automatic), an upgraded transfer case with a lower crawl ratio, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front sway bar, rock rails, automatic headlamps and under-hood insulation. Inside, you get standard air-conditioning plus the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, coat hooks, a 115-volt outlet, bright interior accents and satellite radio. The above-mentioned Power Convenience Group is an optional extra on the two-door Rubicon, but it's standard on the Rubicon Unlimited.

Note that although the 4.10 gearing is a Rubicon exclusive, the Sport and Sahara are eligible for an upgrade to a 3.73 ratio, which gets you much of the way there. The standard ratio is a modest 3.21.

Also optional on Sport and Sahara is a limited-slip rear differential, while the Sport and Rubicon can be equipped with half doors that include plastic side windows and manual locks. The Sahara and Rubicon are additionally eligible for leather upholstery, heated front seats, automatic climate control and a navigation system that includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen. A nine-speaker Alpine audio system is available across the lineup, as is the Connectivity Group, which adds Bluetooth, a USB port, voice controls, an upgraded trip computer and a tire pressure monitoring display, as well as the leather-wrapped wheel and shift knob on Sport and Sport Unlimited.

Optional on all the above trims is a three-piece removable hardtop with a rear defroster and wiper. You can buy it instead of, or in addition to, the standard soft top. The default color for the hardtop is black, but you can get it in body color on the Sahara and Rubicon. All trims can be paired with a premium version of the soft top that's made of nicer material.

As for the special-edition Wranglers, the Altitude has the same standard equipment as a Sahara but with unique 18-inch wheels, a color-matched hardtop, high-gloss black exterior accents, black headlight surrounds, heated front seats, the Connectivity group and black interior accents.

The X is essentially a Sahara loaded up with 17-inch alloy wheels with beefier off-road-oriented tires, a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, black exterior trim (wheels, bumpers), a "power dome" hood, a color-matched hardtop, automatic climate control, leather/mesh upholstery, heated front seats, the Connectivity group and the Alpine audio system.

The Freedom Edition features body color fender flares, gray alloy wheels (17-inch), gray grille and bumper accents, unique graphics, leather/tech fabric upholstery, the Alpine audio system and upgraded interior trim.

The Willys Wheeler starts with the Sport's equipment and adds black 17-inch wheels, 3.73 gearing, the limited-slip differential, rock rails, gloss black exterior trim, "Willys" hood decals, tinted windows and the Connectivity Group. The Rubicon Hard Rock also gets 17-inch black wheels and gloss black exterior trim in addition to the regular Rubicon's standard kit, and it adds a domed hood, special bumpers, wider rock rails, black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a unique gauge cluster and the Alpine stereo.