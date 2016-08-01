Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

July 2020 - Well truth is we haven't done a lot of driving since the COVID restrictions that started here in mid-March. Just turned over 60,000 miles though, and with getting ready to be 5 years old, that's well below average mileage. No worries, not like I'm going to trade up any time soon. We've had no issues beyond regular oil changes and tire rotations. Couldn't be more pleased with the way the Jeep has performed. The one exception to being stuck at home this summer occurred back in June when we literally escaped to Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula of the Texas coast. Crystal Beach is one of the only places that allows you to drive right on the beach. So we romped around in the sand a bit, cruised the beach at night all lit up with the LED lights. It was cool! Made sure to wash everything off really really well... sand and saltwater aren't good for the undercarriage. As it happened, we were among just a very few people on the beach. As it turns out, our timing was good seeing as how hurricane Hanna has made a mess of the place. Concerning the Jeep it has performed without issue. It's been great! As mentioned in previous entries, I've made some modifications: suspension lift, winch, etc. I've used quality products and took the time to gain the knowledge and skill to install properly. Nothing fancy or super radical, just test and proven parts. The latest project was going completely topless. Following specs I found on a YouTube video, I spent $40 and built a wooden A-frame out of 2x4s and a couple eye bolts and with the use of some ratchet straps I can remove and suspend the rear portion of the hardtop by myself. We went cruising totally topless for the first time last Saturday with my granddaughter. These additions and modifications have elevated our Jeep experience to a new level. For now, though the future may seem uncertain, we hope everyone is taking precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families. And this too shall pass... On to the next adventure; Big Bend maybe? Oregon? Yosemite? The only thing for certain is that behind the wheel of our Jeeps we will go forth, we will explore, we will take the road less traveled, and we will take in all the grandeur and beauty that nature has to offer. The beaches, mountains, and deserts. The plains, valleys, and canyons where only the true adventurer dares to tread. Yet will go, treading lightly; leaving nothing but foot prints, and taking nothing but memories as we live the Jeep Life. OM signing out... Jeep On. OIIIIIIIO

