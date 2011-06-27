1994 Jeep Wrangler Review
List Price Estimate
$4,160 - $8,840
1994 Highlights
The four-cylinder engine can be saddled with an automatic transmission this year. Base trim is now termed SE. Center high-mounted brake light is added.
Mike,01/04/2008
As I write this the 4.0L 6cyl has been retired and the new Wranglers now have a minivan motor.(sad day) As you can tell from the first sentence I love the old 4.0/6cyl. The 4.0 and 5spd manual is the most desirable stock engine/tranny combo if you are shopping for a Wrangler YJ from 91- 95. This is a reliable vehicle now with 133,000 on the clock all I have done is replaced a rusted/leak radiator and water pump. Jeeps do perform best with regular preventitive maintence. (plugs, wires, oil-changes in engine, diffs, transfer case & axles) The ride is rough which should be expected and learn to love it. If ride quality is your concern I would recommend going straight to a TJ (97- 06)or new JK
tmgj,08/17/2013
I have my Wrangler as a toy, not a daily driver but whenever the weather is nice, it's my daily driver. The 4 cylinder gets around great in town, slow on the highway but it wasn't made for highway. I have a Rampage bowless soft top that's really nice. A 90's jeep is cheaper than a new 4 wheeler and a lot more fun! Aftermarket parts and modifications are never ending, you can do anything you want to a jeep(if you have the money).
Carolina Jeeper,12/05/2010
My Jeep was a 40th birthday present to myself. It's a great vehicle. My favorite of all time. Has been reliable, is rugged, and there is no shortage of ways to upgrade and make it better.
wulfcity,04/18/2005
I bought this Jeep new in 1994. Overall, it has been a great vehicle. It is a little underpowered with the 4 cylinder engine. The 5th gear was replaced at around 75,000 miles. It does handle its own off-roading.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
