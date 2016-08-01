Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
8,049 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,488$9,236 Below Market
- 13,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,895$6,595 Below Market
- 29,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,480$6,831 Below Market
- 34,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,789
- 64,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990$7,369 Below Market
- 60,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,987$5,699 Below Market
- 49,440 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,899$5,467 Below Market
- 30,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,438
- 45,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,688$5,421 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara45,858 miles
$29,300$6,864 Below Market
- 44,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,495$5,534 Below Market
- 42,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,500$5,604 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport23,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,000$5,196 Below Market
- 95,716 miles
$24,989$4,335 Below Market
- 102,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$5,626 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport73,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995$5,155 Below Market
- 10,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,996$3,799 Below Market
- 29,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,500$3,586 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Wrangler searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Wrangler
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.586 Reviews
Report abuse
Andrew Pearson,01/08/2016
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
July 2020 - Well truth is we haven't done a lot of driving since the COVID restrictions that started here in mid-March. Just turned over 60,000 miles though, and with getting ready to be 5 years old, that's well below average mileage. No worries, not like I'm going to trade up any time soon. We've had no issues beyond regular oil changes and tire rotations. Couldn't be more pleased with the way the Jeep has performed. The one exception to being stuck at home this summer occurred back in June when we literally escaped to Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula of the Texas coast. Crystal Beach is one of the only places that allows you to drive right on the beach. So we romped around in the sand a bit, cruised the beach at night all lit up with the LED lights. It was cool! Made sure to wash everything off really really well... sand and saltwater aren't good for the undercarriage. As it happened, we were among just a very few people on the beach. As it turns out, our timing was good seeing as how hurricane Hanna has made a mess of the place. Concerning the Jeep it has performed without issue. It's been great! As mentioned in previous entries, I've made some modifications: suspension lift, winch, etc. I've used quality products and took the time to gain the knowledge and skill to install properly. Nothing fancy or super radical, just test and proven parts. The latest project was going completely topless. Following specs I found on a YouTube video, I spent $40 and built a wooden A-frame out of 2x4s and a couple eye bolts and with the use of some ratchet straps I can remove and suspend the rear portion of the hardtop by myself. We went cruising totally topless for the first time last Saturday with my granddaughter. These additions and modifications have elevated our Jeep experience to a new level. For now, though the future may seem uncertain, we hope everyone is taking precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families. And this too shall pass... On to the next adventure; Big Bend maybe? Oregon? Yosemite? The only thing for certain is that behind the wheel of our Jeeps we will go forth, we will explore, we will take the road less traveled, and we will take in all the grandeur and beauty that nature has to offer. The beaches, mountains, and deserts. The plains, valleys, and canyons where only the true adventurer dares to tread. Yet will go, treading lightly; leaving nothing but foot prints, and taking nothing but memories as we live the Jeep Life. OM signing out... Jeep On. OIIIIIIIO
Related Jeep Wrangler info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Compass Omaha NE
- Used Jeep Commander Indianapolis IN
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Garland TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Chesapeake VA
- Used Jeep Gladiator Melbourne FL
- Used Jeep Compass Rochester MN
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Tempe AZ
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Bakersfield CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Bridgeport CT
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Springfield IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Patriot 2016 Jersey City NJ
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014 Augusta GA
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2011 San Antonio TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020