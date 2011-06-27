  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
2017 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • All but unstoppable on the trail
  • Unique rugged character
  • There's a Wrangler for a variety of tastes
  • Extensive factory and aftermarket parts support
  • Crash test scores don't match more conventional vehicles
  • Long braking distances
  • On-road handling and overall comfort are lacking
  • Soft top is difficult to operate and offers little security
List Price Range
$24,978 - $42,000
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Of all the new vehicles on sale for 2017 you'd be hard-pressed to find one that's more of a throwback than the 2017 Jeep Wrangler. It adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that's just the way they like it. The Wrangler is a two- or four-door off-road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort. Sure, it can connect your iPhone via Bluetooth or tune you into satellite radio if you please, but the Wrangler's main mission in life is to get you places that standard crossovers or SUVs just can't go.

Though the Wrangler's old-school approach might be appealing, there are some significant drawbacks to note. It has a rough ride, middling fuel economy and some of the lowest safety ratings on the road today. What's more, the seats aren't very comfortable, the infotainment system isn't as appealing as more updated versions from Jeep, and it's just plain loud on the highway, making it tough to take on long road trips.

With all that said, somehow, we'd still recommend the Wrangler. It has undeniable charm and is one of the few vehicles left that won't nickel and dime you with creature comforts you might not want. It also holds its value surprisingly well, even many years later. If you're looking for other options, though, you could check out the Toyota 4Runner. It also has a high resale value and is a much more versatile and livable SUV, though it's not as capable off-road. Jeep also offers the off-road-ready Trailhawk trim level for its Renegade, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee crossover SUVs. But for a throwback vehicle that stays true to its past, there's still only one Jeep Wrangler.

Every 2017 Wrangler comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, and front airbags. Front side airbags are optional for all but the Sport trim. A rearview camera and other parking or safety aids aren't available.

The Wrangler has some of the worst crash scores of any vehicle currently on sale. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the two-door Wrangler its highest possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test but a Marginal (second-worst) score in the small-overlap front-impact test. Without the optional side airbags, the tested vehicle was judged Poor (worst) in the side-impact test. Its seat and head restraint design was rated Marginal for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

The IIHS also tested a Wrangler Unlimited, rating it Good in the front-impact tests and Marginal for both side-impact and whiplash protection. Interestingly, the tested vehicle also lacked side airbags despite its slightly better side-impact rating, so there's no data available on Wrangler crashworthiness with side airbags installed. There are no government crash tests of the Wrangler.

During Edmunds simulated panic-stop testing, a Wrangler Willys Wheeler came to a stop from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is longer than average for the typical SUV.

2017 Jeep Wrangler models

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler is available in a pair of body styles: the two-door, four-passenger Wrangler and the four-door, five-passenger Wrangler Unlimited. Each is available in three core trim levels — Sport, Sahara and Rubicon — with additional special models that are based on those trims. A vinyl convertible roof is standard on both, but a hardtop with easily removable panels above the front seats is available.

Don't expect many creature comforts in the base Sport trim level. It includes 16-inch steel wheels, on/off-road tires, a full-size spare tire, skid plates, tow hooks, foglights, removable doors, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, full metal doors with crank windows, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a one-piece folding, tumble-forward backseat, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Unlimited version gets a bigger gas tank, air-conditioning and a 60/40-split folding, tumble-forward seat.

The Power Convenience Group adds power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, a security alarm and an auto-dimming mirror. The Cold Weather package adds the Power Convenience Group's equipment plus remote start and heated seats. Also available for the Sport are 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning (for the two-door) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Sahara adds the Power Convenience Group items, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, additional painted exterior body panels and trim, hood insulation for reduced noise, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Unlimited differs only with tubular side steps and grab handles for rear passengers.

Instead of adding a bunch of luxurious items, the Rubicon Wrangler gets a host of off-road goodies. It starts with the basic Sport equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, special tires, a heavy-duty Dana 44 front axle (matching the standard-spec Dana 44 rear axle), shorter 4.10 axle gearing (standard with the manual transmission; optional with the automatic), an upgraded transfer case with a lower crawl ratio, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front sway bar, rock rails, automatic LED headlamps and the under-hood insulation. Inside, you get standard air-conditioning plus the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 115-volt outlet and satellite radio. The above-mentioned Power Convenience Group is an optional extra on the two-door Rubicon, but it's standard on the Rubicon Unlimited.

Even though you can only get the 4.10 gearing with a Rubicon, the Sport and Sahara are eligible for an upgrade to a 3.73 ratio, which gets you much of the way there. The standard ratio is a modest 3.21.

Also optional on Sport and Sahara is a limited-slip rear differential, and the Sport and Rubicon can be equipped with half doors that include plastic side windows and manual locks. The Sahara and Rubicon are available with automatic climate control and leather upholstery bundled with heated front seats.

