What is the Wrangler?

The Jeep Wrangler symbolizes rugged practicality … albeit for a particularly narrow set of skills. Want to crawl rocks? Get a Wrangler. Want to go mud bogging? Wrangler. Want to off-road anywhere between the Pacific Coast Highway and the Appalachins? Wrangler. Want to upgrade the vibe on your next grocery run? You get the idea.

The modern Wrangler remains as capable as ever and boasts overwhelming customizability. You can get it with two or four doors and with a V8 to maximize your power while inching over massive boulders — or picking up your buddies on the way to a tailgate. We don't know much about the upcoming electric Wrangler (including when exactly it will be released), but Stellantis tested an all-electric Wrangler concept in Moab in early 2021, an indicator it's serious about converting its gas-dependent fleet. And according to a Detroit News report from August 2021, Stellantis confirmed the first all-electric Jeep would arrive in the first half of 2023. It's quite possible that a battery-powered Wrangler will be the one.

Expect minor, midcycle refreshes for the gas-powered JL. The Ford Bronco will have officially arrived by the time the 2023 Wrangler debuts, but that shouldn't force Jeep into reinventing its flagship model.