Optional on every Wrangler is a nine-speaker Alpine sound system and the Connectivity Group, which adds a tire-pressure monitor display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer, and an upgraded version of the Uconnect 430 touchscreen (available separately) that includes a USB port, media player interface, 28 gigabytes of digital music storage and navigation. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or body-colored hardtop.

On top of all the optional equipment to sort through, there are also special-edition packages. The Willys Wheeler is based on the Sport and includes a limited-slip rear differential, gloss-black 17-inch alloy wheels and exterior trim, special badging, privacy glass, mud terrain tires, rock rails, the 3.73 ratio, the Connectivity Group and satellite radio.

There's also the Sahara-based 75th Anniversary Wrangler. The 75th Anniversary has special exterior paint and trim, 17-inch wheels, winch-ready steel bumpers and a Power Dome hood. Finally, the Rubicon Hard Rock is based on the Rubicon and has black 17-inch wheels and exterior trim, winch-ready steel bumpers, a Power Dome hood, red tow hooks, upgraded rock rails, black leather upholstery, heated seats, the Alpine sound system and special badging.

Every 2017 Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel drive is standard and includes high- and low-range gearing. The Rubicon features uniquely short gearing and an upgraded transfer case with an extra-low crawl ratio. A six-speed manual transmission with hill start assist is standard, while a five-speed automatic with both hill start assist and hill descent control is optional. Towing is rather meager at a maximum of 2,000 pounds for the Wrangler and 3,500 pounds for the Unlimited.

In Edmunds performance testing, a two-door Wrangler with a manual went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.9 seconds, which is pretty astonishing given the languid acceleration of past Wranglers. The heavier Wrangler Unlimited with the automatic needed 8.1 seconds. The last Toyota 4Runner Trail we tested made the same sprint in 7.8 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2017 Wrangler wasn't available at publishing time, but last year's Wrangler posted 18 mpg combined (17 city/21 highway) for either transmission. The Unlimited also had a 18 mpg combined estimate last year.

Driving

By modern standards, the Wrangler is not pleasant to drive, no matter how you slice it. Sure, it's livable in the city, and it can get you from one place to another pretty effortlessly. But it has a rough ride, lots of body roll and a loud interior, and it isn't nimble in traffic.

Off-road, though, the Wrangler's vague steering makes sense when you're navigating through rough terrain and you don't want a car that's as sensitive to tiny inputs. The rough ride takes a backseat to the flexibility you have to navigate over large bumps, and that loud cabin seems to matter much less when you're crawling over rock walls at 10 miles per hour.

If you're looking to get the ultimate version of a Wrangler, it's clearly the Rubicon with its 4.10 gearing and off-road equipment. Stick with the two-door, though — the Unlimited four-door might not be as nimble in tight spots. In general, we recommend avoiding the standard 3.21 gearing if you can, especially if you plan to put on bigger tires; you're going to want the extra tire-spinning torque multiplication (and better crawl ratio) that the available 3.73 or Rubicon-only 4.10 gearing provides.

For power, the Wrangler's 3.6-liter V6 is definitely adequate, providing swift acceleration in two-door models with the six-speed manual. The five-speed automatic transmission is less exciting, but revs are a bit high at freeway speeds. If you are OK shifting your own gears, the manual's long-throw, long-stick shifter and easily modulated clutch add to the fun and novelty of what is already a fun and novel vehicle.

Interior

Much like the overall design of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the interior is simple and functional. Sure, you can specify the highest trim levels for "bright interior accents," but the Wrangler is still a purpose-built vehicle. Controls are clear and well laid-out, but most of the interior feels as if the bare minimum attention has been paid to aesthetics. Touchscreen navigation is available if you want it — albeit in the form of Chrysler's old, frustrating 6.5-inch unit — but otherwise the Wrangler's interior is about as basic as it gets. Honestly, anything more would seem a bit out of place. If you want the latest luxuries, a higher-end Jeep is probably the way to go.

Squeezing four adults in a two-door Wrangler can be tough. The rear low bench seat means limited knee- and footroom, which makes longer trips unpleasant. Access to the backseat is also awkward unless the top's off, in which case nimble riders can just clamber over the sides. The Unlimited's backseat offers room for three and conventional access via its extra set of doors, though it's still not particularly comfortable or spacious.

Cargo space isn't exactly a strong suit for the Wrangler either, although the four-door Unlimited does have a respectable amount of space. The two-door Wrangler has to make do with just 12.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 55.8 cubes when you fold down the backseat. The Unlimited gives you 31.5 cubic feet of space behind the backseat and 70.6 cubes with the rear seats folded. Of course, with a soft top, you can always just have your surfboard hanging out of the back like a pickup truck.

Having a soft top on the Wrangler can be nice, but it's not a push-a-button experience. It takes patience, which makes the separate foldable sunroof panel an appealing option when the top's up and you're short on time. Security can also be an issue with the soft top. The optional hardtop, which features removable T-top-style panels over the front seats, is a smart solution for those who don't intend to go completely roofless on a routine basis. Bear in mind, though, that the hardtop is heavy, so you'll need a friend to help whenever you want to remove it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

5(59%)
4(22%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.3
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It’s In The Heat!
Frustrated Owner,07/15/2018
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased a brand new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with a manual transmission in January of 2017. The reverse failed immediately. I could use it as long as I held the stick in place. If I didn’t, it pooped out of reverse. They “fixed” it last summer, but it didn’t fix. I took it back this summer to get it fixed again and it needs a new transmission, which is, unbelievably, NOT attainable. It’s been parked in the back lot of the dealership, in the desert sun, for 46 days and counting. I’ve filed a claim with the company and get a phone call once a week so they can inform me that they still have no ETA for a transmission. They are “hoping” they can get one in August!
2017 Hard Rock Unlimited is a Beast.
Granite Hard Rock,02/05/2017
Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I own a 2012 Rubicon Unlimited (90K miles) and just recently purchased a 2017 Rubicon Hard Rock. Love the modular bumper and recently installed 10K Smittybuilt winch and Terraflex 2" leveling coil spacers. Same as what I did on my 2012. My wife has a 2015 Grand Cherokee diesel and the entertainment / nav system on hers is intuitive and well thought out. The entertainment / nav on my 2017, not so much. As far as off road capabilities, NOTHING comes close to a Rubicon. The electronic sway bar disconnect and lockers make off roading a breeze. I installed offset rims and 33 inch MTS Mickey Thompson's on my 2012 and it improves body roll and off roading capabilities, wish Jeep would do this on the Rubicon. The BF Goodrich KM's don't cut it. The 3 piece hard top is still tight and quiet on my 2012, great design. The LED headlights on the 2017 are a huge upgrade. The seats are very comfortable and the Alpine sound system is great. The beefer rock rails on the Hard Rock are a nice upgrade from the Rubicon, as I have leaned on the stock rails on my 2012 and they are not near as robust as on the Hard Rock. I love the design and performance of the 2017 albeit not alot of miles on it yet. Saw the new design and although would love a diesel, don't like the 2018 design. Taking it to Jeep Jamboree in Palo Duro to put it through the paces in May... Update to my review above. Put the Rubicon to task at Palo Duro. Aside from a few areas that were heavily rutted coming to a sharp peak causing us to high center, this vehicle can go anywhere. The trails in Palo Duro are technical, exceptionally steep blind approaches and exits that you don't believe the vehicle could manage. Auto sway bar release and auto lockers are a huge help with managing changing conditions on the fly. Since last review, put on Bushwacker flat fenders and 33" Ridge Grapplers. No reliability issues with the vehicle since my first review. If you are serious about off roading nothing comes close to the capabilities of a Rubicon off the dealer floor. Heading to next Jeep Jamboree in Sept 2017 at Ozark Arkansas. The more I see of the redesigned 2018, the less I like it except for power plant choices.
Life's too short to drive boring cars!
N. S. Nelson, RN,10/29/2017
Big Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
If you can't wait for self-driving cars don't buy a Wrangler. If you like to drive and wish you could have a convertible for summer, a four wheel drive for winter and off-road, a small(ish) city car and a truck for trips to the garden center but can only afford one vehicle, buy a Wrangler. If you need to get where you're going no matter the terrain, no matter the weather then buy a Wrangler. My Wrangler has a very comfortable seating position, but it is more like sitting at a desk than on a sofa. It has remote start with heated seats and a killer sound system with flawless iPhone integration and satellite radio. I removed the rear seat so I have more than enough cargo space. I can take the t-tops off for sunny days, leave them on for snow. It has a short wheelbase with very little overhangs so it handles great in tight spaces. It is very comfortable to drive around town or on the freeway. It gets crappy gas mileage. I love it. Most of the criticisms of the Wrangler boil down to, "it's not a modern sedan." True, it will not babysit me and watch traffic for me or mind my lane or stop for me if I fail to pay attention. If you need those things than please, don't buy a Wrangler, take the bus.
2017 75th Anniversary Wrangler Unlimited
Mercdoc,11/16/2016
Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
This is our 2nd Jeep with our first being a 2015 2dr Willys. Now I know this is to be for 2016 models but, really there isn't much different and really you can say ours could be a 2016.5 LOL. But... really what do we think of our Jeep? First, new for the 75th edition and a huge improvement are the LED head lamps. I think Jeep finally got this one right and they are standard on the Sahara and Rubicon, but don't worry they are an upgrade for 495.00 on the Sport versions. They are a bright white(daylight) type which are bright on the roads. We have not had a chance to make a night run offroad to see how they light up the woods but I am sure they will be far better than what we had on our Willys. The overall look of the 75th Anniversary we really love. The Power dome hood and front/rear bronzed bumpers from the Hard Rock really set it apart. The tire size is ok but I think the 255-75r-17s that came on our Willys would have given a much better off road ready look than the Wrangler Armor Tracks that came on it. Don't get me wrong, the Armor Track tires are quiet and do have an off road look to them but it is just a personal preference. The ride is the same as any Sahara with the provided Jeep "heavy duty" suspension. I must admit that I like the ride of the Jeep "Performance suspension" that came on our Willys or standard for the Rubicons. The Sahara suspension like the Sport(s) suspension just seems too soft for what I expect a Jeep to ride, again it's just a personal preference. For most folks that spend much of their time "Mall Crawling" the ride would be perfect and most likely their preferred. Now moving to the inside and our impressions. First look inside there is a bit of EWWW and AHHH from the upgraded interior of the Sahara/75th Anniversary edition over the Willys. But that feeling is short lived as you get in and get comfy in your seat. The leather trimmed seats do feel nice but the lack of lumbar is a minus for me. When traveling the added lumbar support is a nice feeling on the lower back. The dash appears to be very close to what we had in our Willys but with some extra little touches. The speedo and tach lettering are nicer to look at with what appear to be larger letters and a cleaner look. Not really sure how to explain this other than for you to go look at a Sport then look at the 75th edition to know what I mean. Now I will admit that I did not look at any other trim level for 2017 so I am comparing it to our 2015 Willys, which also had the premium dash/cluster in it. The steering controls are the same for 17 as they were for 15 and I am sure the same for 16s. They do take a bit to get use to all the functions that they can do. The My-Gig 430 is a nice upgrade over the 130 standard radio that we had in our Willys. The touch screen for me is a novelty and the upgrade to navigation with travel link is a plus for the interstate traveler. It is not as refined as other systems from the other manufacturers but it does get the job done. We have not had a chance to explore all of the features of the 430N but I did find it to be easy to use without reading the manual. Finding some of the feature items could be easier to find with a dedicated button over searching thought the "Menu" button. Our Jeep also came with the Alpine speaker upgrade and it is a great improvement over the stock radio. Yes it is a pricey upgrade and many will say you can that they can build a nicer one for less but many will never do it and be disappointed with the stock system. The Alpine upgrade provides a much need bass response that is not in the stock system. You do lose your hide away in the back as the sub is mounted there. In the JKU it is not a big deal but if you have a JK you will miss that bit of storage. No matter what radio you have the Alpine system is available for an upgrade, my only issue is the lack of being able to tune it. You get Bass or Treble in one radio or you get Bass, Mids, or Treble with the touch screens. Not much there and maybe something that Jeep will touch on for the JL release. I love listening to music both in the Jeep and in my home and the Alpine has a very pleasant sound. The bass is firm but doesn't rattle your ear drums, now you can turn the bass up all the way and it will shake the mirrors and vibrate your back but it is by no means a 15-inch subwoofer. I did notice that the AM/FM tuner picks up stations better than the U130 that we had in the Willys. The ability to copy my CDs to the hard drive is a nice feature, it is a little slow but the playback is great. The U-Connect works great wth both my Android phone and my wife's iPhone and music playback is great with each. Our iPod touch that we use from time to time works well with Bluetooth or the data/charge cable. While using the cable the radio controls the iPod but Bluetooth you keep control on the device. Seating is great up front and spacious in the back but the seats are too up-right in the back. Wish i had more room.
See all 37 reviews of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover27.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2017 Jeep Wrangler

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Big Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Chief 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Smoky Mountain 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Smoky Mountain 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Chief 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Big Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Winter 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and Unlimited Winter 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is priced between $25,909 and$41,995 with odometer readings between 1075 and75903 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is priced between $26,950 and$39,995 with odometer readings between 13927 and70245 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S is priced between $29,993 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 13916 and45082 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is priced between $32,888 and$42,000 with odometer readings between 23961 and56242 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport is priced between $25,500 and$29,900 with odometer readings between 20997 and56029 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear is priced between $31,993 and$36,000 with odometer readings between 12309 and46416 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler is priced between $29,995 and$36,991 with odometer readings between 1546 and66696 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain is priced between $35,900 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 8497 and31389 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Winter is priced between $36,000 and$39,990 with odometer readings between 31892 and34475 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler is priced between $24,978 and$26,987 with odometer readings between 43130 and68339 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 144 used and CPO 2017 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,978 and mileage as low as 1075 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2017 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,319.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,350.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,336.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Jeep Wrangler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Wrangler lease specials

